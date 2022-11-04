Stocks Face More Selling Amid Recession Concern: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Renewed fears that Federal Reserve interest rate hikes may trigger a global recession weighed on stocks in Asia on Friday.

Equities edged lower in Australia while Japanese shares fell more heavily as investors played catchup after Thursday’s holiday. US futures inched down after the S&P 500 saw its fourth straight decline.

Contracts for Hong Kong rose in a week that has seen sharp swings as traders seek clarity on China’s Covid-Zero policy. Sentiment may be dented by the decision of Tiger Global Management, a long-time investor in China, to pull back from the region and pause future stock investments.

Treasuries held moves from the US session that saw a key segment of the yield curve reach new extremes of inversion, touching a level not seen since the 1980s when the Fed was aggressively tightening. Such curve inversions have a track record of preceding economic downturns, which is adding to market jitters before US jobs data later Friday.

Swaps that reference future Fed meetings indicate an expected peak rate above 5.1% around mid-2023.

Apple Inc. shares tumbled over 4% and Amazon.com Inc. suffered its longest slide since 2019 as tech dragged on the US market. In corporate news, Moderna Inc. earnings offered a preview into the future of Covid-19 vaccine sales, and so far it doesn’t look pretty. Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of smartphone processors, gave a weaker forecast than expected.

Read: Deeper US Recession Looms as Resilient Labor Market Spurs Fed

Elsewhere, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned that a “mild recession” was possible, but that it wouldn’t be sufficient in itself to stem soaring prices.

The Bank of England told investors to rein in expectations for hikes, which saw the pound slump.

The dollar held earlier gains in early Asia trading. In government bond markets, Australian yields fell.

Key events this week:

US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 9:27 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Thursday

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 2%

Japan’s Topix index fell 1%

South Korea’s Kospi index was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.1%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 1.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $0.9755

The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.28 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3285 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $20,296.37

Ether fell 0.1% to $1,539.21

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.15%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 3.89%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $87.90 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,631.48 an ounce

