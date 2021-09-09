Asian Stocks Drop Amid Concern Over Growth Outlook: Markets Wrap

Asian Stocks Drop Amid Concern Over Growth Outlook: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks declined early Thursday after a dip in U.S. shares as investors continue to fret over a slowdown in the recovery from the pandemic. Treasuries and the dollar held an advance.

Equities fell in Japan, Australia and South Korea. U.S. futures edged down after the S&P 500 retreated for a third day and the Nasdaq 100 posted the biggest drop in two weeks. A U.S. central bank survey signaled a moderation in economic growth due to the delta virus strain.

Chinese stocks trading in the U.S. tumbled on renewed concerns about Beijing’s regulatory crackdown after officials summoned gaming companies including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Netease Inc. to discuss further oversight. Equity futures for Hong Kong were earlier in the red.

Treasury yields stay lower in the wake of strong demand at the monthly 10-year note auction. Oil was steady above $69 a barrel amid a slow return of U.S. production after Hurricane Ida.

A rally that took global stocks to records has cooled as investors await more indications that economic reopening can overcome challenges posed by the delta variant. Another concern is the prospect of a gradual reduction in monetary policy support, with the focus on the European Central Bank meeting later Thursday.

“Momentum definitely seems to be slowing as far as the recovery is concerned,” said Fiona Cincotta, a senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “Before we’d been hearing that the Fed would tighten monetary policy and that’s what was unnerving the market. Now, it’s actually slightly softer data and also rising Covid cases.”

In the latest Federal Reserve comments, Bank of New York President John Williams said “it could be appropriate” for the U.S. central bank to begin tapering its bond-buying program before the year is out.

Elsewhere, online gaming and e-commerce firm Sea Ltd. fell in postmarket trading after launching the largest secondary offering of 2021 to date.

Bitcoin traded around $46,000. Coinbase Global Inc. slumped after the Securities and Exchange Commission warned the company against launching a product that would allow consumers to earn interest on their crypto holdings.

What to watch this week:

U.S. President Joe Biden may make his choice this week on whether to renominate Fed Chair Jerome Powell to a second termECB President Christine Lagarde holds a press conference after the bank’s rate decision ThursdayChina PPI, CPI, new yuan loans, money supply, aggregate financing, Thursday

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures declined 0.1% as of 9:12 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%Japan’s Topix index shed 0.4%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.6%South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.3%Hang Seng Index futures declined 0.4% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen was little changed at 110.24 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4587 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose less than 0.1%The euro traded at $1.1816

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 1.33%Australia’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to 1.28%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.21 a barrelGold was at $1,788.87 an ounce

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street ends lower, weighed down by Big Tech

    Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday, spooked by worries that the Delta coronavirus variant could blunt the economy's recovery and on uncertainty about when the Federal Reserve may pull back its accommodative policies. Apple and Facebook fell about 1% after helping push the Nasdaq to record highs in the previous session. The dips in those two Silicon Valley giants contributed more than any other companies to the S&P 500's decline for the session.

  • Mets Injury Tracker: Brandon Nimmo ahead of schedule, plus Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard updates

    The latest injury news and possible return dates for New York Mets players who are on the injured list.

  • Powell risks his legacy if he doesn’t start tapering soon

    The Fed shouldn't allow the White House or financial markets to bully it into continuing easy-money policies that could lead to a steep recession or stagflation.

  • Bad news, bulls: Bank of America sees stocks flatlining through 2022

    Bank of America strategist Savita Subramanian predicts that S&P 500 stocks will rise only 2% between now and the end of 2022.

  • Hanford man sentenced to 26 years in prison for murdering his wife

    A jury convicted Todd Pate of first-degree murder during his second murder trial, eight years after his wife was found dead in the couple's backyard pool in Hanford.

  • Is JD Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What JD.com Earnings, Charts Show

    Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying JD stock. The China e-commerce company has partnerships with Walmart, Tencent and Google-owner Alphabet.

  • Economic jitters knock Wall Street lower

    U.S. stocks dropped across the board on Wednesday as economic fears and worries about the timing for the anticipated pullback of the Federal Reserve's bond-buying program weighed on investors' minds.The Dow and the S&P 500 fell for a third straight session. The Nasdaq lost 87 points.The Fed's summary of economic conditions, referred to as the Beige Book, added to investor angst. Regional Fed banks said they were seeing slower economic growth in early July through August, mainly in dining, travel and tourism due to rising concerns over the health crisis. Supply disruptions and a shortage of workers are also having a dampening impact on the economy across the nation.Reports like that are leading to a rise in uncertainty creeping back into the market, says Gerber Kawasaki's Ross Gerber"If we think about maybe interest rates going higher, or Delta slowing the economy and then you think about valuations, one has to really say, you know, we need sort of the perfect world for stocks, for current valuations to make sense. And are we in this perfect world? Maybe not. So I think a little pullback in stocks is probably healthy." Hot stocks for the day included Coinbase. The Securities and Exchange Commission warned Coinbase that it will sue if the crypto exchange goes ahead with the launch of a digital currency lending program. Shares of Coinbase dropped more than 3 percent.By the way - bitcoin - the world's most used cryptocurrency was lower on the day – hovering around $46,000.PayPal is adding to its buy now, pay later kingdom...buying Japanese firm Paidy for $2.7 billion. Shares of PayPal fell roughly 3 percent.After the close, earnings out from the original meme stock - GameStop. The Reddit darling that set off an epic battle between amateur investors and hedge funds beat sales forecasts but it posted a wider-than-expected net quarterly loss. The stock initially dropped in after-hours trading.

  • Another reason to taper: The Fed should stop buying assets because QE is bad fiscal policy

    Printing money to purchase assets makes little sense under conditions of relative tranquility—and raises serious risks.

  • Dow, S&P 500 end lower for 3rd day as roaring U.S. economic growth moderates

    U.S. stocks extend their slump Wednesday, as investors parse the pace of economic growth heading into the year's final stretch and how much longer the Federal Reserve will offer its full range of pandemic support.

  • Democrats will not raise debt limit in $3.5 trillion bill -Pelosi

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrats will not include a provision to raise the federal government's borrowing limit in a $3.5 trillion "reconciliation" spending measure they hope to pass this autumn, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday. Pelosi said the $28.5 trillion debt limit must be raised, but told a news conference she would not say whether this would be included in a must-pass bill to keep the government running, expected at the end of September. "I am not here to talk about where" the debt limit would be raised, "but it won't be in reconciliation," she told reporters.

  • China Stocks Hammered Again On Regulations Despite Some Optimism

    China stocks fell Wednesday as reports indicated government officials are focused on ensuring adherence to new rules by the nation's regulators.

  • Dow Jones Slips While Nasdaq Leads Downside On Yellen Debt Ceiling Warning

    The Dow Jones moved lower in today's stock market, but closed off its lows of the day. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq was an underperformer.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Fed Official Who Warned on Real Estate Traded REITs Actively

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the Federal Reserve’s largest internal critics of the risks in U.S. real estate was an active investor in the sector last year, financial disclosures show.Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren listed stakes in four separate real estate investment trusts and disclosed multiple purchases and sales in those and other securities, the documents show.Boston Fed spokeswoman Lucy Warsh confirmed that Rosengren’s trades were not conducted via a blind trust but “his investment decision

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Falls On Fed Comments, Stimulus Fears; Lululemon, RH, GME Stock Are Earnings Movers

    Fed comments and fiscal stimulus fears weighed on stocks Wednesday. Lululemon, RH, GameStop moved on earnings.

  • Sporting goods industry battles 'quite dramatic' supply chain constraints

    Chris Considine, CEO of True Temper Sports, describes how True Temper Sports has battled through the pandemic and supply chain pressures to continue growing its business.&nbsp;

  • Verizon raises another $1 billion to push more carbon off the grid, and will provide paperwork to prove it

    Verizon Communications Inc. is emerging as a green-bond heavyweight in the U.S., using its vast network to bring more renewable power to the electricity grid. It's also taking on diversity and inclusion on Wall Street.

  • Buy This Dividend Aristocrat and Rest Easy

    It's not cheap, but this reliable dividend payer lives up to its nickname, the "Monthly Dividend Company," and has for years.

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    If I hold a one-stock portfolio, the qualities I am looking for are a diversified business, sustainability, and a fair price. Out of the three, the most important is sustainability. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) hits the mark on all three criteria here, and it would be the one stock I would buy right now.

  • 3 Discounted Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is practically in a class of his own when it comes to investing success. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's helped create more than $500 billion in value for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders and delivered an average annual return for the company's shares of 20%. Taking into account the year-to-date gains of the Class A shares (BRK.A), Buffett has seen his company's stock return nearly 3,400,000% since 1965.