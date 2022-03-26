Stocks Defying Bond-Market Danger Put Wall Street On Notice

Stocks Defying Bond-Market Danger Put Wall Street On Notice
Anchalee Worrachate and Denitsa Tsekova
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The steepest bond selloff in history, Europe’s first land war between two sovereign states since 1945, a Federal Reserve tightening into a possible growth slowdown. Oh, and U.S. inflation still near a four-decade high.

Most Read from Bloomberg

For all the threats out there, stocks this week were barely feeling the fear as developed world markets rallied back to levels seen before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a month ago. That’s even as Treasury yields broke out anew and key sections of the bond curve signaled economic trouble.

As the Fed embarks on an aggressive path of policy tightening, it looks like something may have to give. Strategists at Mizuho International Plc are among those warning risk assets -- and eventually economic growth -- won’t be able to resist the heavy pull of a higher discount rate.

Yet a growing number of money managers are betting equity indexes have already largely priced in bearish bond moves, while all signs suggest the U.S. economy remains in decent health.

“Judging from the performance of risk assets, markets seems to believe such levels will not trigger a recession and hurt risk assets,” said Janet Mui, head of market analysis at Brewin Dolphin Ltd. “I think there is a degree of complacency there.”

Real yields, a key driver for cross-asset valuations, point to the growing dissonance. These inflation-adjusted yields are rising, a reason in theory for investors to pare exposures to richly valued high-growth equities whose profit potential lies in the future. Yet the opposite is happening.

The Wells Fargo basket of software-heavy stocks has rallied almost 20% since March 16, the start of the Fed’s rate-hiking cycle. That’s as benchmark U.S. real yields have surged toward a level that sparked a selloff in January.

Wall Street investors may be desensitized to the latest Treasury machinations this time round, while healthy earnings-growth expectations suggest a buoyant economy.

“Investors are now looking more to a future where real yields are higher, nominal yields are higher, but not so much that it is worth selling more equities at these levels,” said Luke Hickmore, investment director at abrdn.

Technical factors may be playing a role. According to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists, pension and sovereign wealth funds have already deployed as much as $230 billion to stocks to meet allocation targets. Now that those moves have played out, strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou says equities look vulnerable.

“The rebalancing flows away from bonds into equities likely supported equities and hurt bonds over the past two weeks. Now that there is no much of pending rebalancing flow,” he said. “Equities would look more vulnerable from here if bond yields continued to rise.”

For Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho, it’s only a matter of time before the rate-sensitive investing styles reprice.

“We think the 2.75% rate will be highly restrictive for the U.S. and equally importantly for the global economy,” Chatwell said, referring to the Fed’s projection for the benchmark rate in late 2023. “Slowly but surely, risk premia will rise and earnings expectations should moderate.”

Strategists at both Goldman and Bank of America Corp. see a terminal rate of around 3% and 3.25% -- something that could hit risk valuations in its wake.

Mui, for one, sees a pain threshold for markets if the 10-year U.S. yield reaches 3%.

“The risk of recession is still low, but it is building as we head to 2023,” Mui said. A break higher to 3% would make investors reconsider, and start to prepare for “a recession or more protracted slowdown,” she said.

For companies of all stripes, higher yields tend to reduce the present value of future earnings streams, other things being equal. Rising borrowing costs also hurt those carrying the highest leverage, potentially undercutting economic activity.

“Now rates volatility can drive growth volatility and that actually becomes a vicious cycle between the two,” said Christian Mueller-Glissmann, managing director of portfolio strategy and asset allocation at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. “That’s a big difference to the last cycle where growth volatility drove rates volatility.”

For now, the stampede into risk assets continues. Inflows into stocks have been outpacing those into bonds eight-to-one so far this year, exchange-traded fund data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show.

“Ultimately, it seems likely there will need to be a slowdown in growth and fear around possible recession before yields stop rising and equities come under more pressure,” said Mark Dowding, chief investment officer at BlueBay Asset Management. “It will be hard to pinpoint when it will happen.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Stock Has Been on a Tear. The Reasons Why Are Fuzzy.

    The stock gained 32% over the eight days ended Thursday, putting it over $1,000 and its market cap above $1 trillion for the first time since January 2022.

  • Ukraine NFT War Museum Goes Live

    Ukrainian government NFT war museum goes live, with NFT sales set to start in three days. Crypto fund raising has shown the benefits of digital assets.

  • Report: Apple is giving some of its engineers bonuses of up to $200,000 in stock

    The bonuses are a sign of just how much big tech companies are working to keep their most valuable employees.

  • Food shortage possible result of additional sanctions on Russia

    Sanctions on Russia and the conflict in Ukraine could have a negative impact on food supply in several counties, but the United States will likely not be affected.

  • Russian ruble loses key lifeline as US sanctions target Putin's $140 billion gold stockpile

    Sales by Russia of its gold holdings could help bolster the value of the beleaguered ruble.

  • AT&T Sets More Details For WarnerMedia Spinoff Ahead Of Discovery Merger

    AT&T has firmed up more details of its spinoff of WarnerMedia, which is poised to combine with Discovery in a $43 billion merger. In an SEC filing, the telecom giant said it will issue its shareholders a special dividend on April 5. For each share of AT&T common stock, holders will get 0.24 share in […]

  • Here is what AT&T is giving investors in WarnerMedia spinoff, and how it will work

    AT&T Inc. offered new details about its planned spinoff of WarnerMedia Friday, as the telecommunications company prepares for that transaction to close in April.

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • There's No Better Time to Buy This Dividend Stock

    Stocks that generate solid dividends play a key role in a portfolio, but dividend income has become even more important to investors in this period of market volatility and uncertainty. Or the dividend can be reinvested in the stock -- which, in times like this, could be at a discounted price. The other attractive quality about a good dividend stock is that it is typically a long-established, stable, often blue-chip company that might be boring when the market is hot but looks good in times like these.

  • These 3 Stocks Aren't Large Caps Yet, but They Each Could Make $1 Billion in Sales in 2022

    Many years ago, it was decided that the definition of a "small cap" should be a company with a valuation under $2 billion. In this roundtable, three Fool contributors were asked to focus on healthcare companies with market caps under $10 billion, and pick out ones that they expect can deliver $1 billion in sales in 2022. Taylor Carmichael (Vir Biotechnology): With just a $3.3 billion market cap, Vir transitioned last year from being a risky clinical-stage biotech without any drugs on the market into a world-beater than has already brought in $1 billion in sales.

  • Amazon Stock Split: 3 Companies That Should Follow Suit

    Amazon recently announced a stock split, its first since 1999. The benefit of a stock split is that it can make a high-priced stock feel more accessible, especially to investors who can't or don't want to buy fractional shares. A stock split also puts a company into the news for positive reasons -- namely that its business is doing well and its share price has risen enough where a split makes sense; you wouldn't expect to see a stock split from a company whose shares are trading at just $100.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • The US dollar's global standing as the top reserve currency has lost ground to China's yuan and others, says IMF

    The dollar share of international reserves has declined over the past two decades, while the yuan has gained ground, according to an IMF report.

  • Alibaba: Set to Change Course After a Patchy Period

    Alibaba's stock, especially its US listing, seems set for victory

  • GameStop Stock Has Been on a Tear. Now We Know Why.

    GameStop stock has been on an absolute tear over the past seven days—and now we know why. Chairman Ryan Cohen snapped up 100,000 more shares in the meme stock, according to a regulatory filing late Tuesday, taking his holding up to 11.9%. The purchase was made through Cohen’s RC Ventures LLC Vehicle and takes his holding up to 9,101,000 shares.

  • Convinced the stock market’s next two years will be like the past two? Don’t bet on it.

    MARK HULBERT Don’t fall into the trap of believing the U.S. stock market’s spectacular return over the past two years represents the new normal. Not only will the market’s return in coming months likely be a lot lower than it was over the past two years, the odds are good that its return will be well-below average.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/24: Intel, Marvell, Nvidia

    Jim Cramer says fund managers are looking for stocks that have been beaten down bug, but still represent value.

  • These Are 5 of the Fastest-Growing Large-Cap Stocks on the Planet

    These companies have the size for stability and the growth to produce significant gains for investors.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Finally Popped Today

    As Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Graphics Technology Conference 2022 (GTC 2022) approached its close on Wednesday, investors seemed largely unimpressed with the semiconductor giant's announcements. Nvidia's promise to enhance its artificial intelligence offerings, create a supercomputer for advanced robotics, expand its virtual reality Omniverse, and so on were all impressive announcements in and of themselves. It's just that they were largely expected, already "priced in" to the stock, and thus failed to convince Wall Street investors to shift their price targets.

  • Chinese EV maker Nio vows to expand to more countries this year

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc. late Thursday reported quarterly sales slightly above Wall Street expectations, vowing to make 2022 a year of "reacceleration" for its business and to sell its EVs in more countries.