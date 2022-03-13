U.S. Equity Futures Climb as Crude Oil Retreats: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures rose Monday amid a retreat in crude oil as traders weighed inflation risks from commodity-supply disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Both S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts gained as crude shed about 2%. Investors were parsing efforts at diplomacy to tackle the conflict, as well as comments from a U.S. official that Russia asked China for military ​equipment.

Futures for Japan and Hong Kong fell before the latest developments, while Australia’s signaled a muted start. Last week’s plunge in Chinese shares traded in the U.S. threatens to sap the mood in Hong Kong.

A dollar gauge was little changed and the euro edged up. The Russian ruble was indicated slightly stronger versus the greenback. Gold slipped further back from $2,000 an ounce.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday is expected to begin a cycle of interest-rate increases with a 25-basis-point move, seeking to tame price pressures. Inflation was already high before the fighting and the isolation of resource-rich Russia in retribution further stoked commodity costs.

The flattening U.S. Treasury yield curve, and a 12% drop in global stocks this year, signal worries that the world economic recovery from the pandemic will lose impetus given the risks from the conflict and soaring commodities.

“We are experiencing extraordinary volatility in global equities compounded by wavering market sentiment and the risk of recession intensifies on spiraling commodity prices,” Louise Dudley, portfolio manager for global equities at Federated Hermes, wrote in a note. “We expect ongoing swings in the short term as geopolitical uncertainty over Russian crude persists.”

Senior U.S. and China officials are set to meet Monday to discuss Ukraine. Russian missiles hit a military training facility in western Ukraine close to Poland, raising new concerns about the conflict potentially spilling over Ukraine’s borders.

Meanwhile, China and Hong Kong are also contending with rising Covid cases. Authorities have put the southern city of Shenzhen into a lockdown. The outbreak and disappointing bank lending data have stirred expectations of more policy easing to support China’s economy.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

China one-year medium-term lending facility rate, economic activity data, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

FOMC rate decision and Fed Chair Jerome Powell news conference, Wednesday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

ECB President Christine Lagarde, Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel, Governing Council member Ignazio Visco and Chief Economist Philip Lane speak at a conference, Thursday

Bank of Japan rate decision, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.6% as of 7:43 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% Friday

Nasdaq 100 contracts rose 0.6%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.1% Friday

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.9%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.3%

Hang Seng Index futures dropped 2.1%

Currencies

The Japanese yen traded at 117.56 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3645 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

The euro was at $1.0930, up 0.2%

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.99% on Friday

Australia’s 10-year bond yield was at 2.40%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.3% to $106.80 a barrel

Gold fell 0.8% to $1,973.22 an ounce

