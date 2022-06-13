Stocks, Bonds Roiled by Fears of Bigger Fed Hikes: Markets Wrap

Stocks, Bonds Roiled by Fears of Bigger Fed Hikes: Markets Wrap
Sunil Jagtiani
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia face more losses after global shares sank into a bear market amid a surge in Treasury yields and the dollar on growing expectations of sharper Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes to fight inflation.

Equity futures Tuesday signaled declines for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. US contracts pushed higher in early Asian hours after a three-day rout in the S&P 500 of nearly 9%. Robust earnings from technology bellwether Oracle Corp. lifted battered tech shares.

Treasuries tumbled Monday -- taking the US 10-year yield to the highest since 2011 -- while another part of the yield curve inverted. The inversion flags worries about an economic downturn sparked by tighter monetary policy. Sovereign bonds in Australia and New Zealand also retreated.

Traders now see about 200 basis points of tightening by the Fed’s September decision and the possibility of a 75 basis-point hike. They also anticipate the overnight rate peaking at 4% by the middle of 2023.

Commodities were under some pressure, though less so than other assets. Crude oil held above $120 a barrel. The dollar hovered around a two-year high and the yen was near a 24-year low.

Speculative investments suffered in the risk-asset selloff. Bitcoin slid below $23,000, in part as a digital-asset lending platform paused some operations.

The highest inflation in a generation, stoked by supply-chain and commodity-market disruptions amid China’s Covid struggles and Russia’s war in Ukraine, is roiling the investment outlook. The big question is whether the Fed and other central banks will have to get even more aggressive in tightening financial conditions to quell price pressures, risking a recession.

“Today was trading liquidity, just trying to gain liquidity,” Erik Knutzen, multi-asset chief investment officer at Neuberger Berman Group LLC, said on Bloomberg Television. “I’m not saying that’s kind of a capitulation or kind of a bottoming type of trade yet, but that’s what this feels like.”

He expects the Fed to stick to a half-point rate increase on Wednesday as previously telegraphed. But bets on a 75 basis-point move hardened following a Wall Street Journal report suggesting the larger increment was now in play. Some commentators even floated the idea of a 100 basis-point hike.

“The idea that there is some Goldilocks outcome in the cards or soft landing is a mockery,” wrote Danielle DiMartino Booth, chief strategist of Quill Intelligence. “While tightening into a recession is no easy task, the Federal Reserve must indicate a willingness to raise interest rates by more than a half-percentage point at upcoming meetings if inflation continues to surprise to the upside.”

What to watch this week:

  • US PPI, Tuesday.

  • FOMC rate decision, Chair Jerome Powell briefing, US business inventories, empire manufacturing, retail sales, Wednesday.

  • ECB President Christine Lagarde due to speak, Wednesday.

  • Bank of England rate decision, Thursday.

  • US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday.

  • Bank of Japan policy decision, Friday.

  • Eurozone CPI, Friday.

  • US Conference Board leading index, industrial production, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 7:52 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 3.9%.

  • Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.5%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 4.6%

  • Nikkei 225 futures dropped 2%

  • S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 2.7%

  • Hang Seng futures declined 1.4%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

  • The euro was at $1.0410

  • The Japanese yen was at 134.34 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.7822 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 20 basis points to 3.36%

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield jumped 27 basis points to 3.94%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was at $120.80 a barrel, down 0.1%

  • Gold was at $1,821.26 an ounce, up 0.1%

