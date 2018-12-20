Stocks extend Wednesday losses

Stocks are getting hammered again in the wake of yesterday’s big Fed decision and Trump’s budget threat. We’ll have more on the markets coming up. Plus, cannabis is getting a big boost as Trump signs the farm bill. We talk to Tilray’s CEO. And, the smart money is the most bearish since 2008. We break down a big Wall Street note in the Call of the Day. Plus, you know what’s up today? Crytpo! We talk to Andrew Keys of ConsenSys Capital on what’s next. Catch The Final Round at 3:00 p.m. ET with Jen Rogers, Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi.

Traders work on the floor at the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on December 19, 2018 in New York. – Wll Street stocks tumbled Wednesday, December 19, 2018 after the Federal Reserve lifted interest rates while pledging a cautious approach to additional interest rate hikes next year. At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.5 percent, about 350 points, at 23,324.10. The broad-based S&P dropped 1.5 percent to 2,506.87, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index sank 2.2 percent to 6,635.48. Major indices had been up about one percent prior to the Fed announcement. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images) More