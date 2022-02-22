Stocks Slide, Treasuries Climb on Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap

Stocks Slide, Treasuries Climb on Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andreea Papuc
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks slid Tuesday on intensifying tension between the West and Russia over Ukraine, a standoff that’s bolstering oil prices and leading investors to seek the relative safety of sovereign bonds and bullion.

Most Read from Bloomberg

An Asia-Pacific share gauge fell to its lowest level this month, including sharp declines in Hong Kong, where Chinese technology firms dropped and Russia-based aluminum producer United Co. Rusal International PJSC sank the most since 2018.

U.S. futures pointed to a lower Wall Street open when trading resumes after a holiday. Treasuries climbed, along with Australian and New Zealand bonds, taking the U.S. 10-year yield below 1.90%. The yen ticked up and gold -- the traditional haven during upheavals -- held gains.

President Vladimir Putin recognized two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine and ordered the Defense Ministry to send what he called “peacekeeping forces” to the breakaway regions.

Western leaders condemned the latest moves and the U.S. prepared to announce new sanctions against Russia. The U.S. has warned of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, a claim the Kremlin has repeatedly rejected.

Oil jumped as traders weighed the risk of disruptions to supplies of energy and other commodities, such as nickel and aluminum, if the situation deteriorates.

The unfolding security crisis in eastern Europe saddles global markets with the one thing they most dislike -- a large amount of uncertainty. Geopolitical risks have already led investors to pare back bets on how aggressively the Federal Reserve may tighten monetary policy this year to fight inflation.

“It’s very difficult to assess risk-rewards in the current environment,” said Damien McColough, head of fixed income research at Westpac Banking Corp. “The Putin recognition of the separatists has added a new dimension that gets us even more concerned that an invasion will happen.”

China Tech Sinks

Elsewhere, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. slid in Hong Kong. That came after Chinese authorities told the nation’s biggest state-owned firms and banks to start a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant Group Co., renewing scrutiny of billionaire Jack Ma’s financial empire.

An index of Chinese tech firms tumbled on concerns of fresh regulatory curbs from Beijing.

Investors are also continuing to monitor commentary on the U.S. monetary-policy path. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman suggested that a half percentage-point increase in interest rates could be on the table next month if incoming readings on inflation come in too high.

But the Ukraine crisis is overshadowing all else in markets for the moment. The ruble tumbled the most since March 2020 after Putin recognized the self-declared separatist republics.

“We are ebbing and flowing between the markets believing we are going down the diplomatic route and that we’ll get progress on that and then flipping to some form of Russian invasion,” Derek Halpenny, a research head at MUFG, said on Bloomberg Television. “It’s so difficult to predict.”

Here are some events to watch this week:

  • New Zealand rate decision Wednesday

  • BOE Governor Andrew Bailey appears before the Treasury Committee Wednesday

  • Bank of Korea policy decision Thursday

  • EIA crude oil inventory report Thursday

  • Fed officials Loretta Mester and Raphael Bostic speak Thursday

  • U.S. new home sales, GDP, initial jobless claims Thursday

  • U.S. consumer income, U.S. durable goods, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 1.8% from Friday’s close as of 12:28 p.m. in Tokyo

  • Nasdaq 100 futures fell 2.5% from Friday’s close

  • Japan’s Topix index fell 1.8%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index lost 1.5%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index fell fell 1.7%

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 3.1%

  • China’s Shanghai Composite index declined 1.3%

  • Euro Stoxx 50 futures shed 1.6%

Currencies

  • The Japanese yen was at 114.59 per dollar, up 0.1%

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.3392 per dollar

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

  • The euro was at $1.1299, down 0.1%

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries dropped eight basis points to 1.85%

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell three basis points to 2.19%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.2% to $94 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,909.61 an ounce, up 0.2%

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and index futures slumped as the standoff over Ukraine appeared to worsen. Russian stocks sank the most since the 2008 global financial crisis, and the ruble weakened a third straight day.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionTrump Holds O

  • Flood of Japanese Cash Ready to Buy Treasuries After Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries are off to their worst start to a year in over four decades, but a familiar set of supporters may soon ride to their rescue. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesMomentum is

  • A look at the history behind the rebel-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine

    Ukrainian forces have been locked in a nearly eight-year conflict with Russia-backed separatists that has left more than 14,000 people dead. Here's the history of the tensions that Russian President Vladmir Putin escalated even further Monday.

  • U.S. accuses Russia at UN Security Council meeting of "creating pretext for war"

    The UN Security Council was holding an emergency meeting on Monday night after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway "republics" in eastern Ukraine as independent.Driving the news: The rare nighttime meeting was called at the request of Ukraine, the U.S. and several other countries, including the United Kingdom and France. Undersecretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo said at the session's opening that "the risk of major conflict is real and needs to be prevented at all costs." Get

  • E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index Weakness Put 12968.00 on the Radar

    The direction of the March E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index early Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the Fibonacci level at 13984.25.

  • Nicaragua's Ortega defends Russia's stance over Ukraine

    Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega became one of the first world leaders to back Russia's stance over Ukraine on Monday, saying President Vladimir Putin was right to recognise two regions controlled by Moscow-backed separatists as independent. The former Marxist guerrilla, who has led Nicaragua since 2007 after having first come to power in 1979, defended Putin's move to recognize the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk during a speech in Managua. "I am sure that if they do a referendum like the one carried out in Crimea, people will vote to annex the territories to Russia," said Ortega, a long-time opponent of U.S. influence in Central America.

  • China Plans State-Backed Platform to Buy Iron Ore, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s latest bid to wrest control of soaring iron ore prices is a plan to make global suppliers negotiate sales to the world’s biggest market through a centralized platform.Most Read from BloombergUNSC to Hold Emergency Meeting On Russia’s Move: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea

  • Online Real Estate Isn’t Worth the Chance

    Even as the housing market booms in the U.S., dreams of online real-estate riches have faded in the stock market.

  • EU Sanctions Myanmar Oil Firm for Providing Resources to Junta

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union imposed fresh sanctions against Myanmar’s military regime, focusing on a lucrative state-owned oil and gas company that has been a key source of revenue for the junta more than a year after the coup.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $1

  • Apple, Hilton Lead Five Stocks Near Buy Points Flashing This Bullish Signal

    Apple and Hilton lead this watch list of five stocks near buy points with relative strength lines already breaking out.

  • Another U.S. Inflation Gauge Is Heading Even Higher: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues in t

  • Investor pushes McDonald's to change the way it buys pork

    An activist investor is trying to make McDonald's change the way it buys pork for its bacon cheeseburgers and sausage patties. Investor Carl Icahn has nominated two new candidates for McDonald's board of directors, the fast food chain confirmed Sunday. The issue Icahn wants to change is that some of McDonald's pork suppliers confine pregnant pigs in small crates.

  • Fox Business host Neil Cavuto says COVID vaccine saved his life

    Neil Cavuto revealed during his return to hosting his show on Fox Business Network Monday that his weeks-long broadcasting absence was due to him being hospitalized with "COVID pneumonia."What he's saying: "It landed me in intensive care for quite a while and it really was touch-and-go," said the host of "Cavuto Coast to Coast," who is fully vaccinated but immunocompromised. "Let me be clear: Doctors say had I not been vaccinated at all, I wouldn't be here."Stay on top of the latest market trend

  • Russia's 'peacekeeping is nonsense' says Australia PM

    Russia should unconditionally move its troops behind its own borders and stop threatening its neighbours, Morrison said during a media briefing.Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent on Monday and ordered the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area.

  • IRS allowing taxpayers to opt out of facial recognition technology

    The IRS announced Monday that it will allow taxpayers to opt out of using facial recognition technology for identity verification.Those trying to access their online accounts can instead verify their identity through a live, virtual interview with a representative from a third-party service, ID.me.The IRS announced earlier this month that it would be transitioning away from ID.me after uproar from lawmakers and digital rights activists over...

  • UN Secretary-General Calls for Peaceful Resolution of Eastern Ukraine Crisis

    United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on February 21 that Russia’s decision to formally recognize two separatist regions of Ukraine as independent states violated the UN charter and called for the peaceful resolution of the crisis.Russia President Vladimir Putin made the announcement on February 21, and signed documents affirming the recognition of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) as independent states. Putin later ordered troops into the areas to perform “peacekeeping functions”.“The Secretary-General urges all relevant actors to focus their efforts on ensuring an immediate cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, preventing any actions and statements that may further escalate the dangerous situation in and around Ukraine and prioritizing diplomacy to address all issues peacefully,” the statement by Guterres said, which was delivered by spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric in this video.The United Nations held an emergency meeting of the security council to discuss the crisis in eastern Ukraine in response to Russia’s actions. Credit: United Nations via Storyful

  • Fear Of War Grips Europe As Russia Orders Troops Into Ukraine

    Tensions have sharply escalated with the U.S. vowing to respond

  • Futures tumble as Putin recognizes Ukraine rebel regions

    U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, increasing concerns about a major war. Putin described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history, with eastern Ukraine made up of ancient Russian lands, and he was confident the Russian people would support his decision. Under treaties signed with the separatist leaders by Putin that were submitted for ratification by parliament, Russia has acquired the right to build military bases in Ukraine's two breakaway regions.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Bottom-Fish With the Insiders

    Thanks to continued fear and uncertainty, the stock market is heading down lately. The escalation of Russia's threat to invade Ukraine comes at a time when the market is already vulnerable given inflation worries and growing expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. It’s no secret that you can find some tasty morsels at the bottom of a river or a lake or a shallow sea

  • Health Officials Warily Eye Rising New BA.2 Omicron Strain

    Cases of the omicron subvariant are increasing, but the health impact is still unclear.