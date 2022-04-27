Stocks extend sell-off, dollar firm on global growth fears

A man wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, looks at an electronic board displaying Japan's Nikkei index outside a brokerage in Tokyo
Kanupriya Kapoor
·3 min read

By Kanupriya Kapoor

(Reuters) - A global stocks sell-off extended into the Asia morning on Wednesday, as growing fears about the global economy forced investors to dump riskier assets in favour of safe havens such as the U.S. dollar and government bonds.

Financial markets, already anxious about the prospects for aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes, a spike in global inflation and the Ukraine war, were rattled this week over slowdown fears in China as Beijing stuck firm to stringent COVID-19 lockdowns.

News of Russia cutting gas supplies to Eastern Europe added to the sombre mood, sending the MSCI world equity index slumping to a 13-month low.

There was little let-up in the selling in Asia, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.1% to its lowest level since March 15. Tokyo’s Nikkei and Seoul's KOSPI index were also down sharply by 1.8% and 1.19% respectively.

Chinese blue chips were flat after falling to their lowest in two years on Tuesday and the Hong Kong benchmark fell 0.72%. Australian shares were also down 0.73%.

The catalysts for the latest declines "were yet more bellicose words from Russia over Ukraine, and the announcement that Bulgaria and Poland would see their gas supplies from Russia shut off from today," ING said in a note.

Russia, which has been demanding payments for its gas in roubles as sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine bite, said it will halt supplies to Poland and Bulgaria from Wednesday.

The move, viewed as a major escalation, sent oil and gas prices higher. Brent crude futures rose $1.11, or 1.1%, to $106.10 a barrel by 0019 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 84 cents, or 0.8%, to $102.54 a barrel.

China's central bank said this week it would support its economy as worries grew that Beijing's insistence on continuing with a "zero-COVID" policy would harm domestic and global growth while further intensifying supply snags.

The dollar, which hit a two-year high this week, rallied further against a basket of rival currencies to 102.34, as did gold, which edged higher to settle at $1,903 an ounce.

Safety flows have also supported the yen, which lifted away from recent lows to a one-week high of 126.96 and overnight enjoyed its best day on the struggling British pound in more than two years.

Analysts say markets worry that an expected streak of rate increases by the Federal Reserve could hurt growth just when many economies have started to recover from the pandemic-driven slumps.

Investors have also been fretting about volatile commodity prices in the wake of the Ukraine war, with the International Monetary Fund warning this week about stagflationary risks in Asia.

The overnight sell-off on Wall Street underlined investor anxiety about the hit to earnings, with the Nasdaq down 4%, its lowest since late 2020. After market close, Google’s parent Alphabet Inc reported its first quarterly revenue miss of the pandemic and was down about 3%. Microsoft Corp fell 4% ahead of its results but recovered once it forecast double-digit revenue growth next year.

Nasdaq futures were down 0.28%.

"I think with where the market is right now, in this indiscriminate selling and fear phase, I think you've got more potential for downside risk than you have for an upside surprise," said Ross Mayfield, an investment strategist at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky.

U.S. treasury yields also slipped on safety-bid, with the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes down 5.5 basis points to 2.772%, while yields on three-month bills to 30-year bonds were all lower on the day.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Europe's Russian diesel imports drop, but still dominant

    European diesel imports from Russia are set to fall in April but will still exceed those from other regions, highlighting the challenge European governments face as they contemplate new sanctions on Russian oil. Diesel deliveries from Asia, the Middle East and the United States are set to hit their highest in almost three years in April, data from oil analytics firm Vortexa showed, as traders scramble to replenish dwindling stocks and to gradually curb the region's dependence on Russian oil. Although European Union sanctions have so far avoided targeting oil from Russia, its biggest supplier, many traders and refiners have opted to reduce purchases of Russian crude and refined products in recent months.

  • Infrastructure Shares Gain on Xi Spending Vow: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of China’s infrastructure firms rallied on the back of President Xi Jinping’s pledge to step up construction to bolster an economy hammered by a widening series of Covid-related lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayUkraine Latest: Russia to Cut Gas Flo

  • Dow Jones Falls Over 800 Points; Microsoft, Google Earnings On Tap

    Dow Jones tech giant Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet as their earnings releases could catalyze a big move up or down.

  • Could the Freeport-McMoRan Stock Selloff Be Short-Lived?

    Demand concerns amid Covid-related lockdowns in China are weighing on the mining sector

  • Asia Braces for LNG Price Surge as Russia Cuts Some Supply to EU

    (Bloomberg) -- Liquefied natural gas importers in Asia are bracing for higher spot prices as Russia’s move to cut some supply to Europe is poised to further tighten the global market.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayUkraine Latest: Russia to Cut Gas Flows, UN Chief to UkraineMosc

  • LGES Q1 profit falls less than expected as battery sales to Tesla rise

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES) on Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected 24% drop in quarterly profit as strong sales of its cylindrical batteries to Tesla Inc offset a hit to production due to chip shortages. Operating profit declined to 259 billion won ($205.01 million) for the January-March period from 341 billion won a year earlier, said the South Korean battery giant, which also counts as customers General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG. An average of 16 analyst estimates was profit of 141 billion won, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

  • Russia’s War Is Turbocharging the World’s Addiction to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- In Germany and Italy, coal-fired power plants that were once decommissioned are now being considered for a second life. In South Africa, more coal-laden ships are embarking on what’s typically a quiet route around the Cape of Good Hope toward Europe. Coal burning in the U.S. is in the midst of its biggest revival in a decade, while China is reopening shuttered mines and planning new ones.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Li

  • Kemp to sign bills to ban “divisive concepts” in classrooms, “obscene materials” in libraries

    Kemp said in a new release Thursday that he plans to sign the seven bills on Thursday morning.

  • Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

    Migrants are thanking governor for free bus ride north

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia to Cut Gas Flows, UN Chief to Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia plans to stop natural gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday, making good on a threat to cut off buyers if they refuse Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand to pay in rubles. European gas prices surged. Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayUkraine Lat

  • Australian inflation hits 20-year high, brings rate rises near

    Australian consumer prices surged at the fastest annual pace in two decades last quarter as petrol, home building and food costs all climbed, spurring speculation interest rates could rise as soon as next week. That would be unwelcome news for Prime Minister Scott Morrison as he fights a tough election where the rising cost of living has become a sore point with voters. It also strongly argues the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) no longer needs to keep interest rates at emergency lows of 0.1% and should tighten soon, perhaps even at its policy meeting on May 3 rather than in June.

  • Four-star safety Sylvester Smith commits to Tennessee over Auburn, Georgia and LSU

    Tennessee's hot streak continued with the commitment of four-star safety Sylvester Smith on Tuesday.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tech Stocks Fight; Twitter Gains As Elon Musk Takes Control; Donald Trump SPAC Craters

    The Dow Jones rose. Twitter stock spiked as Tesla CEO Elon Musk achieved victory in his bid to take control. The Donald Trump SPAC cratered.

  • Visa Stock Jumps as Earnings Top Estimates. How It Bucked the Market Selloff.

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Visa stock was jumping after the credit-card company reported better-than-expected earnings. Credit the return of international travel for the beat. Visa (ticker: V) reported a fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.

  • Temasek-backed oil rig builders unveil transformative deal

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore's Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) has agreed to combine with local conglomerate Keppel Corp's larger offshore and marine (O&M) unit, a year after the Temasek-backed firms started deal talks to cope with an industry downturn. "The combined entity will be well-positioned to capture opportunities arising from decarbonisation in the oil & gas sector and from the global energy transition towards renewables, particularly in the areas of offshore wind, and new energy sources," the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday. Sembmarine and Keppel Offshore & Marine, one of the world's largest offshore oil rig builders, have suffered from a prolonged and severe sector downturn over many years.

  • India to Trim Mega Insurer IPO Size, Issue Opens Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- India slashed the size of its biggest initial public offering by about 60%, pressing ahead with the sale even as the war in Ukraine continues to weigh on investor demand.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayUkraine Latest: Russia to Cut Gas Flows, UN Chief to UkrainePr

  • Pfizer submits application for COVID booster dose in children ages 5-11

    Yahoo Finance Live reports on Pfizer submitting its application for children to receive a third COVID-19 vaccine dose.

  • Why AMD Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 6.1% on Tuesday as fears of an imminent slowdown in the semiconductor industry intensified.  So what Investors are growing more concerned that the economy could be headed toward a recession.

  • These After-Hours Winners Are Defying a Down Market

    Tuesday was a painful day for the stock market, as pessimism about the potential course for the global economy continued to weigh on sentiment. The after-hours trading session was also busy, with many major technology companies posting their latest financial results. Below, you'll learn more about why Visa (NYSE: V) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) picked up ground following their latest reports.

  • Partisan politics threaten to derail Ukraine aid package as Biden runs out of money

    President Joe Biden has nearly run out of funds to continue sending highly sought-after U.S. military aid to Ukraine, and partisanship in Congress threatens to hold up swift passage of a bill for additional assistance.