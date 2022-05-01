Stocks Face Challenging Open as Growth Fears Mount: Markets Wrap

Andreea Papuc
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks are set to come under more pressure Monday as high inflation, tightening monetary policy and China’s Covid lockdowns deepen concerns about the global economic outlook.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures signaled choppy starts in Japan and Australia after U.S. shares in April posted one of their worst monthly drops since the pandemic descended on markets in 2020. Contracts on the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 steadied in early Asian trading.

The stock slide, rising bond yields and dollar strength are tightening financial conditions ahead of expected interest-rate hikes this week in the U.S., the U.K. and Australia. The greenback was mixed versus key peers.

Price pressures are being stoked by the elevated cost of commodities ranging from fuel to food, in part due to disruptions from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Those challenges could intensify, as the European Union is set to propose a ban on Russian oil by the end of the year, with restrictions on imports introduced gradually until then, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates by a half point Wednesday, the largest increase since 2000. The question is how high it needs to go to get runaway inflation under control and whether that will trigger a recession.

“The market is already discounting a high probability of a recession,” Geir Lode, head of global equities at Federated Hermes Ltd., wrote in a note. “The Fed is getting ready to fight inflation by increasing interest rates faster than anticipated.”

Markets in China and Hong Kong are shut for holidays. Beijing will close gyms and cinemas over the Labor Day break and Shanghai will keep mobility curbs in place despite falling Covid cases.

China’s economic activity contracted sharply in April as lockdowns idled factories and snarled supply chains. Officials last week promised to scale up economic stimulus, which provided some respite for risk sentiment before Friday’s tumble on Wall Street.

This week sees some market closures in Asia and Europe, which could impact liquidity and exacerbate already volatile conditions.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 7:15 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 3.6%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 4.5%

  • Nikkei 225 futures dropped 2.2%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 1.3%

Currencies

  • The Japanese yen was at 130.08 per dollar, down 0.3%

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.6491 per dollar, down 0.1%

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% Friday

  • The euro was at $1.0545

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 11 basis points to 2.93% Friday

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell was at $104.58 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,897.79 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Allies Keep Up Pressure for $50,000 in Student Loan Relief

    (Bloomberg) -- A close ally of President Joe Biden said congressional Democrats will keep up pressure on him to use his executive authority to forgive as much as $50,000 in student loan per borrower rather than the more limited plan being considered by the White House.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Musk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezRussia Will Quit International Space Station Over SanctionsBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgive

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Lower on Monday

    This week’s economic highlights are the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision on interest rates on Wednesday and the April jobs report on Friday.

  • At the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, Warren Buffett aims to assure shareholders

    At the start of the Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B BRK.A annual meeting on Saturday, chairman and chief executive officer Warren Buffett wasted no time speaking to the question of the company’s aging leadership. He noted, in fact, that the combined age of he and vice chairman Charlie Munger was roughly 190 years --- and that it was only appropriate that shareholders “see them in person.”

  • End of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- The global shift away from easy money is poised to accelerate as a pandemic bond-buying blitz by central banks swings into reverse, threatening another shock to the world’s economies and financial markets.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Musk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezRussia Will Quit International Space Station Over SanctionsBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000Bored Ape Metaverse Frenz

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Big-Name Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings,, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. D.R. Horton Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • China Insight: How Can Fashion Enterprises in China Consolidate Their Moat Three Years Into Pandemic?

    As Shanghai and other Chinese cities continue their weeks-long lockdowns, fashion and beauty brands are having to adapt the way they do business.

  • Tata, India's electric vehicle king, takes a frugal road less travelled

    To make its first electric vehicle for the consumer market, India's Tata Motors Ltd repurposed an unused shop floor at its flagship plant. Here, there's no fancy assembly line - Nexon SUV bodies designed for gasoline models are wired and fitted with battery packs by hand. Tata now makes more than 100 a day though much of that is now handled at another plant nearby.

  • Russia attempting to legitimize control of Kherson with pro-Moscow administration, UK says

    The United Kingdom’s defense ministry said on Sunday that Russia is attempting to legitimize its control of the Ukrainian city of Kherson by installing a pro-Moscow government. The ministry also noted in a Twitter thread that Russian forces plan to transition the city’s currency to the ruble. “Recent statements from this administration include declaring a…

  • Buffett Lures Omaha Disciples With Stock Buys, Inflation Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- As war broke out in Europe and U.S. inflation soared, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s Warren Buffett was doubling down on a tried-and-trusted strategy to navigate the fallout.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Musk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezRussia Will Quit International Space Station Over SanctionsBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumT

  • Despite pleas, Pope Francis has failed to go to Ukraine. That’s inexcusable | Opinion

    Where is Pope Francis when the world most needs him? Despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s impassioned pleas for him to go to Ukraine and help negotiate a humanitarian corridor for civilians trapped in cities being bombarded by Russian troops, the pope hasn’t budged.

  • Qantas orders Airbus jets to begin non-stop flights from Sydney in late 2025

    The airline also said in a separate filing that market conditions were improving, with domestic travel demand returning more quickly than expected, allowing it to reduce debt levels and forecast a return to profit in the financial year starting July 1. Reuters on Sunday reported, citing sources, that the carrier was set to announce the deal which brings it closer to launching record-breaking direct flights of nearly 20 hours on the "Kangaroo route" between Sydney and London by late-2025. "The board's decision to approve what is the largest aircraft order in Australian aviation is a clear vote of confidence in the future of the Qantas Group," Chief Executive Alan Joyce said in a statement.

  • Ashley Graham on investing in sustainable beauty brand Fig.1 Beauty

    Also a partner in the company, Graham was among the first to receive lab samples of the products to test out before the company launched.

  • Inflation adds to financial stress this year — but should it change how you invest?

    The right portfolio strategy should hedge against inflation for you.

  • The Weekly Wrap – Monetary Policy and Economic Woes Drive Dollar Demand

    Fears of an economic recession and market jitters ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy decision on Wednesday drives the greenback northwards.

  • Here’s What’s Next for Tesla Investors Now That Elon Musk Sold Stock

    Leave it to Tesla CEO Elon Musk to make something as dry as an annual meeting of stockholders interesting.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $93,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

    Among the many successful strategies investors can choose from, perhaps none has a better track record than buying dividend stocks. The results showed that income stocks mopped the floor with the non-dividend payers. With an average annual return of 9.5%, the dividend stocks doubled investors' money, on average, every 7.6 years.

  • Down Over 70%, 3 Growth Stocks With Fortress Balance Sheets to Weather a Bear-Market Storm

    Bear markets can actually present great opportunities to buy growth stocks -- provided you pick the right ones. Down roughly 22% from the peak it hit last year, the Nasdaq Composite index is already in bear territory, and investors may want to consider which beaten-down growth names look sturdy for the long term and are worth pouncing on. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified a trio of growth stocks that have formidable balance sheets and trade down more than 70% from their highs.

  • This Dividend Stock Offers Massive Passive Income Potential

    Investing in dividend-paying companies is one of the many ways to earn passive income. Most dividend stocks distribute a fixed amount of their income to investors each quarter. Because of that, shareholders can sit back and collect a relatively predictable passive income stream.

  • Down Over 70%, These 3 Monster Growth Stocks Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential

    The Nasdaq Composite is officially back in a bear market, which happens when an index is down 20% or more from its all-time high. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is in correction territory -- which is a drawdown of at least 10% from the all-time high -- while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is just 33 basis points from a correction.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Monster Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    It's been an even tougher go for the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has lost more than 20% of its value since hitting a record high in mid-November. This puts the widely followed Nasdaq in a bear market. Without question, bear markets can be scary.