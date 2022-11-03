Stocks Face Headwinds From Renewed Recession Fears: Markets Wrap

Stocks Face Headwinds From Renewed Recession Fears: Markets Wrap
Brett Miller
(Bloomberg) -- Renewed fears that Federal Reserve interest rate hikes may trigger a global recession looked set to weigh on Asian stocks Friday.

Shares in Australia opened lower while equity futures for Japan pointed to a hefty drop, with investors to play catchup after Thursday’s holiday. Contracts for Hong Kong were higher in a week that has seen sharp swings as traders seek clarity on China’s Covid-Zero policy.

The S&P 500 saw its fourth straight decline, with Apple Inc. tumbling over 4% and Amazon.com Inc. suffering its longest slide since 2019.

The slump in stocks came as a key segment of the Treasury yield curve reached new extremes of inversion, touching a level not seen since the 1980s when the Fed was aggressively tightening. Such curve inversions have a track record of preceding economic downturns, which is adding to market jitters before US jobs data later Friday.

In corporate news, Peloton Interactive Inc. delivered a weaker estimate for the current quarter than Wall Street was predicting, even as management declared that it was beating its own timeline for turning around the fitness company. Moderna Inc. earnings offered a preview into the future of Covid-19 vaccine sales, and so far it doesn’t look pretty. Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of smartphone processors, gave a weaker forecast than expected.

Swaps that reference future Fed meetings indicate an expected peak rate above 5.1% around mid-2023. Estimates briefly dropped below 5% on Wednesday.

Read: Deeper US Recession Looms as Resilient Labor Market Spurs Fed

Elsewhere, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned that a “mild recession” was possible, but that it wouldn’t be sufficient in itself to stem soaring prices.

The Bank of England told investors to rein in expectations for hikes, which saw the pound slump.

The dollar held gains against most of its Group-of-10 counterparts in early Asia trading. In government bond markets, Australian yields fell.

Key events this week:

  • US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 8:16 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Thursday

  • Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 2%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.3%

  • Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.3%

  • Hang Seng Index futures rose 1.5%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was little changed at $0.9750

  • The Japanese yen was unchanged at 148.26 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3287 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $20,171.78

  • Ether fell 0.9% to $1,526.55

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.15%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to 3.90%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $87.96 a barrel

  • Spot gold was little changed

