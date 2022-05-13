Stocks & ETFs for Summer Travel Surge

(1:15) - Breaking Down The Recent Stock Market Volatility: The Year of Fear

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Sylvia Jablonski, CEO and CIO at Defiance ETFs, about the broader market and travel stocks.

Major indexes are jumping today after a brutal week as concerns related to higher rates, inflation, economic slowdown, and supply chain disruptions continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

It remains to be seen whether the Fed will succeed in taming inflation without causing any serious economic harm. At the same time, many high-quality companies with stable cash flows, sound business models and strong pricing power look quite attractive at current valuations.

Sylvia likes names like Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT and NVIDIA NVDA for long-term investing. She also likes travel stocks including airlines, hotels and cruise operators that are poised to benefit from the pent-up demand.

This summer is expected to be the busiest travel season since the start of the pandemic. As consumers remain flush with cash, they are willing to pay higher prices. Lifting of Covid related restrictions is also helping travel stocks.

Delta Air Lines DAL reported that it returned to profitability in March. Its management said travel demand is so strong that the company has been able to offset fuel costs through higher fares. Hotel giants like Marriott MAR also report a boom in travel demand.

The Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF CRUZ holds airline, hotel, and cruise stocks. Marriott, Hilton HLT and Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH are its top holdings currently.

