Stocks Face Challenging Open as Growth Fears Mount: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks are set to come under more pressure Monday as high inflation, tightening monetary policy and China’s Covid lockdowns deepen concerns about the global economic outlook.

Futures signaled choppy starts in Japan and Australia after U.S. shares in April posted one of their worst monthly drops since the pandemic descended on markets in 2020. Contracts on the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 steadied in early Asian trading.

The stock slide, rising bond yields and dollar strength are tightening financial conditions ahead of expected interest-rate hikes this week in the U.S., the U.K. and Australia. The greenback was mixed versus key peers.

Price pressures are being stoked by the elevated cost of commodities ranging from fuel to food, in part due to disruptions from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Those challenges could intensify, as the European Union is set to propose a ban on Russian oil by the end of the year, with restrictions on imports introduced gradually until then, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates by a half point Wednesday, the largest increase since 2000. The question is how high it needs to go to get runaway inflation under control and whether that will trigger a recession.

“The market is already discounting a high probability of a recession,” Geir Lode, head of global equities at Federated Hermes Ltd., wrote in a note. “The Fed is getting ready to fight inflation by increasing interest rates faster than anticipated.”

Markets in China and Hong Kong are shut for holidays. Beijing will close gyms and cinemas over the Labor Day break and Shanghai will keep mobility curbs in place despite falling Covid cases.

China’s economic activity contracted sharply in April as lockdowns idled factories and snarled supply chains. Officials last week promised to scale up economic stimulus, which provided some respite for risk sentiment before Friday’s tumble on Wall Street.

This week sees some market closures in Asia and Europe, which could impact liquidity and exacerbate already volatile conditions.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 7:15 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 3.6%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 4.5%

Nikkei 225 futures dropped 2.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 1.3%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 130.08 per dollar, down 0.3%

The offshore yuan was at 6.6491 per dollar, down 0.1%

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% Friday

The euro was at $1.0545

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 11 basis points to 2.93% Friday

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell was at $104.58 a barrel

Gold was at $1,897.79 an ounce

