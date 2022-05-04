Bonds, Stocks Lifted as Fear of Fed Mega-Hike Ebbs: Markets Wrap

Bonds, Stocks Lifted as Fear of Fed Mega-Hike Ebbs: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- A surge in U.S. stocks and bonds bolstered the outlook for Asia Thursday amid a bout of investor relief after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected while countering fears of super-sized hikes.

Futures rose for Australia and Hong Kong, while U.S. contracts edged lower, following a 3% jump in the S&P 500 index, the biggest since 2020.

Chinese markets will resume trading after a three-day break and may offset some of the U.S. tailwind. Skepticism lingers over whether Beijing is doing enough to loosen regulatory curbs or stimulate growth as Covid lockdowns bite.

Australian debt rallied after a slump in the two-year U.S. Treasury yield, and the dollar held a drop, as traders pared bets on monetary tightening. The Fed’s half-point increase was the largest since 2000. It signaled similar moves over the next couple of meetings in a campaign against high inflation.

Chair Jerome Powell said a 75 basis points shift is “not something that the committee is actively considering,” spurring the rally in markets. He indicated policy makers view the “neutral” level of the fed funds rate to be 2% to 3% -- within the scope of expectations for 2022, further aiding sentiment.

“The market had pretty much fully priced in today’s actions,” Doubleline Group LP fund manager Ken Shinoda said on Bloomberg Television. “In fact, I think today’s actions were a little bit less hawkish then maybe some had expected.”

The U.S. central bank will also allow its holdings of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to decline in June at an initial combined monthly pace of $47.5 billion, stepping up over three months to $95 billion.

The market reaction is likely to evolve as investors digest Powell’s commentary. A global wave of monetary tightening alongside commodity-fueled price pressures could yet hurt economic growth, Russia is continuing its war in Ukraine and China’s virus outbreak is snarling supply chains.

Climbs in oil and wheat underlined the risks. Crude hit $108 a barrel on a European Union plan to ban Russian barrels over the next six months. Wheat rose on the possibility of export curbs by major grower India.

‘Too Optimistic’

“The market is way too optimistic about the Fed’s ability to tame inflation,” Nancy Davis, chief investment officer at Quadratic Capital Management LLC, wrote in a note. “We may be facing a stagflation environment.”

Swaps linked to Fed meetings are now pricing in less than 150 basis points of further rate increases over the June, July and September decisions. That hints at doubts about the scope for another three hikes of 50 basis points apiece.

Later in Europe, the Bank of England is expected to raise rates to their highest level in 13 years and clarify how it plans sell off some of its 847 billion pounds ($1.1 trillion) in government bond holdings.

Japan is closed for a holiday, ruling out cash Treasuries trading in Asia.

Europe and the conflict in Ukraine is the theme of this week’s MLIV Pulse survey. Given the ECB is edging toward the end of quantitative easing, is it inevitable that Europe will have a hard landing and how would that affect assets? It takes only a minute and is anonymous, so share your thoughts in the survey by clicking, here.

Key events this week:

  • Bank of England rate decision and briefing, Thursday

  • OPEC+ convenes virtually for a regular meeting, Thursday

  • U.S. April jobs report, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures shed 0.2% as of 8:45 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 3%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 added 3.4%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures increased 0.4%

  • Hang Seng Index futures climbed 1%

Currencies

  • The Japanese yen was at 129.24 per dollar, down 0.1%

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.6220 per dollar

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

  • The euro was at $1.0614, down 0.1%

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell four basis points to 2.93% Wednesday

  • Australia’s 10-year yield declined 11 basis points to 3.43%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $108.16 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,889.59 an ounce, up 0.4%

