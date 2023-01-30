Stocks Mixed; Focus on China, Adani, Fed: Markets Wrap

Stocks Mixed; Focus on China, Adani, Fed: Markets Wrap
Brett Miller
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks were mixed in choppy trading on Monday as investors split their attention between a reopening rally in mainland China, the plunge in Adani Group assets and looming interest-rate decisions in the US and Europe.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 Index was off its intraday highs but still about 20% above an October low and a chance of entering a bull market as onshore exchanges resumed after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

Japanese equities swung between gains and losses while benchmark indexes in Hong Kong and Seoul were decisively lower.

The rout in India’s Adani Group stocks swelled to $66 billion and its bonds were under pressure as the fight with short seller Hindenburg Research escalated. Adani Green Energy Ltd. and Adani Total Gas Ltd. fell more than 20% again.

This contrasted with optimism in bets that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of rate hikes later this week, and in the advance on Wall Street Friday that saw traders brush off disappointing outlooks from some of the world’s largest technology companies to push the Nasdaq 100 up 1%.

The broader outlook for the Fed is keeping downward pressure on the dollar, which has helped Asian markets outperform the US this year. China’s pivot away from Covid Zero policies is also boosting the region, with indications over the last week that infections don’t appear to have gotten out of control during the festive season, while consumption statistics have supported wagers for economic recovery.

By midweek central banks are likely to dominate the agenda, beginning on Wednesday with the Fed, which is expected to downshift to a 0.25% increase in interest rates amid signs of cooling inflation.

A report Friday showed the Fed’s preferred inflation measures eased in December to the slowest annual pace in over a year and spending fell. Separate data from the University of Michigan showed US inflation expectations continued to retreat in late January, helping boost consumer sentiment.

“We look at the data flow and see a market that senses a positive outcome for risk assets and where pullbacks should be shallow,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd., wrote in a note. He also cautioned that this is “one of the biggest weeks of absolute tier 1 event risk in recent memory,” and added that the rise in commodities prices is concerning.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of England are each projected to hike by half a percentage point when they deliver decisions a day after the Fed.

The nascent year’s tech resurgence gave the Nasdaq 100 its best week since November — with Tesla Inc. and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. climbing at least 3% Friday. The gauge also notched its fourth straight weekly advance. That’s even after a bleak forecast from Intel Corp. that followed recent worrisome remarks from Microsoft Corp. and Texas Instruments Inc.

Elsewhere in markets, a gauge of dollar strength was little changed on Monday and Group-of-10 currencies mostly traded in relatively narrow ranges. The onshore yuan rallied in a catchup move.

The yen strengthened after a panel of experts said the Japanese government and the central bank should revise their joint policy statement to make an inflation target a long-term goal.

Japan’s 10-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.47%, versus the central bank’s 0.5% ceiling. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were little changed.

Meanwhile, hedge funds are betting this year’s stellar start for Treasuries is too good to last, quietly building up the biggest bearish bet on bond futures on record.

An aggregate measure of net-short non-commercial positions across all Treasuries maturities has hit 2.4 million contracts, according to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as of Jan. 24.

Oil fluctuated as traders parsed signals on demand from China, and tracked an uptick in tensions in the Middle East after Israel was reported to have carried out a drone strike against a target in Iran.

Iron ore rose to a seven-month high as a drop in Chinese stockpiles added to optimism demand for the steel-making ingredient will rebound this year.

Key events this week:

  • International Monetary Fund’s world economic outlook, Monday

  • China industrial profits, PMIs, Tuesday

  • Eurozone GDP, Tuesday

  • US Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

  • Earnings Tuesday include: UBS, Unicredit, Snap and Advanced Micro Devices

  • Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, CPI, unemployment, Wednesday

  • US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Wednesday

  • FOMC rate decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell press conference, Wednesday

  • Earnings Wednesday include: Meta Platforms and Peloton Interactive

  • Eurozone ECB rate decision, President Christine Lagarde press conference, Thursday

  • UK BOE rate decision, Thursday

  • US factory orders, initial jobless claims, US durable goods, Thursday

  • Earnings Thursday include: Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Qualcomm and Deutsche Bank and Santander

  • Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Friday

  • US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 2:41 p.m. Tokyo time.

  • Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4%

  • Japan’s Topix fell 0.1%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2%

  • The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3%

  • Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.3%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was little changed at $1.0867

  • The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 129.63 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7516 per dollar

  • The Australian dollar fell 0.2% to $0.7088

  • The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.2397

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $23,693

  • Ether fell 0.6% to $1,633.97

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.50%

  • Japan’s 10-year yield declined 0.5 basis point to 0.47%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 3.53%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $79.33 a barrel

  • Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,932.10 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

(Corrects unit of measurement for forecast hikes by BOE and ECB)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China Stocks Flirt With Bull Market on Return From Holidays

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s benchmark equity gauge was set to enter a bull market and the yuan strengthened as trading resumed after a week-long break, with upbeat holiday data giving fresh impetus and helping offset profit-taking pressure. Most Read from BloombergAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeFed Set to Shrink Rate Hikes Again as Inflation SlowsBed Bath & Beyond Customers Confront Empty Shelves Ahead of Looming Bankru

  • Adani shares mixed after 413-page response to Hindenburg

    The stock moves Monday came hours after Adani Group released its lengthy response to Hindenburg, whose allegations of wrongdoing last week led to market losses of tens of billions of dollars at Adani's listed companies.

  • Taiwan Stocks Enter Bull Market as Chip Shares Extend Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s benchmark stock gauge entered a bull market as trading resumed after the Lunar New Year holidays, with a broad rebound in chip shares boosting foreign buying in the market. The Taiwan dollar also strengthened.Most Read from BloombergAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeFed Set to Shrink Rate Hikes Again as Inflation SlowsBed Bath & Beyond Customers Confront Empty Shelves Ahead of Looming Bankruptc

  • The Stock Market Used to Be Able to Ignore Politics. Not Anymore.

    From the debt ceiling to trade policy, the interplay between political parties and nations will likely impact future returns more than they typically have.

  • China’s Big Comeback Is Just Getting Started. How to Play It.

    The country's stocks are up 50% since officials eased Covid restrictions. Alibaba, Yum China, and other names stand to gain.

  • How Do I Calculate Depreciation For Taxes?

    Depreciation is a concept and a method that recognizes that some business assets become less valuable over time and provides a way to calculate and record the effects of this. Depreciation impacts a business's income statements and balance sheets, smoothing … Continue reading → The post What Is Depreciation and How Is It Calculated? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Intel Exits Another Non-Core Business

    Just a few years after making a splashy acquisition, Intel is getting out of the Ethernet switching business.

  • Disney's Black mermaid is no breakthrough – just look at the literary subgenre of Black mermaid fiction

    A coffin made to resemble a mermaid at a Ga funeral. The Ga people live along the southeast coast of Ghana. Eye Ubiquitous/Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesMermaids have become a cultural phenomenon, and clashes about mermaids and race have spilled out into the open. This is most pointedly apparent in the backlash over Disney’s much-anticipated “The Little Mermaid.” After Disney unveiled its trailer for the film, which will be released in May 2023, social media captured the faces of gleefu

  • The 2% target: Central banks' inflation touchstone faces post-pandemic reckoning

    Top central bankers, who credit the use of a 2% inflation target with anchoring decades of stable prices, are facing the first full-on test of how well that approach to monetary policy works once prices have erupted, and how strictly they'll enforce it if damage to their economies intensifies. By announcing an inflation goal, central bankers feel they build credibility for themselves and focus the planning of households and firms in ways that help keep inflation controlled. It's a concept that seemed supported by the facts as the use of inflation targeting spread across the developed world from New Zealand in 1990 through Europe and to the United States and Japan in 2012 and 2013.

  • Philips scraps 6,000 jobs in drive to improve profitability

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch health technology company Philips said on Monday it would scrap 6,000 jobs to restore its profitability following a recall of respiratory devices that knocked off 70% of its market value. The new reorganisation comes on top of a plan announced last October to reduce its workforce by 5%, or 4,000 jobs, as it grapples with the fallout from the recall of millions of ventilators used to treat sleep apnoea over worries that foam used in the machines could become toxic. The reduced workforce should lead to a low-teens profit margin, as measured by adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA), by 2025, and a mid-to-high-teens margin beyond that year, with mid-single-digit comparable sales growth throughout.

  • Commuting takes a big chunk out of the average worker’s day. So what do remote workers do with all that extra time?

    A large chunk of the time saved by not commuting is devoted to job-related activities, researchers said.

  • Adani Rout Hits $66 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg Intensifies

    (Bloomberg) -- The Adani Group took another blow on Monday, with the stock rout growing to $66 billion and its dollar bonds sold as the fight with short seller Hindenburg Research escalated.Most Read from BloombergAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeFed Set to Shrink Rate Hikes Again as Inflation SlowsBed Bath & Beyond Customers Confront Empty Shelves Ahead of Looming BankruptcyUkraine Latest: Russian Missile Hit on Kha

  • Best Dividend Stock To Buy: McDonald's Stock vs. Domino's Stock

    Dividend stocks are an excellent way to generate wealth for retirement. McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) and Domino's (NYSE: DPZ) could be excellent choices. This video will discuss which dividend stock is the best one to buy.

  • Humans are 8% virus – how the ancient viral DNA in your genome plays a role in human disease and development

    Pandemics over the course of evolution have led to the integration of viruses into our genome. Westend61via Getty ImagesRemnants of ancient viral pandemics in the form of viral DNA sequences embedded in our genomes are still active in healthy people, according to new research my colleagues and I recently published. HERVs, or human endogenous retroviruses, make up around 8% of the human genome, left behind as a result of infections that humanity’s primate ancestors suffered millions of years ago.

  • Adani Touts Deep Global Bank Ties from Citi to Credit Suisse

    (Bloomberg) -- Adani Group touted its deep local and international bank relationships in its 413-page rebuttal of the allegations of fraud by short seller Hindenburg Research. Most Read from BloombergAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeFed Set to Shrink Rate Hikes Again as Inflation SlowsBed Bath & Beyond Customers Confront Empty Shelves Ahead of Looming BankruptcyUkraine Latest: Russian Missile Hit on Kharkiv Building

  • 401(k) Inheritance Taxes Will Cost You This Much

    Inheriting a retirement account can create tax headaches. Learn how 401(k) inheritance rules work and how they affect your financial plan.

  • Taiwan Stocks Enter Bull Market as Chip Shares Extend Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s benchmark stock gauge entered a bull market as trading resumed after the Lunar New Year holidays, with a broad rebound in chip shares boosting foreign buying in the market. The Taiwan dollar also strengthened.Most Read from BloombergAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeFed Set to Shrink Rate Hikes Again as Inflation SlowsBed Bath & Beyond Customers Confront Empty Shelves Ahead of Looming Bankruptc

  • Adani Bond Plunge Deepens as Rebuttal Fails to Stem Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- A plunge in dollar bonds of Adani Group companies intensified on Monday after a rebuttal by the Indian conglomerate failed to ease concerns following a scathing report last week by short seller Hindenburg Research. Most Read from BloombergAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeFed Set to Shrink Rate Hikes Again as Inflation SlowsBed Bath & Beyond Customers Confront Empty Shelves Ahead of Looming BankruptcyUk

  • McDonald’s earnings haven’t been hit by higher prices, as ‘it just seems like Americans are more upset by the change in price at grocery stores’

    As McDonald's prepares to report fourth-quarter results on Tuesday with its stock close to record highs, Wall Street could get pickier about signs of growth.

  • Why Were Investors So Disappointed With Intel's Q4 Results?

    Sales were crashing, earnings turned to losses, and the pain is likely to persist. You can understand why investors were not happy with Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) fourth-quarter results. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan.