Stocks Extend Declines as Bond Yields, Dollar Jump: Markets Wrap

Stocks Extend Declines as Bond Yields, Dollar Jump: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc and Richard Henderson
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks extended declines on Wednesday amid a jump in Treasury yields and the dollar on expectations of aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve to tackle inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Equities fell in Australia, Japan and South Korea, while US and European contracts were also in the red. The S&P 500 dipped Tuesday but held above the closely-watched 3,900 level. US-listed Chinese shares posted their worst drop since mid-July.

Bonds in Australia and New Zealand slid after a selloff in Treasuries, which was helped along by a slew of corporate debt offerings and solid US service-sector activity. The 30-year US yield is around the highest level since 2014. The economic data spurred bets on another 75 basis points Fed interest-rate hike.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index hit another record. The yen slid to a fresh 24-year low. Greenback strength is rippling across the world, squeezing financial conditions and stoking inflation in other economies as rival currencies drop.

Markets are also contending with a debilitating energy crisis in Europe and Covid lockdowns in China, which continues to pursue a strategy of eliminating the virus despite the attendant economic cost. Concerns are growing about the outlook for company earnings given the various global economic headwinds.

“Many investors are walking on egg shells,” Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco, said on Bloomberg Television. “The real issue is that it could be a one-two punch. We could see the Fed continuing to pummel the economy with a significant rate hike, lets say 75 basis points, and then of course we get downward revisions to earnings that are significant.”

Elsewhere, Bitcoin added to a retreat to below $19,000. Crude dropped below $87 a barrel, hampered by worries about demand.

What to watch this week:

  • Apple event due to feature new iPhones, watches, Wednesday

  • Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey at Treasury Committee, Wednesday

  • Fed’s Beige Book of regional economic activity, Wednesday

  • Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester due to speak, Wednesday

  • European Central Bank rate decision, Thursday

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell due to speak, Thursday

  • Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and his Minneapolis counterpart Neel Kashkari due to speak, Thursday

  • EU energy ministers extraordinary meeting on emergency intervention in electricity markets, Friday

Are you bullish on energy-related assets? This week’s MLIV Pulse survey focuses on energy and commodities. Please click here to participate anonymously.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.6% as of 9:25 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 0.7%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%

  • Japan’s Topix index shed 0.9%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1%

  • South Korea’s Kospi lost 1.2%

  • Hang Seng index futures fell 1% earlier

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

  • The euro was at $0.9889

  • The Japanese yen was at 143.20 per dollar, down 0.3%

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.9791 per dollar, down 0.1%

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 3.35%

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose eight basis points to 3.73%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $86.29 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,695.08 an ounce, down 0.4%

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • TREASURIES-Yields jump on Fed expectations, corp debt supply

    The Fed is expected to raise the fed funds rate by another 75 basis points at its Sept. 20-21 meeting, which would bring the range to between 3.0% and 3.25%. Concerns that inflation will remain persistently high if energy prices rise heading into winter is adding to pressure on government bonds. Beginning this month, the Fed will allow $95 billion in bonds to roll off its balance sheet each month, including $60 billion in Treasuries and $35 billion in mortgage-backed debt.

  • Ben & Jerry's will amend lawsuit against Unilever over Israel ice cream sale

    Ben & Jerry's said it plans to amend its lawsuit challenging the sale of its ice cream business in Israel by its parent company, Unilever Plc. In a letter filed on Tuesday night in federal court in Manhattan, Ben & Jerry's said it plans to file an amended complaint by Sept. 27, with Unilever's response due by Nov. 1. Unilever has agreed to the timetable, the letter said.

  • The Dow Slipped, Bed Bath & Beyond Slid—and What Else Happened in the Stock Market Today

    Inflation and the risk of economic slowdown remain salient global pressures amid an energy-price spike in Europe and accelerated stimulus in China.

  • MUFG to Sell $600 Million of Marelli Debt to Deutsche Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. plans to sell about 86 billion yen ($608 million) worth of Marelli Holdings Co. loans to Deutsche Bank AG, people with knowledge of the matter said. The auto-parts supplier completed a court-led rehabilitation and is operating normally.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionStocks End Well Off Lows With S&P 500 Above 3,900: Markets WrapCalifornia

  • Peak Inflation Is Never Truly Here

    The most recent release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed good news - good news for the Federal Reserve, good news for the consumer, and good news for the U.S. economy. The July read of the CPI fell on a year-over-year basis from 9.1% to 8.5% and, more importantly, was flat on a month-over-month basis. The July read is the first that did not show a month-over-month increase since the May 2020 report, when we had a decrease of 0.1%.

  • Bears in a China shop

    As evidenced by another decline on Wall Street, the dollar climbing to a fresh 20-year high, and a sharp sell-off in UK government debt, the squeeze on global markets and investor confidence around the world shows little sign of easing. This is likely to subdue Asian markets early on Wednesday, particularly tech stocks - the Nasdaq fell for a seventh straight session on Tuesday, its longest losing streak since 2016. It is also the backdrop against which investors will receive a batch of key Chinese economic indicators and second quarter GDP figures from Australia.

  • Hottest Auto Stock in Asia Surges 84% Thanks to Focus on Asean

    (Bloomberg) -- Mitsubishi Motors Corp. shares have rallied 84% this year, outperforming all Asian peers, spurred by a demand revival for small cars and pickups in Southeast Asia. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionStocks End Well Off Lows With S&P 500 Above 3,900: Markets WrapCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stoc

  • Investors should normally avoid ‘perfect’ stocks – but this oil company is an exception

    Normally this column would run a mile (or at least take profits) when a company's profits are booming, cash flow is gushing and the stock looks amazingly cheap on a forecast price‑to‑earnings ratio of less than five times, a figure that is only a fraction higher than the dividend yield.

  • Sugar and Salt Shortage Worsens Philippines’ Food Supply Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- A top soft-drinks maker with no sugar, a burger joint out of onions and kitchens short of salt underscore the dependence of the Philippines on food imports and illustrate some of the cost pressures fueling inflation.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionStocks End Well Off Lows With S&P 500 Above 3,900: Markets WrapCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsIn

  • Hedge Funds Swarm Back to Upended Markets With Short, Long Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- After spending much of 2022 playing defense, professional speculators are reasserting themselves with aggressive equity bets on both the short and long side. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionStocks End Well Off Lows With S&P 500 Above 3,900: Markets WrapCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock Surg

  • Junk-Loan Defaults Worry Wall Street Investors

    Financial pain is spreading in the junk-loan market, showing how interest-rate increases are hurting debt-laden companies and worrying investors that a credit crunch looms as the economy slows. Defaults on so-called leveraged loans hit $6 billion in August, the highest monthly total since October 2020, when pandemic shutdowns hobbled the U.S. economy, according to Fitch Ratings. The figure represents a fraction of the sprawling loan market, which doubled over the past decade to about $1.5 trillion.

  • Oil Rally Fizzles as China Woes and Risk-Off Sentiment Weigh

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped as additional Covid-related lockdowns in China heightened risk-off sentiment across markets, halting the rally that followed the OPEC+ meeting earlier this week. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionStocks End Well Off Lows With S&P 500 Above 3,900: Markets WrapCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1

  • Nio Earnings: EV Outlook Key As Tesla China Rival Ramps Up Models, Markets

    Here's what to expect from Nio earnings Wednesday, as the EV startup rolls out new models and expands markets. Nio stock fell further.

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed at $35.32, marking a +0.14% move from the previous day.

  • Coupa Software's Charts Are Not Looking Positive Ahead of Earnings

    Technology platform Coupa Software is scheduled to report their latest quarterly figures to shareholders and analysts after the close of trading Tuesday. In this daily bar chart of COUP, below, we can see that prices have been in a downward trend for several months now. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line made a low in March but continues to suggest that traders are more aggressive sellers than buyers.

  • Procter & Gamble (PG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $135.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.12% move from the prior day.

  • Writers offer strong words about Trump supporters in Prescott Park: Letters

    Letter writers offer opinions on Trump supporters in Prescott Park and endorse Jackie Cali-Pitts, Katerine Harake, Russell Prescott and Chris Pappas.

  • UiPath stock drops 16% after outlook cut

    UiPath Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Tuesday after the “software robot” provider reduced its forecast for the year due to foreign currency headwinds and macroeconomic uncertainty.

  • AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $11.75, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day.

  • Coupa Software (COUP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Coupa Software (COUP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 122.22% and 3.76%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?