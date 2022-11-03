1

Selloff Deepens as BOE in Focus After Fed Warning: Markets Wrap

Abigail Moses and Richard Henderson
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks and US futures fell after Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates more than previously anticipated, sapping risk appetite. Global bond yields rose.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The selloff spread in the wake of the S&P 500’s 2.5% drop on Wednesday. Chinese shares in Hong Kong underperformed after an affirmation of the government’s Covid-Zero stance dashed hopes of a reopening.

The Fed raised rates 75 basis points for the fourth time in a row, bringing the top of its target range to 4%, the highest level since 2008. Traders immediately raised the market-implied peak in interest rates for next year and turn their attention to the Bank of England’s decision later on Thursday.

“Every time the market gets a little bit of dovish hope, it gets smacked on the nose with a rolled up newspaper,” said Scott Rundell, chief investment officer at Mutual Ltd. “There’s a lot of volatility still ahead.”

The dollar gained against Group-of-10 counterparts as investors looked toward US jobs data, which may help to determine the pace of upcoming rate hikes. The pound fell 1% as the BOE is expected to deliver its biggest interest-rate increase in 33 years.

“There is likely some profit taking in long dollar positions after the big moves post the FOMC meeting outcome and Powell’s press conference,” said David Forrester, a senior FX strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.

Global bonds tumbled on Thursday in the wake of the Fed meeting. Two-year Treasuries led a selloff on Wednesday following Powell’s comments, but at 4.62% they are still about 40 basis points below the 5.06% peak in yields priced into Fed funds futures.

“Factoring in the bond market’s assessment, markets are becoming increasingly convinced that the path toward the terminal rate will include a recession,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial.

Wheat prices fell after Russia agreed to resume a deal allowing safe passage of Ukrainian crop exports. Oil dropped after Powell’s comments on interest rates overshadowed tightening supply.

Key events this week:

  • Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

  • US factory orders, durable goods, trade, initial jobless claims, ISM services index, Thursday

  • ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday

  • US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.1% as of 8:45 a.m. London time

  • Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.2%

  • Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%

  • Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%

  • The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.8%

  • The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.6%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5%

  • The euro fell 0.5% to $0.9768

  • The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 148.10 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3424 per dollar

  • The British pound fell 1% to $1.1274

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $20,281.31

  • Ether rose 2.1% to $1,542.56

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.15%

  • Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 2.24%

  • Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 3.47%

Commodities

  • Brent crude fell 1.2% to $94.96 a barrel

  • Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,626.17 an ounce

--With assistance from Georgina Mckay, Matthew Burgess and Michael G. Wilson.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Explainer-What's behind Hong Kong's tightening cash conditions?

    A weak Hong Kong dollar and capital outflows have pushed the city's interbank rates to 14-year highs and drained cash levels to their lowest in two years, sparking investor worries about Hong Kong's cherished currency peg and its economic health. WHY IS HONG KONG ON INVESTORS' RADAR? Hong Kong's aggregate balance, a gauge of cash levels in the banking system, has been declining rapidly since May and is about to drop below HK$100 billion ($12.74 billion) for the first time in two years.

  • Apple to Keep Qualcomm Chips in 2023 in Turnabout

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc. will continue to provide the modem chips for the “vast majority” of iPhones in 2023, a turnabout for a company that had expected to lose the business to Apple Inc.’s homegrown components. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resume

  • Congress must act to boost combat-credible airpower in Indo-Pacific

    Withdrawing F-15 fighter squadrons from Kadena Air Base in Japan without a replacement plan does not enhance combat-credible posture, these authors argue.

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated's (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon

    With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 15x in the United States, you could be forgiven for...

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is a Trending Stock

    TSMC (TSM) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) investors are sitting on a loss of 48% if they invested a year ago

    Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIND ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 23% in the...

  • Investing in Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:HARISON) three years ago would have delivered you a 97% gain

    By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you buy good businesses at...

  • Companies Like MPH Health Care (FRA:93M1) Can Afford To Invest In Growth

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • S&P 500 Suffers Worst ‘Fed Day’ Since January 2021: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks sold off as Jerome Powell continued to sound unequivocally hawkish as the Federal Reserve pushed ahead with its most-aggressive tightening campaign since the 1980s to thwart inflation.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine G

  • SIG Group (VTX:SIGN) shareholders have earned a 15% CAGR over the last three years

    It hasn't been the best quarter for SIG Group AG ( VTX:SIGN ) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 23% in...

  • Why Salesforce, Snowflake, and CrowdStrike All Cratered on Wednesday

    A broad cross section of the stock market tumbled on Wednesday, as investors focused on the macro economy and the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing campaign to battle runaway inflation, which has remained stubbornly near 40-year highs. The latest Fed rate hike and the corresponding commentary did little to calm jittery investors. With that as a backdrop, shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) slipped 6.1%, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock was down 7.4%, and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) slipped as much as 7.8%.

  • Analysis-Energy market turmoil shakes Europe's green power plan

    Europe's plan to roughly double renewable power generation by the end of the decade to cut its emissions and reliance on imported Russian fuel is under threat from market turbulence that has shaken the economics of the shift to low carbon energy. Russia's war on Ukraine and the disruption of the gas supplies on which Europe had relied has injected urgency into the European Union's move toward carbon-free energy. It is negotiating a legally-binding target to generate 45% of energy from renewable sources by 2030, up from the existing target of 32% and renewable capacity of roughly 22% in 2021.

  • China's Lenovo posts first revenue drop in 10 quarters as COVID lockdowns weigh

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's Lenovo Group reported its first revenue decline in 10 quarters as a pandemic-fuelled computer sales boom comes to an end, with sales especially falling in China as COVID lockdowns took a toll. The world's largest maker of personal computers said on Thursday total revenue during the July-September quarter was $17.09 billion, down 4% from the same quarter a year ago, but coming above an average Refinitiv estimate of $16.74 billion drawn from seven analysts.

  • Erdogan says he could discuss charge for Twitter blue check with Elon Musk

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he may negotiate with Twitter's new boss Elon Musk to avoid paying the monthly $8 charge for the "verified" badge. After buying Twitter for $44 billion last week, Musk said the company will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes the sought-after blue check mark. In an interview with Turkish broadcaster ATV on Wednesday, Erdogan said he may speak to Musk and discuss the charge.

  • BNP Paribas profit tops forecast despite higher costs, debt markdown

    BNP Paribas, the euro zone's biggest lender, posted a higher than expected net profit in the third quarter, with trading revenues helping offset rising costs and markdowns on some leverage financing deals. Net income in the three months to end September rose by 10.3% from a year earlier to 2.76 billion euros ($2.73 billion), compared with an average of 2.36 billion euros expected in a Refinitiv poll of analysts. The increase was driven mainly by a 14.7% rise in global markets revenues, with market volatility boosting in particular trading in commodity derivatives, rates, foreign exchange and emerging markets.

  • AD Ports Buys an $800 Million Stake in Dubai Shipping Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- AD Ports Group, which operates 10 facilities in the United Arab Emirates, will take control of Dubai-based Global Feeder Shipping for $800 million as seeks to scale up its global operations.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Gr

  • BNP Rides Rising Rates as Debt Trading Fuels Profit Beat

    (Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas SA joined European peers in getting a lift from rising interest rates, with higher income from lending and debt trading propelling earnings past analysts’ estimates. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export D

  • Stock Market Rally Tumbles As Fed's Powell Hints At Slower Hikes, But Higher Peak Rate

    The stock market sold off after Fed chief Powell hinted at slower rate hikes but also a higher peak rate. Here's what to do now.

  • If You Invested $1K in Realty Income 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Be Making In Dividends Today

    If you’re an income investor, it’s important to track how much your stock dividends are growing over time in your portfolio. Stock price movements matter little if you have no intention of ever selling the stock. As long as dividend payments continue unabated, the purpose of your investment is still sound, and you can continue holding the stocks through good times and bad. Sometimes it’s helpful to look back over a longer time frame to see how much you’ve made in dividends over that period and p

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.