Asia Stocks to Drop on Risks From Inflation, China: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set to fall Tuesday after technology shares led a U.S. slide amid concern that surging raw-material prices will stoke inflation and sap economic momentum. A commodity index hit a record high.

Equity futures fell in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong, while U.S. contracts edged up. The S&P 500 declined to the lowest since July and the Nasdaq 100 shed over 2%, dragged down by megacap tech firms like Amazon.com Inc. and Facebook Inc. The energy sector was among the few to rise in the U.S. session.

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields climbed back toward 1.5% and the dollar held a drop. Oil in New York reached the highest since 2014 following OPEC+’s decision to maintain a gradual supply hike even as a natural-gas crisis boosts crude demand. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index soared to an all-time peak.

China’s indebted property sector continues to vex traders. Fantasia Holdings Group Co. didn’t repay a $205.7 million bond that was due Monday, adding to the strains of the nation’s heavily leveraged property firms following industry giant China Evergrande Group’s debt woes. Chinese markets are shut until Friday for the Golden Week holidays.

Global stocks have dropped more than 5% from a record in early September, hurt by a looming reduction in Federal Reserve stimulus, spiraling energy costs and the possibility of slower growth in China due to Beijing’s property-sector crackdown. U.S lawmakers are also continuing their brinkmanship over the nation’s debt ceiling, with President Joe Biden warning that the government is at risk of breaching the legal limit this month.

“We probably still have another week or two of volatility ahead of us,” Sebastien Galy, a strategist at Nordea Investment Funds, wrote in a note, adding that a “series of shocks” have assailed the narratives that had pushed equities higher.

In the latest Fed comments, St. Louis President James Bullard said elevated price pressures may be changing the mentality of businesses and consumers by making them more accustomed to higher inflation.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin was around $49,000, making a push back toward $50,000 for the first time since El Salvador’s troubled rollout of the largest cryptocurrency as legal tender at the start of September.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision Tuesday

Rate decision in New Zealand on Wednesday

Reserve Bank of India monetary policy decision on Friday

The U.S. Labor Department releases unemployment and job creation data Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 7:30 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures increased 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.2%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures lost 0.9%

Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.1% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 110.96 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.4498 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

The euro rose was at $1.1622

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.48%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose three basis points to 1.52%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $77.63 a barrel

Gold was at $1,769 an ounce

