Stocks, Bonds Wilt as Half-Point Fed Hikes Loom: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks and bonds fell Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell toughened his stance on fighting inflation, spurring traders to brace for more aggressive monetary-policy tightening.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shares dropped in Japan, Australia and South Korea, while U.S. futures dipped, after the energy and technology sectors led a slide on Wall Street.

Shorter maturities paced a renewed retreat in Treasuries on the prospect of three consecutive half-point Fed interest-rate hikes, which would be the sharpest tightening since 1982. Powell signaled increases of such increments are possible and found merit in the idea of “front-end loading” moves.

A portion of the Treasury yield curve inverted again. That may indicate worries about whether the Fed’s campaign against price pressures -- which have been stoked in part by Russia’s war in Ukraine -- will tip the world’s largest economy into a downturn. Bonds in Australia and New Zealand declined.

The dollar held a rally and oil remained above $103 a barrel. Supply challenges stemming from the conflict continue to bolster energy costs, countering demand risks from lockdowns in China to tackle Covid.

Central bankers are stepping up efforts to quell some of the highest inflation in a generation. That shift is sapping investor sentiment, stoking market volatility and eclipsing a robust start to the corporate earnings season.

“Equities are really torn between these two forces right now and the first one is that earnings are actually pretty good,” Anastasia Amoroso, chief investment strategist at iCapital Securities LLC, said on Bloomberg Television. But “anytime equities rally it seems like the Fed officials are coming in with more and more hawkish talk,” she said.

Story continues

About 80% of U.S. firms reporting earnings so far beat estimates. Tesla Inc. was among them, gaining after posting record profits. Separately, Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is also lining up financing for his Twitter Inc. takeover bid.

China’s Travails

There were less positive developments for China’s ride-hailing titan Didi Global Inc. Senior Chinese officials have pushed back on a set of proposed punishments for the firm, creating more uncertainty as it prepares to depart New York bourses under orders from Beijing.

Regulatory impediments are continuing to weigh on Chinese stocks, contributing to a slump in the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index on Thursday.

Beijing has tried to mollify markets with a pledge of stability, but with limited success. The securities regulator said in a statement that it held a meeting Thursday with institutional investors such as the National Social Security Fund, banks and insurers to ask them to increase their equity investments.

What to watch this week:

Manufacturing PMIs: Euro area, France, Germany, U.K, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 9:18 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.5%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 2%

Japan’s Topix index shed 1.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index lost 1.5%

South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was at $1.0838

The Japanese yen was at 128.48 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.4828 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 2.94%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield climbed seven basis points to 3.15%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $103.86 a barrel

Gold was at $1,950.77 per ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.