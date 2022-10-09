Stocks Face Brutal Earnings Season With All Eyes on Apple, Investors Say

Farah Elbahrawy
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Investors expect this earnings season to pummel stocks further and will watch Apple Inc. in particular as a bellwether of global economic conditions.

Most Read from Bloomberg

More than 60% of the 724 respondents to the latest MLIV Pulse survey say this earnings season will push the S&P 500 Index lower. That means no end in sight to the dismal run for stocks, after a tumble Friday decisively dashed hopes that the eye-popping two-day rally early last week would be the start of something bigger. About half of poll participants also expect equity valuations to pull back even further from their average of the past decade.

The results underscore Wall Street’s fear that even after this year’s brutal selloff, stocks have yet to price in all the risks stemming from central banks’ aggressive tightening as inflation remains stubbornly high. The outlook isn’t likely to improve any time soon with the Federal Reserve steadfast on hiking rates, likely weighing on growth and profits in the process. Data on Friday showed that the US labor market remains strong, increasing the chances of another jumbo Fed rate hike next month.

“Third-quarter earnings will disappoint with clear downside risks to fourth-quarter analyst estimates,” said Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S. “The key risks to third-quarter earnings are the cost-of-living crisis impacting demand for consumer products” and higher wages eating into companies’ profits.

The US earnings season starts in earnest this week with results from major banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc., set to give investors a chance to hear from some of Corporate America’s most influential leaders.

Watch Apple

As for stocks to watch in the next few weeks, 60% of survey takers see Apple as crucial. The iPhone maker, which has the heaviest weighting on the S&P 500, will provide insight into an array of key themes, such as consumer demand, supply chains, the effect of the soaring greenback and higher rates. The company reports on Oct. 27. JPMorgan garnered the second-biggest mention, at 25%, but Microsoft Corp. and Walmart Inc. also drew a noteworthy number of votes.

The reporting stretch kicks off with the S&P 500 down 24% this year, on pace for its worst performance since the Great Financial Crisis. Against that grim backdrop, almost 40% of survey participants are inclined to invest more in value stocks, compared with 23% for growth, the earnings outlook for which is vulnerable when interest rates rise. Still, 37% chose neither of those categories, perhaps reflecting Citigroup quantitative strategists’ view that equity markets have “turned decidedly defensive” and are only just starting to reflect the risks of a recession.

US stocks have had an awful year, but so have other financial assets, from Treasuries to corporate bonds to crypto. The balanced 60/40 portfolio mixing stocks and bonds in an attempt to protect against strong moves in the markets either way has lost more than 20% so far this year.

Inflation Fears

Survey respondents expect that references to inflation and recession will dominate earnings calls this season. Only 11% of participants said they expect chief executive officers to utter the word “confidence,” underscoring the gloomy backdrop.

“I’m expecting more cautious and negative guidance on the basis of broad economic weakness and uncertainty and tighter monetary policy,” said James Athey, investment director at abrdn.

About half of poll respondents see equities valuations deteriorating further in the next few months. Of those, some 70% expect the S&P 500’s price-to-earnings ratio to fall to the 2020 low of 14, while a quarter see it tumbling to the 2008 low of 10. The index currently trades at about 16 times forward earnings, below the average for the last decade.

Rough Outlook

Wall Street has a similarly dim view. Citigroup strategists expect a 5% contraction in global earnings for 2023, consistent with below-trend global economic growth and elevated inflation. The bank’s earnings-revisions index shows downgrades outweighing upgrades for the US, Europe and the world, with the US seeing the deepest downgrades. Strategists at Bank of America Corp. expect 20% downside for European earnings per share by mid-2023, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc. counterparts say Asia ex-Japan equities can see more earnings downgrades amid weak macro and industrial data.

With all the pessimism, there’s scope for positive surprises ahead. A beat to lowered earnings expectations is likely in third-quarter reporting, according to Bloomberg Intelligence strategists. Meanwhile, at Barclays Plc, strategists led by Emmanuel Cau said that the results aren’t likely to be a “disaster” due in part to still-high nominal growth, but they doubt the outlook will be constructive.

“Earnings estimates for 2023 have started to move lower but have further to fall. Estimate revisions are a necessary part of creating a durable bottom in equity markets,” said Madison Faller, global strategist at JPMorgan Private Bank. “As estimates drop, investors will be anxious to get more engaged in anticipation of a potential pause in the Fed’s hiking cycle.”

Join us on Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. New York time for a discussion on the survey results with Amy Kong, chief investment officer at Barrett Asset Management, and Kim Forrest, founder and chief investment officer of Bokeh Capital Partners.

To subscribe to MLIV Pulse stories, click here. For more markets analysis, see the MLIV blog.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Philippines May Ask Banks for More Documents to Support FX Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank may require banks to provide more documents to support foreign-exchange transactions and to increase reporting frequency amid the local currency’s excessive volatility.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting Force“The central b

  • Here's Why Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • Undefeated Holy Cross football aims for home field advantage in return to Polar Park

    Undefeated Holy Cross hopes to continue the success the Crusaders had last year at Polar Park against Bucknell on Saturday.

  • China Services Activity Drops as Covid Lockdowns Curb Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s services activity contracted in September for the first time in four months as Covid lockdowns in major cities such as Chengdu dampened consumer spending.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceThe Caixin services purchasing managers’ index f

  • Stocks Poised to Open Lower on Monday

    The Federal Open Market Committee will release the minutes from its September meeting on Wednesday, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics will report the September consumer price index on Thursday morning.

  • Bucs CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) won’t return vs. Falcons

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have to finish Week 5 without at least one of their cornerbacks.

  • Hackers Target SingTel’s Dialog Unit After Huge Optus Breach

    (Bloomberg) -- A second Australian business owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. suffered a cyberattack, compounding the data-security crisis at the company following the huge data breach at mobile-phone operator Optus.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting Force

  • European Energy Market Spooked By $1.5 Trillion Liquidity Crisis

    Aside from runaway inflation, the energy crisis is sucking up capital to guarantee trades amid wild price swings, and this is an increasingly large risk for European financial institutions

  • Burger King’s New U.S. CEO Seeks to Restore Chain’s Luster

    Parent company Restaurant Brands has installed new leadership and earmarked $400 million to boost advertising and revamp everything from restaurant design to the way its flagship burgers are constructed.

  • Weak Apple projections hint at global slump

    Should the Federal Reserve keep raising interest rates?

  • JPMorgan Chase, Delta, Morgan Stanley, Domino’s, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Earnings from JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, UnitedHeath Group, PepsiCo, Delta Air Lines, and Domino’s Pizza. Also, the consumer price index for September and FOMC minutes.

  • The 2023 Social Security COLA Forecast Is Great News for Retirees. Here's the Real Reason Why.

    Seniors on Social Security should be thrilled by the idea of an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) next year.

  • Amazon.com to invest over 1 billion euros in European electric van, truck fleet

    Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it will invest more than 1 billion euros ($974.8 million) over the next five years in electric vans, trucks and low-emission package hubs across Europe, accelerating its drive to achieve net-zero carbon. The retailer said the investment was also aimed at spurring innovation across the transportation industry and encouraging more public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs). The U.S. online retailer said the investment would help its electric van fleet in Europe more than triple from 3,000 vehicles to more than 10,000 by 2025.

  • India facing a pandemic of antibiotics-resistant superbugs

    Resistance to common antibiotics had risen by up to 10% in India in a year, a new report finds.

  • Israeli troops hunt for shooter in deadly Jerusalem attack

    The shooter opened fire on a military checkpoint in east Jerusalem late Saturday, killing a female Israeli soldier and wounding three other soldiers, one of them seriously. The Israeli military identified the soldier as 18-year-old Noa Lazar.

  • 3 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

    Dividends are important -- and not just for income investors. More than half of the S&P 500's total return over the past 30 years came from reinvesting dividends. Here's why they chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK).

  • UK Winter Blackouts Are ‘Extremely Unlikely,’ Zahawi Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceBritain is “extremely unlikely” to see blackouts this winter because it has a sufficient energy buffer and doesn’t get much of its gas supply from Russia, according to senior cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi.Zaha

  • Elon Musk's Private Messages with Billionaire Pals

    In Musk v. Twitter, a part of the business life of the richest man in the world is revealed. Private messages exchanged with his inner circle immerse us into his process when he conceives an idea. The messages were released by the Delaware Chancery Court as part of the proceedings between the two parties.

  • Chicago still needs a long-term support system to handle influx of migrants, advocates say

    As migrants continue to be bused into the city, advocacy groups that have been working with the undocumented community say the city still has to fill many

  • Stock Market Bounce: 1 Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist on the Way Back Up

    It's impossible to predict when the market will make a full recovery, but buying quality stocks is still in investors' control.