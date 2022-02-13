Stocks Face Choppy Start Amid Tension Over Ukraine: Markets Wrap

Andreea Papuc
·2 min read
In this article:
  Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks may fall in Asia on Monday as investors weigh deepening geopolitical worries about Ukraine that sparked a bout of risk aversion at the end of last week.

Equity futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong were lower. The Swiss franc, often viewed as a haven, made modest gains. Bonds in Australia and New Zealand rose. U.S. shares sank Friday, while Treasuries and oil rallied.

Tensions over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine are entering a potentially decisive week, with the U.S. warning an invasion may be imminent and President Vladimir Putin accusing America of failing to meet his demands.

Russia has repeatedly denied it plans to invade its neighbor, and a diplomatic push to try to resolve the situation is continuing.

The uncertainty is dealing another blow to markets that are already skittish about high inflation and the prospect of aggressive Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes to tame it. A deterioration of the Ukraine situation could exacerbate concerns about prices pressures if it disrupts Russian energy supplies.

This broad backdrop is likely “to result in a far more volatile ride than 2021, and we are already seeing this,” Diana Mousina, senior economist at AMP Investments, wrote in a note.

In the latest U.S. commentary, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said it’s paramount for the central bank to be measured and data-dependent as it starts lifting U.S. interest rates to ensure stability.

Here are the main market moves:

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 fell 1.9% Friday

  • The Nasdaq 100 fell 3.1% Friday

  • Nikkei 225 futures fell 1%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures dropped 0.5%

  • Hang Seng Index futures lost 0.4% earlier

Currencies

  • The Japanese yen was at 115.38 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.3665 per dollar

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% Friday

  • The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1338

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined nine basis points to 1.94%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield fell nine basis points to 2.13%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.6% to $93.10 a barrel Friday

  • Gold rose 1.8% to $1,858.76 an ounce Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Postal Service is expected in coming days to reaffirm its plan to pay Oshkosh Corp. as much as $6 billion over 10 years to replace an aging fleet of red-white-and blue delivery vans with mostly gasoline-powered models instead of climate-friendly electric vehicles. Most Read from BloombergBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsZelens