Stocks Get Boost as Powell Says Big Hikes Are Rare: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks and bonds in Asia received a boost from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comment that super-sized interest-rate hikes will be rare following the central bank’s biggest increase in borrowing costs since 1994.

Equities in Japan, South Korea and Australia got a tailwind Thursday from a Wall Street rally that halted a five-day, 10% rout in the S&P 500. US contracts climbed almost 1%.

Bonds in Australia and New Zealand jumped and Treasury yields held most of a tumble from the Wall Street session as traders pared bets on Fed tightening next month -- no longer fully pricing in a three-quarter point move.

The Fed raised rates by that amount Wednesday, stepping up the fight against inflation. Powell signaled another big hike in July but added “today’s 75 basis-point increase is an unusually large one and I do not expect moves of this size to be common.” That leans against the risk of a string of jumbo moves.

A dollar gauge and the yen slipped, while risk-sensitive currencies like Australia’s dollar advanced. Cryptocurrencies -- emblematic of recent market stress due to tightening financial conditions -- staged a broad advance.

Wednesday’s decision took the target range for the federal funds rate to 1.5% to 1.75%. Officials projected 3.4% by year-end and 3.8% by the end of 2023. The Fed also reiterated it will shrink its balance sheet by $47.5 billion a month -- a move that took effect June 1 -- stepping up to $95 billion in September.

“75 basis points is a solid showing that will, all else being equal, serve to improve Fed credibility and leave monetary policy slightly less behind the inflationary curve,” Benjamin Jeffery and Ian Lyngen, strategists at BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a note. “The response in risk assets will ultimately define the extent to which the Fed will be able to normalize monetary policy.”

Whether the rebound in stocks and bonds is anything more than temporary is in doubt. Fears of an environment of sharply slower economic growth and elevated price pressures continue to shadow markets.

Recession Risk

An unexpected first-quarter contraction in New Zealand’s economy amid rising borrowing costs underlines worries about recession risks in a range of nations.

From Friday through Tuesday, US Treasury yields surged in one of the biggest selloffs in decades and global equities fell into a bear market.

“The volatility in bond markets is definitely not over,” Jasmin Argyrou, director and portfolio manager at Credit Suisse Private Bank, said on Bloomberg Television. “The likelihood is that policy rates in the US may need to go to a more restrictive stance than even the market is pricing in.”

Another question is whether Chinese stocks can continue recent outperformance of global peers. In Japan, investors are increasingly uncertain about the sustainability of a pledge to cap yields with super-easy monetary settings.

In commodity markets, crude oil pushed higher and gold held a rally.

Key events this week:

  • Bank of England rate decision, Thursday.

  • US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday.

  • Bank of Japan policy decision, Friday.

  • Eurozone CPI, Friday.

  • US Conference Board leading index, industrial production, Friday

What are the next levels for the pound? UK is the theme of this week’s MLIV Pulse survey. Click here to participate anonymously.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.8% as of 9:29 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.5%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.9%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.5%

  • Japan’s Topix index increased 2%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.9%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index rose 2%

  • Hang Seng Index futures climbed 0.2%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1%

  • The euro was at $1.0464, up 0.2%

  • The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 134.19 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.6787 per dollar, down 0.2%

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose five basis points to 3.33%

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield retreated 12 basis points to 4.09%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1% to $116.43 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,833.31 an ounce

