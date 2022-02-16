Stocks Climb on Prospect of Easing Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks rose Wednesday and crude oil retreated as traders evaluated the prospect of diminishing geopolitical tension over Ukraine after Russia said it was withdrawing some forces.

Shares were up in Japan, Hong Kong and China, where slowing inflation is boosting the central bank’s scope to ease policy to prop up growth. U.S. contracts fell after tech stocks helped the S&P 500 snap three days of losses.

Russia announced a partial pullback of thousands of troops massed near the Ukrainian border and appeared to favor a diplomatic solution to the crisis there. President Joe Biden said the U.S. has yet to verify Moscow’s claims and an invasion remains possible, which the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

Oil was around $92 a barrel as traders reassessed worries about potential disruptions to commodity supplies ranging from energy to metals and grain.

Havens sold off Tuesday, with the 30-year U.S. Treasury yield rising to the highest level since May. Longer-maturity Treasuries maintained most of those losses and bonds in Australia and New Zealand declined. The dollar and gold remained lower.

The Ukraine crisis has buffeted markets already contending with concerns that aggressive interest-rate hikes are needed in the U.S. to quell inflation. The U.S. producer price index jumped in January by more than forecast as companies contend with supply-chain and labor constraints.

“Volatility and uncertainty is just going to be heightened, that can be due to Russia-Ukraine, it could be due to stubborn inflation,” Brenda O’Connor Juanas, financial advisor at UBS, said on Bloomberg Television. “There is a lot more for clients and investors to be uncertain about.”

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank could end net asset purchases as soon as the third quarter of 2022 without triggering an interest-rate increase shortly afterward, according to a governing council member.

Recovery Potential

Biden said Russian troops remain in a “threatening position.” He agreed with a Kremlin declaration Monday that diplomacy is still possible but vowed he would not “sacrifice basic principles” that countries -- including Ukraine -- should have the right to keep their own borders.

The latest Russian comments are a hopeful sign and assets like the ruble and Russian stocks have recovery potential, Christopher Weafer, founder and senior partner at Macro-Advisory Ltd., said on Bloomberg Television.

“But frankly after several months of high risk and speculation, it’s going to take several weeks for people to get comfortable with that, no matter what happens in the next couple of days,” he said.

Traders are awaiting the latest Federal Reserve minutes later Wednesday. They may shape views on how fast the Fed will raise rates and shrink its bond holdings in coming months.

Here are some key events this week:

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

FOMC minutes, Wednesday

China CPI, PPI, Wednesday

G-20 finance ministers, central bank governors meet, Thursday through Feb. 18

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speak, Thursday

U.S. Monetary Policy Forum: speakers including Fed officials Charles Evans, Christopher Waller and Lael Brainard, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 10:52 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.6%

Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.5%

Japan’s Topix index added 1.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.4%

South Korea’s Kospi index rose 1.4%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1%

China’s Shanghai Composite Index added 0.6%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 115.65 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3394 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

The euro was at $1.1354

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 2.03%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose four basis points to 2.22%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $91.75 a barrel, down 0.4%

Gold was at $1,851.86 an ounce, down 0.1%

