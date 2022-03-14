Stocks, Bonds Pressured by Concerns Over Inflation: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks and sovereign bonds were under pressure Tuesday as Russia’s war in Ukraine and the risk of aggressive U.S. monetary-policy tightening to quell inflation sapped sentiment.

Shares fell in Australia, while futures pointed to a choppy open for Japan. A rout in Chinese technology shares deepened on Wall Street, portending more challenges for Hong Kong’s bourse. U.S. contracts edged up following a drop in American shares that left the Nasdaq 100 in a bear market.

Australian and New Zealand yields jumped after Treasuries slid ahead of the Federal Reserve’s expected interest-rates liftoff on Wednesday. The 10-year U.S. yield is the highest since 2019. A dollar gauge advanced.

Elevated commodity costs due to supply disruptions stemming from Russia’s invasion are fanning price pressures. That backdrop is adding to the case for Fed tightening even as it imperils economic growth.

Oil’s rally continued to ease, though prices remain above $100 a barrel. Traders are assessing talks between Ukraine and Russia that could alleviate the conflict. Meanwhile, Covid lockdowns in China pose risks to demand.

Traders have begun to price in a more forceful path for Fed hikes and now expect about seven quarter-point moves in 2022. Inflation was already high before the war and sanctions on Russia sparked a commodity shock, aggravating global economic challenges and creating a parlous environment for both stocks and fixed income.

“The poor stock market just can’t catch a break,” Susquehanna International Group derivatives strategist Chris Murphy said on Bloomberg Television. “You get oil down $8 or $10 and now everyone is worried about U.S. Treasury yields. That just kind of points to -- there are a lot of issues to be dealt with. When one goes to the back-burner, something else pops up.”

In China, investors are awaiting key economic activity data and the central bank’s decision on the rate for one-year policy loans. While the Fed and a clutch of other monetary authorities are tightening policy, calls are growing for China to ease to shore up the economy.

Russia Bonds

Meanwhile, Russia has started the payment process of two bond coupons due this week. Investors are waiting to see if the nation defaults after the U.S. and its allies froze Russia’s foreign-currency reserves.

Elsewhere, nickel trading will resume on the London Metal Exchange on Wednesday, over a week after being suspended amid a historic short squeeze.

The panoply of risks, from geopolitics to the threat of policy errors as central banks grapple with high inflation, suggests more volatility lies ahead.

“It’s going to take a while to tame inflation,” Kathy Entwistle, managing director at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “The regular consumer is the one that is going to feel it the most this year. And they’re the ones who held up the markets last year.”

Here are some key events to watch this week:

China one-year medium-term lending facility rate, economic activity data, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

FOMC rate decision and Fed Chair Jerome Powell news conference, Wednesday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

ECB President Christine Lagarde, Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel, Governing Council member Ignazio Visco and Chief Economist Philip Lane speak at a conference, Thursday

Bank of Japan rate decision, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 8:32 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%

Nasdaq 100 futures increased 0.5%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.9%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.6%

Hang Seng Index futures lost 2.7%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 118.29 per dollar, down 0.1%

The offshore yuan was at 6.3947 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was at $1.0935

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 14 basis points to 2.13%

Australia’s 10-year yield increased seven basis points to 2.52%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $101.97 a barrel

Gold was at $1,953.74 an ounce, up 0.2%

