Stocks drift around records in mixed trading

Stocks are drifting around their record highs on Wall Street Thursday, as earnings season ramps into higher gear. Optimism about a strengthening economy later this year has been powerful enough to paper over worries about today's struggles. (Jan. 21)

Video Transcript

[BELL RINGS]

SAM STOVALL: Well, the difference between Main Street and Wall Street is that Main Street looks at today whereas Wall Street focuses on tomorrow. I think now that the inauguration of the 46th president went off without a hitch, Wall Street has refocused its attention on corporate earnings, looking at Q4 numbers and then also the guidance for 2021. And it really likes what it sees across the valley.

We're seeing an enthusiasm for international markets that's being aided by the weakening of the US dollar. From an earnings growth expectations perspective, actually, international stocks are expected to do even better, whereas the developed international markets are likely to see about a 40% increase in corporate profits in 2021, whereas emerging markets are anticipated to grow by about 37%.

So it's not just a large cap US earnings growth phenomenon. It is a global growth phenomenon.

From Election Day until inauguration day, the S&P 500 gained nearly 13% for Joe Biden. And the second best performance was JFK back in 1961, with a gain of 8.8%. So I think we're definitely off to a good start. And if we look to history as to the first 100 days of a first term Democratic president's time in office, we can expect another 3 and 1/2 percent price appreciation.