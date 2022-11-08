US Stocks Pare Gains, Dollar Trims Losses: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- US stocks gained as investors eyed prospects for gridlock from midterm elections. Treasury yields eased while the dollar trimmed losses.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The S&P 500 pulled back from session highs along with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average. The yield on two-year Treasuries, more sensitive to Federal Reserve policy changes, shed 4 basis points, while a gauge of dollar pared declines.

A history of robust performance following midterm results has helped buoy optimism about the outlook for equity markets. While polls suggest Republicans could make gains, thereby placing a check on Democratic policies, there are multiple scenarios. The best outcome for Treasuries could be a Republican control of both the House of Representatives and Senate, while the dollar could find support should Democrats keep both chambers.

“Investors are buying ahead of what they think will be a firm Republican sweep of both Houses,” said Zachary Hill, head of portfolio management at Horizon Investments, also noting the S&P 500 trading above the key technical 50-DMA level.

Read more on elections:

Elections Latest: Florida Rejects Federal Election Monitors

Deeply Divided America Votes Amid Inflation Fears, Culture Wars

Here Are Key Races to Watch Hour by Hour as Midterm Voting Ends

Still, for many the biggest headwind for markets is the Fed’s monetary tightening with Thursday’s consumer-price-index data the next event risk coming on the heels of core consumer prices rising more than forecast to a 40-year high in September. Even if prices begin to moderate, the CPI is far above the Fed’s comfort zone.

Story continues

Going forward, though, there may be a silver lining in gridlock for policy makers, according to Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth.

“Divided government, particularly leading into a presidential election, will most likely create a standstill where very little gets done,” Hogan wrote. “That’s probably a good thing for the Fed because various stimuli have not made their work easier.”

More commentary

“The more and more you just get polls or even some slight acknowledgements from places that the Republicans are probably going to take up at least one chamber of Congress, I think the market is actually seeing that as a good outcome,” Shawn Cruz, head trading strategist at TD Ameritrade, said in an interview. “They actually want a little bit of gridlock out of Washington.”

“The inflation statistics are going to be more important than the election,” Michael Darda, chief economist at MKM Partners, said on Bloomberg TV. “Inflation will tend to lag the cycle so if you have the Fed chasing down lagging indicators with a very rapid succession of interest rate increases and quantitative tightening, there is a very significant risk that the Fed significantly overshoots neutral.”

“The gridlock rally is a bit overdone, as we were already there,” said Victoria Greene, G Squared Private Wealth CIO. “Investors will need to temper expectations on results coming in this evening. Many contested races it might be weeks, or god forbid, months before we know results. Politics matters personally, less so to the markets.”

Treasuries gained across the board Tuesday, with the benchmark 10-year rate dropping as much as 8 basis points. Meanwhile, traders shaved bets on rate hikes, with swap markets still leaning toward a 50 basis-point Fed hike in December.

Nvidia Corp. climbed as it began producing a processor for China. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. fell after reducing its forecast for net bookings.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 rallied, after a weak open. Chinese equities halted a rally as traders considered a jump in virus infections and official comments defending Covid Zero.

Key events this week:

US midterm elections, Tuesday

EIA oil inventory report, Wednesday

China aggregate financing, PPI, CPI, money supply, new yuan loans, Wednesday

US wholesale inventories, MBA mortgage applications, Wednesday

Fed officials John Williams, Tom Barkin speak at events, Wednesday

US CPI, US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed officials Lorie Logan, Esther George, Loretta Mester speak at events, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 1:30 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8%

The MSCI World index rose 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro rose 0.5% to $1.0069

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.1551

The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 145.70 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 9.4% to $18,745.69

Ether fell 13% to $1,375.87

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 4.15%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 2.28%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 3.55%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.7% to $89.29 a barrel

Gold futures rose 2.3% to $1,718.80 an ounce

--With assistance from Jan-Patrick Barnert, Haidi Lun, Brett Miller, Srinivasan Sivabalan, Emily Graffeo, Natalia Kniazhevich and Vildana Hajric.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.