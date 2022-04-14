Stocks Climb as China Easing Signal Aids Sentiment: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks rose Thursday after China again indicated looser monetary policy is on the way and bond traders dialed back aggressive bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes.

An Asia-Pacific equity gauge climbed a second day as Japan and China pushed higher. U.S. and European equity futures were steady following a tech-sector rally that helped Wall Street snap a three-day drop.

China is expected to cut a key policy interest rate for the second time this year on Friday and reduce the reserve requirement ratio soon -- the nation’s cabinet has strongly signaled the latter as Covid lockdowns sap the economy.

“We have actually turned cautiously optimistic on the Chinese equity market in April already,” Stefanie Holtze-Jen, Asia-Pacific chief investment officer at Deutsche Bank AG in Singapore, said on Bloomberg Television. “We perceived the communication from the government as the line in the sand.”

Outside of China, monetary settings continue to tighten in the campaign to curb the cost of living. South Korea raised its key interest rate and Singapore further tightened policy, spurring advances in their currencies.

Shorter maturity Treasuries held a climb that suggests investors are rethinking just how far the Fed will hike rates. Some moderation in the core U.S. consumer-price measure has spurred speculation inflation is peaking, though a record producer-price print cautions against quick judgments.

The commodity-fueled jump in costs exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine continues to ripple across the global economy and color market sentiment. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said inflation and the conflict were creating “significant” challenges. The firm was among the first of the big U.S. banks to report earnings.

“We’re still being cautious” about equities, Michael Vogelzang, chief investment officer at CAPTRUST, said on Bloomberg Television. “We think there’s still a lot more that can go wrong than probably can go right.”

Elsewhere, the yen bounced from a two-decade low against the dollar. The greenback extended a drop after snapping its longest winning streak since 2020. Oil held most of a rally to about $104 a barrel on supply concerns.

The latest developments over the war include a European Union warning for member states that President Vladimir Putin’s demand that “unfriendly countries” effectively pay for Russian gas in rubles would violate sanctions. The U.S. will expand the scope of weapons it’s providing to Ukraine in a new $800 million package of military assistance.

Events to watch this week:

ECB rate decision, Thursday

U.S. retail sales, initial jobless claims, business inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Thursday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker due to speak Thursday

U.S. stock and bond markets are among those closed for Good Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were steady as of 10:54 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2%

Japan’s Topix index added 0.7%

South Korea’s Kospi index lost 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.2%

China’s Shanghai Composite index increased 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was at $1.0900

The Japanese yen was at 125.32 per dollar, up 0.2%

The offshore yuan was at 6.3745 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 2.69%

Australia’s 10-year yield fell eight basis points to 3%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.9% to $103.33 a barrel

Gold was at $1,979.10 an ounce, up 0.1%

