19

US Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets Wrap

Isabelle Lee
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- US stocks ended a choppy session lower after two Federal Reserve officials highlighted the central bank’s resolve to be persistent until it brings inflation down meaningfully.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The S&P 500 was down 0.9%, snapping a two-day rally. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 also fell. Treasury yields climbed, with the 10-year rate around 3.87%.

Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard briefly buoyed sentiment after she said, during a Bloomberg event in Washington, that it would be appropriate “soon” for the central bank to slow its pace of interest-rate hikes. However, she also emphasized that the Fed had “additional work to do” to bring inflation down, which kept some investors on the edge. Brainard did not explicitly commit to a step-down to a half-point hike in December, nor did she elaborate what she meant by “soon.”

“I think Brainard’s comments underscore the uncertainty of the path forward and the data dependence of the Committee,” said Jake Schurmeier, portfolio manager at Harbor Capital Advisors. “They don’t want a slower pace of rate hikes to be confused for less restrictive policy.”

Earlier, Fed Governor Christopher Waller’s hawkish comments wobbled markets as investors mulled whether the post-CPI euphoria was overblown.

Last week’s CPI-fueled rally, which propelled the S&P 500 to its best week since June, may be unsustainable, according to Christopher Smart, chief global strategist at Barings and head of the Barings Investment Institute.

“The bad news is that in an economic moment that remains so uncertain, the data is more likely than not to be messy and contradictory in the months ahead. The pace of decline will be uneven,” he said. “Moreover, there’s still a long way to go to get to the Fed’s target of 2% average inflation. That’s why Fed governors have been lining up to talk down any market euphoria that a real pivot is in sight.”

The cumulative impact of prior interest-rate hikes will also continue to weigh on economic growth and corporate profits, according to Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, who recommends that investors take a defensive position.

Read More: From Bad to Worse? Next Year’s Economic Risks Are Already Here

Meanwhile, Chinese stocks listed in the US extended their rally to a third day, after Joe Biden and Xi Jinping called for reduced tensions between the world’s two biggest economies during a meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

Key events this week:

  • Fed’s John Williams moderates panel, Monday

  • China retail sales, industrial production, surveyed jobless, Tuesday

  • Former US President Donald Trump plans to make an announcement, Tuesday

  • US empire manufacturing, PPI, Tuesday

  • US business inventories, cross-border investment, retail sales, industrial production, Wednesday

  • Fed’s John Williams, Lael Brainard and SEC Chair Gary Gensler speak, Wednesday

  • ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Wednesday

  • Eurozone CPI, Thursday

  • US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday

  • Fed’s Neel Kashkari, Loretta Mester speak, Thursday

  • US Conference Board leading index, existing home sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 fell 0.9% as of 4 p.m. New York time

  • The Nasdaq 100 fell 1%

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%

  • The MSCI World index rose 1.8%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

  • The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0333

  • The British pound fell 0.6% to $1.1758

  • The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 139.74 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $16,246.64

  • Ether fell 0.2% to $1,213.63

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 3.87%

  • Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.15%

  • Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 3.37%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 4.1% to $85.30 a barrel

  • Gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,776.30 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Sujata Rao, Cecile Gutscher, Brett Miller and Vildana Hajric.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • US stocks jump as slowing wholesale inflation adds to hopes the Fed will ease rate hikes soon

    The producer price index rose 0.2% in October from the prior month, below the consensus estimate for a 0.4% gain.

  • Stocks, Bonds Rally With Inflation Data in Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks rose as fresh data added to evidence inflation may have peaked, strengthening the case for the Federal Reserve to moderate its pace of interest-rate hikes. Treasuries also ended Tuesday higher while the dollar fell.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Cr

  • U.S. stocks fade as Fed fears simmer

    STORY: U.S. stocks fell on Monday after a choppy session, as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve officials about plans for more interest rate hikes. The Dow fell nearly two thirds of a percent. The S&P 500 dropped about nine tenths of a percent, while the Nasdaq fell more than a percent.Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard signaled that the pace of rate hikes may soon slow, which helped lift stocks for much of the afternoon.But Fed fears took hold at the end of the session.And Michael Landsberg, chief investment officer at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management, said it was a mistake to think the Fed might soon back off its fight against inflation."I think there's still this belief that the Fed is going to pivot. I think people are you know, I think when you hear anything from a Fed governor that says, oh, we might slow the rate of change, people go, oh, that's a pivot. I think it's a mistake. But I think people are just reading into anything... I look at it in light of the fact that there's a lot of companies are going to lay off people.Shares of Amazon ended more than 2% lower, following reports the e-commerce giant was planning to lay off about 10,000 people in corporate and technology jobs starting as soon as this week.That follows other tech giants announcing big cuts to their payrolls, and Landsberg says the pain isn’t over yet.“I mean, Microsoft, Amazon, I mean, you're talking these are creme de la creme companies. This isn't some, you know, little shady, you know, crypto environment. These are these are as blue chip as it gets. And they're laying off a lot of people. That indicates to me that the tech is still over owned, still probably overvalued. And at least the executives there are starting to realize that, you know what, our earnings aren't going to be what we thought they were going to be. We're going to need to cut expenses."Other mega-caps including Microsoft and Tesla fell more than 2% but shares of Meta Platforms gained a percent.And shares of Biogen and Eli Lilly gained after the failure of Swiss rival Roche's Alzheimer's disease drug candidate, which could not be shown to slow dementia progression in two drug trials.

  • ANET Stock Call Option Gives Leveraged Exposure With Less Capital

    A long call option can provide a way to participate in an upside move with less capital and a defined risk.

  • ECB’s Villeroy Sees ‘Good News’ in Signs of US Inflation Peaking

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs of inflation peaking in the US are a relief for policymakers around the world who have been raising interest rates at a record pace to combat price pressures, European Central Bank Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery

  • Fed’s Bostic says more rate hikes are needed

    The Federal Reserve needs to keep raising its benchmark interest rate until there are signs of a 'broad-based easing of inflation.

  • Stocks Slip After Retail Sales, Corporate Earnings Reports

    The S&P 500 fell Wednesday after stronger-than-expected retail sales data kept investors focused on the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate path. The broad stock market index fell 0.8%, while the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite Index retreated 1.5%. Wednesday’s data showed showed U.S. retail sales rose strongly in October, up 1.3% from the prior month.

  • Fed Officials See More Hikes Needed Though News on Prices Better

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials stressed the need to keep raising interest rates while acknowledging recent encouraging news on US consumer prices.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaThe remar

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Just Cut Its Stake in This Longtime Holding by More Than Half

    In a filing last week, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the massive conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, reported that it had significantly trimmed its position in large regional lender U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB). Berkshire and Buffett first purchased shares of U.S. Bancorp in 2006 and held on to their stake during the brunt of the pandemic as they reduced and/or ended positions in other notable banks like JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and M&T Bank. Berkshire had been trimming its position in U.S. Bancorp gradually for several quarters leading up to the big sale, but up until now, no one really knew that it was going to sell off a sizable piece like this.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait Till 2032

    All three major U.S. stock indexes have entered a bear market, and the bond market is on pace for its worst year in history. If you have $250,000 ready to invest, which won't be needed for bills or to cover emergencies as they arise, the following three stocks can make you a millionaire. The first game-changing company that has the competitive edges and innovative capacity to quadruple a $250,000 initial investment over the next 10 years is fintech stock PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL).

  • Goldman Sachs Sees at Least 40% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    The story for most of 2022 has been one of soaring inflation but with 2023 about to enter the frame, the plot appears to be taking a positive turn. The October inflation report came in much better than expected and took Wall Street by surprise. The good news, according to Goldman Sachs’ Chief Economist Jan Hatzius, is that the trend is set to continue into next year. “We expect a significant decline in inflation next year, with the core PCE measure falling from 5.1% currently to 2.9% by December

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Looks for Diamonds in the Rough; Here Are 2 Stocks He’s Snapping Up

    The elections are behind us, the latest inflation data showed an easing back in the rate of increase, and markets finished last week with their best trading sessions in months. The signs have aligned for investors to feel good. Or should they? Billionaire investor Carl Icahn believes otherwise, and in a recent interview he laid out the case for the bears. “I am still quite bearish on what is going to happen. A rally like this is of course very dramatic to say the least, but you have them all the

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026

    Not only did the benchmark S&P 500 produce its worst first-half return since 1970, but according to Charlie Bilello, the founder and CEO of Compound Capital Advisors, the S&P 500 has already endured its greatest number of 1% (or greater) down days since 2008. A stock split is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its outstanding share count and share price without having any impact on its daily operations or its market cap. Well over 200 stock splits have been announced and enacted since the year began.

  • FTX Collapse About to Claim First Huge Victim: BlockFi

    The crypto lender, which had been bailed out by FTX, is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy.

  • If I Were You, I'd Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Skyrocket

    Skyrocketing stocks are probably not on the minds of many investors at this juncture. Many onetime highfliers have lost most of their value, and some of these stocks may still need to find a bottom. But that massive decline could form a base from which the growth stocks of tomorrow can skyrocket.

  • ‘The set-up will be more like 1929’: Cathie Wood just warned of another ‘Great Depression’ if the Fed keeps ignoring these signals — here are 3 safe haven sectors for proven protection

    The super investor is sounding the alarm.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation

    I've learned the hard way that higher-yielding dividend stocks can be higher risk. These companies typically pay out a large percentage of their cash to investors via dividends. That leaves less room for error if market conditions deteriorate, potentially forcing them to reduce their lucrative payouts.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap In More Than a Decade

    Are these a couple of rare opportunities that investors shouldn't pass up, or are the price drops valid because of significant concerns that should keep you away from these companies? Takeda is a Japan-based healthcare company that makes vaccines and pharmaceutical products.

  • SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet

    The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows.