Asian Stocks Drop Amid Concern Over Growth Outlook: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks declined early Thursday after a dip in U.S. shares as investors continue to fret over a slowdown in the recovery from the pandemic. Treasuries and the dollar held an advance.

Equities fell in Japan, Australia and South Korea. U.S. futures edged down after the S&P 500 retreated for a third day and the Nasdaq 100 posted the biggest drop in two weeks. A U.S. central bank survey signaled a moderation in economic growth due to the delta virus strain.

Chinese stocks trading in the U.S. tumbled on renewed concerns about Beijing’s regulatory crackdown after officials summoned gaming companies including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Netease Inc. to discuss further oversight. Equity futures for Hong Kong were earlier in the red.

Treasury yields stay lower in the wake of strong demand at the monthly 10-year note auction. Oil was steady above $69 a barrel amid a slow return of U.S. production after Hurricane Ida.

A rally that took global stocks to records has cooled as investors await more indications that economic reopening can overcome challenges posed by the delta variant. Another concern is the prospect of a gradual reduction in monetary policy support, with the focus on the European Central Bank meeting later Thursday.

“Momentum definitely seems to be slowing as far as the recovery is concerned,” said Fiona Cincotta, a senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “Before we’d been hearing that the Fed would tighten monetary policy and that’s what was unnerving the market. Now, it’s actually slightly softer data and also rising Covid cases.”

In the latest Federal Reserve comments, Bank of New York President John Williams said “it could be appropriate” for the U.S. central bank to begin tapering its bond-buying program before the year is out.

Elsewhere, online gaming and e-commerce firm Sea Ltd. fell in postmarket trading after launching the largest secondary offering of 2021 to date.

Bitcoin traded around $46,000. Coinbase Global Inc. slumped after the Securities and Exchange Commission warned the company against launching a product that would allow consumers to earn interest on their crypto holdings.

What to watch this week:

U.S. President Joe Biden may make his choice this week on whether to renominate Fed Chair Jerome Powell to a second termECB President Christine Lagarde holds a press conference after the bank’s rate decision ThursdayChina PPI, CPI, new yuan loans, money supply, aggregate financing, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures declined 0.1% as of 9:12 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%Japan’s Topix index shed 0.4%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.6%South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.3%Hang Seng Index futures declined 0.4% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen was little changed at 110.24 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4587 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose less than 0.1%The euro traded at $1.1816

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 1.33%Australia’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to 1.28%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.21 a barrelGold was at $1,788.87 an ounce

