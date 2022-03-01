Stocks Fall, Bonds Jump as Oil Surge Dims Outlook: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell in the Asia-Pacific on Wednesday and sovereign bonds rallied as the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia stoke the cost of commodities including oil, dimming the outlook for economic growth.

Australian equities dipped and futures for Japan and Hong Kong pointed lower. U.S. contracts steadied in the wake of a retreat on Wall Street and in Europe.

Demand for havens saw Australian debt join a fixed-income rally that lowered the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield to 1.73%. Gold and the dollar held advances.

Oil scaled $106 a barrel. Steps to tap reserves failed to ease worries over supplies as penalties mount on resource-rich Russia for invading its neighbor.

A Bloomberg index of commodities jumped the most since 2009 to a record high. The conflict is a threat to flows of energy, crops and metals, which were already tight as major economies emerged from the pandemic.

Economic risks are tempering expectations for how steeply the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. Markets have priced out any risk of a half-point March liftoff. Traders in the U.K. and Europe have also dialed back rate-hike bets.

The war is shifting the calculus for investors, raising the prospect of slower economic expansion and even higher inflation. That backdrop is also putting central banks in a bind and suggesting they may struggle to navigate historic challenges. Such uncertainty could stoke more market swings.

“The supply chain issues and inflationary pressures will be top of mind for many investors globally,” Andy McCormick, head of fixed income at T. Rowe Price, wrote in a note. “These things will almost certainly complicate the already difficult task that central banks were facing trying to battle inflation.”

Russia said it would press forward with its invasion of Ukraine as the war enters a more brutal stage. At the same time, moves to isolate and pressure its financial system and economy in retribution are picking up steam, unraveling Russia’s free-market credentials.

SWIFT Curbs

European Union ambassadors agreed to exclude seven Russian banks from the SWIFT financial-messaging system. Meanwhile, the Russian central bank banned coupon payments to foreign owners of ruble bonds known as OFZs in what it called a temporary step to shore up markets.

President Joe Biden is due to deliver his State of the Union speech. He plans to say the U.S. and its allies were prepared for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and that “dictators” must pay a price for their aggression.

He also intends to unveil a new economic plan after his earlier proposal was rejected by Republicans and enough Democrats to doom it.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak to lawmakers later Wednesday. He’s expected to signal that the U.S. central bank will go ahead with plans to hike rates this month.

“The Fed is going to have to continue to tamp down inflation, which I think is invariably going to get worse before it gets better,” Kathryn Rooney Vera, head of global macro research at Bulltick LLC, said on Bloomberg Television. “We said stagflation is the biggest risk this year and that’s going to be the case.”

What to watch this week:

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies to Congress on monetary policy, Wednesday and Thursday

OPEC+ meeting, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

Bank of Canada rate decision, Wednesday

ECB publishes the account of its February meeting, Thursday

U.S. unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 8:38 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.6%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.6%

Nikkei 225 futures slid 1.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5%

Hang Seng Index futures lost 0.7%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 114.86 per dollar

The offshore yuan traded at 6.3176 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

The euro was at $1.1131

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 10 basis points to 1.73%

Australia’s 10-year yield fell eight basis points to 2.11%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.8% to $106.30 a barrel

Gold was at $1,942.62 an ounce, down 0.1%

