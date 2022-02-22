Stocks Slide, Treasuries Climb on Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks slid Tuesday on intensifying tension between the West and Russia over Ukraine, a standoff that’s bolstering oil prices and leading investors to seek the relative safety of sovereign bonds and bullion.

An Asia-Pacific share gauge fell to its lowest level this month, including sharp declines in Hong Kong, where Chinese technology firms dropped and Russia-based aluminum producer United Co. Rusal International PJSC sank the most since 2018.

U.S. futures pointed to a lower Wall Street open when trading resumes after a holiday. Treasuries climbed, along with Australian and New Zealand bonds, taking the U.S. 10-year yield below 1.90%. The yen ticked up and gold -- the traditional haven during upheavals -- held gains.

President Vladimir Putin recognized two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine and ordered the Defense Ministry to send what he called “peacekeeping forces” to the breakaway regions.

Western leaders condemned the latest moves and the U.S. prepared to announce new sanctions against Russia. The U.S. has warned of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, a claim the Kremlin has repeatedly rejected.

Oil jumped as traders weighed the risk of disruptions to supplies of energy and other commodities, such as nickel and aluminum, if the situation deteriorates.

The unfolding security crisis in eastern Europe saddles global markets with the one thing they most dislike -- a large amount of uncertainty. Geopolitical risks have already led investors to pare back bets on how aggressively the Federal Reserve may tighten monetary policy this year to fight inflation.

“It’s very difficult to assess risk-rewards in the current environment,” said Damien McColough, head of fixed income research at Westpac Banking Corp. “The Putin recognition of the separatists has added a new dimension that gets us even more concerned that an invasion will happen.”

China Tech Sinks

Elsewhere, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. slid in Hong Kong. That came after Chinese authorities told the nation’s biggest state-owned firms and banks to start a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant Group Co., renewing scrutiny of billionaire Jack Ma’s financial empire.

An index of Chinese tech firms tumbled on concerns of fresh regulatory curbs from Beijing.

Investors are also continuing to monitor commentary on the U.S. monetary-policy path. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman suggested that a half percentage-point increase in interest rates could be on the table next month if incoming readings on inflation come in too high.

But the Ukraine crisis is overshadowing all else in markets for the moment. The ruble tumbled the most since March 2020 after Putin recognized the self-declared separatist republics.

“We are ebbing and flowing between the markets believing we are going down the diplomatic route and that we’ll get progress on that and then flipping to some form of Russian invasion,” Derek Halpenny, a research head at MUFG, said on Bloomberg Television. “It’s so difficult to predict.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.