Stocks, Bonds Pressured by Hawkish Fed Comments: Markets Wrap
Sunil Jagtiani
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks and bonds face pressure in Asia on Wednesday as investors digest the prospect of a swift reduction in the Federal Reserve’s debt holdings, part of stepped up monetary tightening to fight high inflation.

Equity futures for Japan and Australia pointed lower after technology stocks led a drop in U.S. shares. U.S. contracts were little changed in early trading. Markets in Hong Kong and China will reopen after a holiday.

Treasuries slumped Tuesday, taking the 10-year yield to the highest level since 2019, after Fed Governor Lael Brainard called the task of curbing inflation pressures “paramount” and said the central bank may start reducing its balance sheet rapidly as soon as May.

Sovereign debt in Australia and New Zealand slid in the wake of the selloff in U.S. government bonds. A dollar gauge was near a three-week peak.

Oil dipped amid the stronger dollar, but worries remain that Russia’s growing isolation over the war in Ukraine will further disrupt flows of key commodities. The U.S. and allies are coordinating fresh sanctions on Russia, including a U.S. ban on investment in the country and a European Union ban on coal imports.

The comments from Brainard put the spotlight even more firmly on Fed meeting minutes due later Wednesday, which are expected to provide clues about the pace both of interest-rate hikes and so-called quantitative tightening, the process of shrinking the central bank’s bond holdings.

“The key risk for Wall Street correlated world stock markets remains the Federal Reserve tightening cycle,” Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies LLC, wrote in a note. Debt levels mean the impact of more restrictive monetary settings will be much more rapid, particularly if quantitative tightening comes alongside rate rises, he added.

Key events to watch this week:

  • Federal Reserve minutes Wednesday

  • China Caixin composite and services PMI Wednesday

  • EIA crude oil inventory report Wednesday

  • Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks Wednesday

  • St. Louis Fed’s James Bullard, Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic, Chicago Fed’s Charles Evans speak at separate events Thursday

  • Reserve Bank of India rate decision Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 7:51 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.3%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures increased 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.2%

  • Nikkei 225 futures dropped 0.9%

  • S&P/ASX 200 futures slid 0.6%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

  • The euro was at $1.0907

  • The Japanese yen was at 123.59 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.3779 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 15 basis points to 2.55%

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose six basis points to 2.92%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $100.96 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,922.81 an ounce

