Stocks drop as investors cut risk on Ukraine tension

FILE PHOTO: A man looks at stock market monitors in Taiwan
Tom Westbrook
·3 min read

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian markets slipped on Friday and gold stood at an eight-month high after an exchange of fire in eastern Ukraine and renewed U.S. warnings of an imminent Russian invasion had investors looking for safety ahead of the weekend.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan,, was down 0.3% in early trade. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.4%. Korean shares and Australian shares each fell 1%.

On Wall Street overnight the Dow Jones' 1.8% fall was its worst session of the year, the S&P 500 fell 2.1% and the Nasdaq dropped 2.9%. [.N] Gold shot to an eight-month high of $1,900 an ounce and held its gains.

"The market will be on high alert over the possibility of a Russian invasion next week once the Beijing Olympics are over," analysts at ANZ Bank said in a note.

Russian-backed rebels and Kyiv's forces traded accusations that each had fired across a ceasefire line on Thursday and U.S. president Joe Biden said his sense was that a Russian invasion "will happen in the next several days."

Investors fear a wider war as one of the deepest crises in post-Cold War relations plays out, with Russia wanting security guarantees, including Ukraine's never joining NATO.

Overnight safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc climbed to two-week highs on the dollar, with the yen edging a tad higher still in Asia to 114.84 per dollar.

Treasuries rallied with the benchmark 10-year yield downs seven basis points (bps) overnight and two more in early Tokyo trade to 1.9493%. Two-year yields were also down 2 bps to 1.4436% in Asia trade.

The moves unwind initial relief that had swept asset prices with Russian statements about withdrawing some of its troops from border regions though oil, which had surged at tense moments in the crisis has fallen through the week.

Brent crude futures were last steady at $92.97 a barrel, about 4% below Monday's peak, and U.S. crude hovered at $91.63 a barrel.

RATES RACE

Concern about conflict in Ukraine comes with markets already rattled by a rates outlook that could hold as many as seven Federal Reserve increases in the year ahead.

St. Louis Fed president James Bullard on Thursday reiterated his call for the Fed funds rate to be raised to 1% by July to combat stubbornly high inflation and Fed funds futures price about a 1/3 chance of a 50 bps hike next month to begin.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said the pace of hikes will need to be faster than previous cycles.

"Markets have been particularly volatile recently and virtually everyone adjusted their Fed hike calls higher," said NatWest Markets' strategist Jan Nevruzi.

"The consensus seems to range between 5 (our view) and 7 (every meeting) hikes and I do believe the right number lays somewhere in between. Given the strong growth trend and elevated inflation, it wouldn't be too surprising to see a hike at every meeting from now on," Nevruzi said.

On Friday, Japan reported a fifth straight month of inflation, with energy prices posting their biggest annual rise in 41 years.

Elsewhere in currency markets the dollar held its bid and was firm at $1.1359 per euro and $0.7181 per Aussie.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Austin: Russian steps don't show they are 'ready to pack up and go home'

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday that a series of steps Russia has taken near the Ukrainian border do not suggest that Moscow is "ready to pack up and go home" despite its claims of drawing down troops.Speaking to reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Austin said Moscow has added troops along the border and flown in more combat and support aircraft, sharpened readiness in the Black Sea and stocked up on blood supplies."You know...

  • Meet the new UCLA defensive boss. Same as the old boss? Time will tell for Bill McGovern

    UCLA coach Chip Kelly has hired veteran assistant Bill McGovern as defensive coordinator to replace Jerry Azzinaro.

  • Iran says it's up to the Western powers to seal a nuclear deal

    The nuclear talks in Vienna appear to be in the final stretch, but the Iranian and Western negotiators both claim the ball is in the other's court.What they're saying: Iran chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri wrote on Twitter Wednesday that "we are closer than ever to an agreement" but "our negotiating partners need to be realistic, avoid intransigence and heed lessons" of the past four years, adding: "Time for their serious decisions."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Sub

  • Roku stock drops as supply pressures weigh on outlook

    Roku Inc. shares were headed lower in after-hours trading Thursday after the streaming company topped expectations with its latest earnings and revenue figures but came up short with its outlook for the current quarter.

  • State-Sponsored Russian Hackers Breached Defense Firms, U.S. Says

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. officials said Wednesday that Russian state-backed hackers have been targeting U.S. defense contractors for the last two years, acquiring “sensitive” information, including about weapons development.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededJho Low’s Wild Nights on Displa

  • UAE and India to sign trade, investment deal on Friday

    DUBAI (Reuters) -The United Arab Emirates and India will sign a trade and investment agreement on Friday during a virtual summit attended by the countries' two leaders, the UAE and Indian local media said. UAE de facto ruler Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness the signing of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), UAE state news agency WAM and several Indian newspapers reported.

  • Albemarle Wipes Out Fifth of Value as Raised Forecast Falls Flat

    (Bloomberg) -- Top lithium miner Albemarle Corp. wiped out almost a fifth of its value in a record share decline after its profit forecast disappointed investors expecting a bigger windfall from record-high prices of the battery metal. Most Read from BloombergJapan’s Kishida Speaks With Putin on Crisis: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid:

  • Stocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slumped, while traders sought safety in bonds and other haven assets as heightened concern over geopolitical risks added to worries about the outlook for central bank policy.Most Read from BloombergJapan’s Kishida Speaks With Putin on Crisis: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Trump's lawyer interrupted a hearing about the Trump Organization's finances to ask New York's AG to investigate whether Hillary Clinton spied on Trump

    Judge Arthur Engoron cut Trump's lawyer Alina Habba off, saying: "The Clintons are not before me."

  • Journalist Reveals 'Chilling' Text GOP Lawmaker Sent White House Before Jan. 6 Riot

    Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig called this pre-insurrection message “particularly foreboding.”

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Years after calling Bitcoin ‘rat poison,’ Warren Buffett just invested $1 billion in a crypto-friendly bank

    The superstar investor may be seeing an entirely different kind of opportunity in digital financial service providers like Nubank.

  • Hillary Clinton Shows Fail-Safe Way To Know Donald Trump, Fox News Are Lying

    The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee hit back at a new right-wing attack on Twitter.

  • 2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    These businesses will cut you a check each quarter, but both stocks could be big winners in the long run.

  • As Billions Fly, Ubisoft Analyst Just Wondering Why Nobody Wants To Buy It

    With three massive game industry acquisitions this year already, everyone’s wondering what will happen to the few big publishers and studios left. Chief among those question marks is Ubisoft, the Assassin’s Creed maker currently struggling to make new hits. Amidst delays and employee frustration, analysts grilled the French publisher during an earnings call today over why it hasn’t already been bought.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is at the forefront of our future, and these two stocks in the space are set to soar.

  • Could Thursday Be the Worst Day Yet for Trump and His Kids?

    Mandel Ngan/AFP via GettyFormer President Donald Trump and two of his adult kids are aggressively trying to avoid explaining—under oath—why so many of their business properties have wildly different values on paper. A New York judge will decide their fate on Thursday.On Feb. 17, Judge Arthur F. Engoron will hear defense attorneys and investigators spar over whether Don Jr., Ivanka, and their former president father can keep dodging subpoenas recently issued by the New York Attorney General’s off

  • Got $500? 2 REITs You Should Buy

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are wonderful income plays, but you want to invest in the best names. It's just safer to reduce your risk when you put money to work in an industry that makes generous use of leverage to buy hard-to-sell assets.

  • Intel would participate in consortium to invest in Arm Ltd -Intel CEO

    Intel Corp Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger on Thursday told Reuters that Intel would be interested in participating if a consortium emerges to own the British semiconductor and software design company Arm Ltd. He said there had been talk in the industry about forming a consortium even before Nvidia Corp proposed to buy Arm from SoftBank Group Corp. That deal, valued at up to $80 billion, officially collapsed last week.