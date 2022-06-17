Stocks closed mixed as S&P suffers worst week since March 2020

The stock market closed with mixed gains Friday to close out a brutal week for the market and the worst weekly loss for the S&P 500 index since March 2020.

The S&P ended Friday with a gain of 0.2 percent on the day but down nearly 4.3 percent on the week. The Nasdaq composite rose 1.4 percent to end with a weekly loss of 1.7 percent, and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38 points to close the week with a loss of 4 percent. The Dow also closed below 30,000 points Thursday for the first time since late 2020.

Stocks whipsawed throughout the week in anticipation of and reaction to the Federal Reserve’s first 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike since 1994.

The market took steep losses Monday and Tuesday amid concern over whether the Fed would break from its signaled plan to hike rates by 0.5 percentage points before recovering Wednesday in the wake of the Fed’s larger rate cut. But stocks plunged again Thursday before hitting a plateau into a three-day weekend, with the market closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth.

Stock values tend to fall as the Fed hikes interest rates. As borrowing costs throughout the economy increase, consumers and businesses tend to spend less money and invest less in riskier assets like stocks and other securities. Business profit margins also tend to narrow as they face slower sales and higher interest rates on their own loans.

All three major stock indexes have already fallen more than 20 percent from their most recent record highs hit late last year, the formal designation for a “bear market.”

