Stocks Rise as Traders Weigh China, Growth Outlook: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and U.S. futures rose Monday as some of the concerns over China’s regulatory crackdown eased and progress on a U.S. infrastructure spending plan aided sentiment. Crude oil slid.

Equities jumped in Japan and Australia, where Afterpay Ltd. surged after digital-payments platform Square Inc. agreed to buy the buy-now, pay-later company. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts climbed as a $550 billion infrastructure package steps closer to passage in the Senate this week.

Hong Kong and China stocks advanced following last week’s steep selloff, and rally in Chinese government bonds quickened. Beijing is pushing ahead with a clampdown on everything from technology to private education and property. Meanwhile, a spike in Covid-19 cases and the prospect of slower growth are spurring monetary-easing bets.

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar were steady. Investors are debating whether a months-long rally in Treasuries points to a slower phase of the recovery from the pandemic and a tougher period for markets.

Global stocks in July completed their longest winning streak since 2018 but the pace of gains was the slowest in the six-month winning stretch, sapped by the implications of Beijing’s clampdown and concerns about the economic outlook due to high inflation and the spread of the delta virus variant. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said Sunday the Covid-19 strain could keep some Americans from looking for work, potentially harming the U.S. recovery.

“Shares remain at risk of a short-term correction or volatility as coronavirus cases rise globally, the inflation scare continues and as we come into seasonally weaker months, but surging company profits in the U.S. and lower bond yields are providing support,” Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Capital, said in a note.

China’s securities regulator called for talks with its American counterpart after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission increased disclosure requirements for initial public offerings of Chinese companies. The U.S. move followed a nearly $1 trillion rout in Chinese shares last week.

The latest batch of manufacturing reports were mixed. Readings from China implied a steadier recovery ahead as growth risks mount. Southeast Asia saw a slump in activity as the region grapples with one of the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks, while North Asia continued to see a pick-up.

Traders will be keenly scrutinizing U.S. jobs data due this week after Fed officials signaled that more labor market progress is one of the keys to the time-frame for an eventual tapering in substantial stimulus support.

Crude oil retreated as traders assessed the demand outlook and an uptick in tensions between Iran and the U.S. after an attack on an Israel-linked oil tanker. Bitcoin slipped back below $40,000.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Earnings are due this week from Alibaba, BP, HSBC, Toyota, Uber, Roku, Moderna, KKRReserve Bank of Australia policy decision TuesdayBank of England is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate and its bond-buying target unchanged ThursdayReserve Bank of India monetary policy decision, briefing FridayThe U.S. jobs report is expected to show another robust month of hiring Friday

Here are the main moves in the markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 contracts rose 0.5% as of 11:38 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6%Japan’s Topix index rose 1.7%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1.3%South Korea’s Kospi index was little changedHong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 0.5%China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6%

Currencies

The Japanese yen traded at 109.68 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4688 per dollar, down 0.1%The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro traded at $1.1868

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 1.22%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.3% to $72.97 a barrelGold was at $1,812 an ounce, down 0.1%

