  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Stocks Climb as China Easing Signal Aids Sentiment: Markets Wrap

Andreea Papuc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    2nd and 4th President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks rose Thursday after China again indicated looser monetary policy is on the way and bond traders dialed back aggressive bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

An Asia-Pacific equity gauge climbed a second day as Japan and China pushed higher. U.S. and European equity futures were steady following a tech-sector rally that helped Wall Street snap a three-day drop.

China is expected to cut a key policy interest rate for the second time this year on Friday and reduce the reserve requirement ratio soon -- the nation’s cabinet has strongly signaled the latter as Covid lockdowns sap the economy.

“We have actually turned cautiously optimistic on the Chinese equity market in April already,” Stefanie Holtze-Jen, Asia-Pacific chief investment officer at Deutsche Bank AG in Singapore, said on Bloomberg Television. “We perceived the communication from the government as the line in the sand.”

Outside of China, monetary settings continue to tighten in the campaign to curb the cost of living. South Korea raised its key interest rate and Singapore further tightened policy, spurring advances in their currencies.

Shorter maturity Treasuries held a climb that suggests investors are rethinking just how far the Fed will hike rates. Some moderation in the core U.S. consumer-price measure has spurred speculation inflation is peaking, though a record producer-price print cautions against quick judgments.

The commodity-fueled jump in costs exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine continues to ripple across the global economy and color market sentiment. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said inflation and the conflict were creating “significant” challenges. The firm was among the first of the big U.S. banks to report earnings.

“We’re still being cautious” about equities, Michael Vogelzang, chief investment officer at CAPTRUST, said on Bloomberg Television. “We think there’s still a lot more that can go wrong than probably can go right.”

Elsewhere, the yen bounced from a two-decade low against the dollar. The greenback extended a drop after snapping its longest winning streak since 2020. Oil held most of a rally to about $104 a barrel on supply concerns.

The latest developments over the war include a European Union warning for member states that President Vladimir Putin’s demand that “unfriendly countries” effectively pay for Russian gas in rubles would violate sanctions. The U.S. will expand the scope of weapons it’s providing to Ukraine in a new $800 million package of military assistance.

Events to watch this week:

  • ECB rate decision, Thursday

  • U.S. retail sales, initial jobless claims, business inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Thursday

  • Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker due to speak Thursday

  • U.S. stock and bond markets are among those closed for Good Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures were steady as of 10:54 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2%

  • Japan’s Topix index added 0.7%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index lost 0.1%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6%

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.2%

  • China’s Shanghai Composite index increased 0.6%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

  • The euro was at $1.0900

  • The Japanese yen was at 125.32 per dollar, up 0.2%

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.3745 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 2.69%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield fell eight basis points to 3%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.9% to $103.33 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,979.10 an ounce, up 0.1%

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • California Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision Case

    (Bloomberg) -- A top lawyer for the state of California has resigned, accusing the governor’s office of interfering with a discrimination lawsuit against Activision Blizzard Inc. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Yellen Warns ChinaCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’

  • 3 Soaring Pharma Stocks -- Can They Keep Climbing?

    If so, there are some increasingly popular entrees on the biopharmaceutical industry's menu that deserve your attention. Bristol Myers Squibb shares have risen 25% this year to reach an all-time high water mark for this well-established pharmaceutical giant. New safety and efficacy results from a clinical trial with an experimental drug for patients with abnormally thick hearts called mavacamten have been pushing the stock higher this month.

  • Are Any Airline Stocks Buys After Delta's Earnings?

    Airline stocks rallied after Delta Air Lines reported first-quarter results that beat expectations, helped by higher fares.

  • Skittish Stock Traders Are Bracing for $2 Trillion Option Expiration

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation is surging, central banks are on the move and now it’s earnings season. To top it all off, stock traders face the market-roiling potential of a monthly options expiration estimated at more than $2 trillion. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Yellen Warns ChinaCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Se

  • Is The Biggest Bank Stock By Market Cap A Buy After Earnings?

    JPMorgan Chase fell after the bank reported mixed first-quarter results. So is JPM stock worth buying right now?

  • 1 year after launching Northwest Bank's first local office, commercial lender takes team to Fulton

    A little more than a year after joining Northwest Bank from Wells Fargo Bank, commercial lender Cheryl Brida is bringing a five-person team to Fulton Bank. Brida, who will serve as senior vice president and market leader for Fulton, brings senior relationship managers Anthony DePiano and Shawn Heller and senior commercial relationship specialist Ellen Friel with her from Northwest.

  • Central Banks Won’t Let Stagflation Take Hold, Macklem Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Hours after delivering the biggest interest-rate hike in 22 years in Canada, Tiff Macklem had a message for investors: There’s no reason to worry about inflation getting out of hand.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Yellen Warns ChinaCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine T

  • Broadcom Stock Today: Why A Long Call Option Cuts Risk Vs. Simply Buying Shares

    With soaring inflation, the stock market has already priced in significant rate hikes. While this should tamper prices, it will likely come at a cost to growth. Many tech stocks may continue to suffer. And that could include leading growth stocks such as Broadcom (AVGO). So, for investors who want to bet on a large rally in a name such...

  • 12 Starbucks "Secret Menu" Drinks, Ranked From "Thanks, I Hate It" To "I'll Be Ordering This One All Summer"

    Iced, iced, baby.View Entire Post ›

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: Covid Lockdowns In Focus

    Chinese regulators hinted they may allow U.S. audits of U.S.-listed China stocks, but Covid lockdowns hit much of the economy.

  • Why the stock-market rally may be nothing more than ‘wishful thinking,’ according to Morgan Stanley CIO

    Recent resilience in stocks is probably a reason to be more cautious, like in the bond market, says Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street surges in growth stocks rally; earnings season opens

    Wall Street rallied to end sharply higher on Wednesday, powered by a recovery in interest-sensitive growth stocks as investors digested hot inflation data and a mixed bag of quarterly results. Falling U.S. Treasury yields helped the tech-heavy Nasdaq lead all three major U.S. stock indexes higher, with semiconductors outperforming the broader market. The Nasdaq jumped over 2% while the S&P 500 and the Dow gained more than 1%.

  • Alibaba Undergoes Aggressive Restructuring At Its Cloud Unit

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) owned Alibaba Cloud initiated a new round of organizational restructuring, the Pandaily reports. Alibaba Cloud China President Ren Geng resigned for undisclosed reasons. Geng looked to leave as early as 2021 but stayed back. Also Read: Alibaba Looks To Slash Workforce By 30% After Its MMC Division Decides To Lay off 20% Employees Alibaba Cloud VP Huang Haiqing succeeded Geng. Former Huawei Enterprise Business Group China President Cai Yinghua also joined Al

  • High Prices, Not Virus, Seen Curbing U.S. Summer Driving Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Americans are expected to drive more this summer than they did last year, even with higher prices limiting some travel.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsU.S. drivers are expected to burn throug

  • Costco Just Raised Its Dividend. It’s One More Reason to Own the Stock.

    Costco announced that it had approved a quarterly payout of 90 cents a share, or $3.60 a year, up from 79 cents a quarter, or $3.16 a year.

  • PayPal names interim as CFO leaves for top finance job at Walmart

    Prior to PayPal, she spent four years as vice president of the corporate financial planning and analysis team and led the investor relations program for Williams-Sonoma.

  • Chevron Is Up By 3%, Here Is Why

    The stock made an attempt to settle above $172.

  • Biden says 70% of March's record inflation was driven by 'Putin's price hike' in gasoline

    Gas prices were up 18.3% in March after rising 6.6% in February, according to a report by the US Department of Labor.

  • Ripple Lawsuit Victory Looms After Big Win Versus SEC

    A judge ruling in the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit could reveal improper conduct by SEC officials, who may now settle.

  • AT&T ‘Looks More Like Verizon.’ What Wall Street Is Saying About the Stock.

    After spinning off WarnerMedia, analysts are mostly bullish on AT&T's prospects as a focused telecom.