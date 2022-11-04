Stocks Face More Selling Amid Recession Concern: Markets Wrap

Stocks Face More Selling Amid Recession Concern: Markets Wrap
9
Tassia Sipahutar and Brett Miller
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Renewed fears that Federal Reserve interest rate hikes may trigger a global recession weighed on stocks in Asia on Friday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Equities edged lower in Australia while Japanese shares fell more heavily as investors played catchup after Thursday’s holiday. US futures inched down after the S&P 500 saw its fourth straight decline.

Contracts for Hong Kong rose in a week that has seen sharp swings as traders seek clarity on China’s Covid-Zero policy. Sentiment may be dented by the decision of Tiger Global Management, a long-time investor in China, to pull back from the region and pause future stock investments.

Treasuries held moves from the US session that saw a key segment of the yield curve reach new extremes of inversion, touching a level not seen since the 1980s when the Fed was aggressively tightening. Such curve inversions have a track record of preceding economic downturns, which is adding to market jitters before US jobs data later Friday.

Swaps that reference future Fed meetings indicate an expected peak rate above 5.1% around mid-2023.

Apple Inc. shares tumbled over 4% and Amazon.com Inc. suffered its longest slide since 2019 as tech dragged on the US market. In corporate news, Moderna Inc. earnings offered a preview into the future of Covid-19 vaccine sales, and so far it doesn’t look pretty. Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of smartphone processors, gave a weaker forecast than expected.

Read: Deeper US Recession Looms as Resilient Labor Market Spurs Fed

Elsewhere, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned that a “mild recession” was possible, but that it wouldn’t be sufficient in itself to stem soaring prices.

The Bank of England told investors to rein in expectations for hikes, which saw the pound slump.

The dollar held earlier gains in early Asia trading. In government bond markets, Australian yields fell.

Key events this week:

  • US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 9:27 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Thursday

  • Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 2%

  • Japan’s Topix index fell 1%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index was little changed

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.1%

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 1.5%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was little changed at $0.9755

  • The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.28 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3285 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $20,296.37

  • Ether fell 0.1% to $1,539.21

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.15%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 3.89%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $87.90 a barrel

  • Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,631.48 an ounce

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Peloton’s 90% Crash Is Just the Latest Spiral for Former Market Winners

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc.’s miserable year has sent its shares spiraling by roughly 90% over the last 12 months. But it’s hardly alone as a former market darling that is now plunging.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysteriou

  • Traders scramble for protection after Fed spooks markets

    Investors rushed to guard against further declines in U.S. stocks on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve dashed hopes for a downshift in the central bank’s inflation-fighting rate hikes. Trading in S&P 500 put options, typically used as a play in defensive positions, outnumbered calls, usually employed for upside wagers, 1.5-to-1 on Thursday afternoon, the most defensive the measure has been since mid-October, according to Trade Alert data. The rush for protection comes after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled that while interest rates may rise by smaller increments in the months ahead, the central bank will likely take its policy rate higher than previously expected to fight surging consumer prices.

  • Wall Street Sees ‘Devil’s Bargain’ in Powell’s Rate Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street had already come to terms with prospects that the Fed would again raise interest rates by 75 basis points. But Wednesday afternoon was full of drama as traders first took hope from the central bank’s statement but then slumped following stern comments by Chair Jerome Powell. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From W

  • Canada cuts 2022/23 deficit forecasts, pledges targeted new spending

    Canada set out on Thursday C$11.3 billion ($8.2 billion) in new spending this year and next, and slashed its budget deficit forecast by nearly a third for the current fiscal year, in an economic update it promised would not push up inflation further. Growth is slowing sharply as the Bank of Canada hikes rates to calm hot inflation. "As the central bank fights inflation, we will not make its job harder," Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said in prepared remarks.

  • McDonald’s China Lines Up $2 Billion in Bank Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- The operator of McDonald’s restaurants in China has raised about $2 billion in bank loans to free up liquidity that will help operate the business, according to people familiar with the matter, as the country maintains its zero-tolerance approach to fighting Covid-19.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee Calen

  • Twitter to start layoffs on Friday -internal email

    (Reuters) -Twitter will tell employees by email on Friday about whether they have been laid off, temporarily closing its offices and preventing staff access, following a week of uncertainty about the company's future under new owner Elon Musk. "In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," said the email, seen by Reuters. Twitter said its offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended in order "to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data."

  • Starbucks earnings beat expectations as consumers pay higher prices

    Starbucks reported its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday after market close.

  • Tiger Global Funds Cut China Exposure and Pause New Stock Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Tiger Global Management, a long-time investor in China, has pulled back from the region and is pausing future stock investments.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyThe firm’

  • These 3 High-Yield REITs Could See Dividend Increases Soon

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are long preferred as an alternative investment option to hedge market risks, require upgrades to keep up with the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive rate-hike policy in decades. While some have been debating a long overdue Fed pivot, the consensus is that the central bank will hike benchmark interest rates by another three-quarter of a percentage point in the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting scheduled for the first week of November. W

  • Hedge Fund Billionaire Och Fires Back at Sculptor Over Board Statement

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund founder Dan Och rebuked the board of Sculptor Capital Management over comments it made this week in defense of Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Levin. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spur

  • If You Invested $1K in Realty Income 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Be Making In Dividends Today

    If you’re an income investor, it’s important to track how much your stock dividends are growing over time in your portfolio. Stock price movements matter little if you have no intention of ever selling the stock. As long as dividend payments continue unabated, the purpose of your investment is still sound, and you can continue holding the stocks through good times and bad. Sometimes it’s helpful to look back over a longer time frame to see how much you’ve made in dividends over that period and p

  • AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Could Be 49% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Does the November share price for AGCO Corporation ( NYSE:AGCO ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co.'s (NYSE:ANF) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 75% Above Its Share Price

    How far off is Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ( NYSE:ANF ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data...

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

    Does the November share price for Zoetis Inc. ( NYSE:ZTS ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Is There An Opportunity With Zillow Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ZG) 45% Undervaluation?

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Zillow Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ZG ) by projecting...

  • Bitcoin outperforms U.S. stocks after Fed meeting

    Bitcoin outperformed major stock indexes on Wednesday, though both assets slid after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage point.

  • Apple Pause, Lyft Layoffs Herald New Phase of Tech Austerity

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech companies are once again tapping the brakes on hiring as they contend with sluggish consumer spending, higher interest rates and the impact of a strong dollar overseas. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious China

  • The Fed's aware it risks hiking interest rates too fast - so there's less need to worry about a recession, Goldman Sachs says

    Goldman strategists said they now "see the odds of [the Fed] miscalibrating as a bit lower" after chair Jerome Powell's latest statement on Wednesday.

  • Coinbase Q3 earnings miss but users hang on

    Coinbase Global (COIN) reported third-quarter earnings Thursday showing the company missed estimates on revenue and earnings. However, it retained users and lowered expenses better than analysts predicted.

  • Block Shares Climb on Earnings Beat, Cash App’s Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Block Inc., the digital payments firm formerly known as Square, reported gross profit for the third quarter that exceeded analysts’ expectations, boosted by an increase in business from retailers and restaurants using its sales products. Shares climbed more than 17% in after-hours trading.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From