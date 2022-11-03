Stocks Face Headwinds From Renewed Recession Fears: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Renewed fears that Federal Reserve interest rate hikes may trigger a global recession looked set to weigh on Asian stocks Friday.
Most Read from Bloomberg
How a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion Rally
Lottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and Child
Blackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing Steam
Musk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee Calendars
Shares in Australia opened lower while equity futures for Japan pointed to a hefty drop, with investors to play catchup after Thursday’s holiday. Contracts for Hong Kong were higher in a week that has seen sharp swings as traders seek clarity on China’s Covid-Zero policy.
The S&P 500 saw its fourth straight decline, with Apple Inc. tumbling over 4% and Amazon.com Inc. suffering its longest slide since 2019.
The slump in stocks came as a key segment of the Treasury yield curve reached new extremes of inversion, touching a level not seen since the 1980s when the Fed was aggressively tightening. Such curve inversions have a track record of preceding economic downturns, which is adding to market jitters before US jobs data later Friday.
In corporate news, Peloton Interactive Inc. delivered a weaker estimate for the current quarter than Wall Street was predicting, even as management declared that it was beating its own timeline for turning around the fitness company. Moderna Inc. earnings offered a preview into the future of Covid-19 vaccine sales, and so far it doesn’t look pretty. Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of smartphone processors, gave a weaker forecast than expected.
Swaps that reference future Fed meetings indicate an expected peak rate above 5.1% around mid-2023. Estimates briefly dropped below 5% on Wednesday.
Read: Deeper US Recession Looms as Resilient Labor Market Spurs Fed
Elsewhere, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned that a “mild recession” was possible, but that it wouldn’t be sufficient in itself to stem soaring prices.
The Bank of England told investors to rein in expectations for hikes, which saw the pound slump.
The dollar held gains against most of its Group-of-10 counterparts in early Asia trading. In government bond markets, Australian yields fell.
Key events this week:
US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 8:16 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Thursday
Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 2%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.3%
Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.3%
Hang Seng Index futures rose 1.5%
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
The euro was little changed at $0.9750
The Japanese yen was unchanged at 148.26 per dollar
The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3287 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $20,171.78
Ether fell 0.9% to $1,526.55
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.15%
Australia’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to 3.90%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $87.96 a barrel
Spot gold was little changed
--With assistance from Rita Nazareth.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Yeezy Roller Coaster Ended With Two-Minute Phone Call at Adidas
Fast Fashion Waste Is Choking Developing Countries With Mountains of Trash
These Five Women Are Helping Doctors Crack the Long-Covid Mystery
A Practical Way to Make Sense of All the Shocks Hammering the Global Economy
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.