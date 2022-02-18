Stocks Drop as Havens Climb on Geopolitical Fears: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks extended a selloff Friday and investors sought havens including bonds and gold on geopolitical risks from the Ukraine standoff.

Shares retreated in Japan, South Korea and Australia. U.S. futures stabilized after the S&P 500 tumbled and the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 shed 3%.

Treasury 10-year yields fell to about 1.95% and bullion traded above $1,900 an ounce having scaled the mark Thursday for the first time since June. Bonds in Australia and New Zealand rose. The dollar was steady and the yen edged up.

The U.S. ramped up warnings of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine, but Russian officials said no invasion was underway or planned. Government forces and Moscow-backed separatists in the conflict in eastern Ukraine accused each other of breaking cease-fire rules.

Crude oil dipped as traders balanced the potential return of Iranian barrels against the risk of disruption to Russian energy supplies. Cryptocurrencies have suffered sharp falls, leaving Bitcoin below $41,000.

Global stocks are set for a second week of losses, sapped by the standoff between Russia and the West over Ukraine as well as the prospect of tightening Federal Reserve monetary policy. Some $2.2 trillion of option expirations set to hit the market Friday may exacerbate volatility.

Bets on a sharper Fed interest-rate liftoff in March have eased somewhat in light of geopolitical tension. But investors continue to be vexed by the question of how markets will cope as stimulus ebbs.

“We’ve been calling for a long time for increased volatility, but when it finally comes it’s nerve wracking for everybody,” Carol Schleif, deputy chief investment officer for BMO Family Office LLC, said on Bloomberg TV.

“It’s important to remember that the Fed isn’t going to start pulling back its support for the economy -- either in terms of the balance sheet purchases or interest-rate raises -- if they weren’t trying to cool a very strong economy,” she added.

Fed Hikes

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said bringing down inflation may require the central bank to overshoot a neutral target interest-rate, which he sees as about 2%.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said she supports hiking rates next month and tightening policy at a faster pace if needed to curb price pressures.

The Fed’s hawkish shift is curbing demand for inflation-indexed Treasuries, underlined by an auction of new 30-year TIPS Thursday that drew the highest yield since February 2020.

Alibaba, Tencent

Elsewhere, the U.S. added Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.-owned online marketplace AliExpress, and Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s WeChat messaging platform, to its list of notorious markets for counterfeiting and piracy.

That step again highlighted the tension in ties between the U.S. and China. But for now the security outlook in eastern Europe is the focus for global markets.

It’s “hard to trade a headline-driven market at the best of times, but one where we get such a contradictory narrative -- there is so much noise,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Financial Pty, wrote in a note. He expects that “volatility measures should stay elevated.”

Here are some key events this week:

U.S. Monetary Policy Forum: speakers including Fed officials Charles Evans, Christopher Waller and Lael Brainard, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were steady as of 9:25 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 2.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures were steady. The Nasdaq 100 fell 3%

Japan’s Topix index fell 1.2%

South Korea’s Kospi index lost 0.9%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index declined 1%

Hang Seng futures shed 0.2% earlier

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was at $1.1360

The Japanese yen was at 114.79 per dollar, up 0.1%

The offshore yuan was at 6.3347 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.95%

Australia’s 10-year yield fell five basis points to 2.16%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $91.24 a barrel, down 0.6%

Gold was at $1,901.97 an ounce, up 0.2%

