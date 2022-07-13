Stocks Need to Fall More to Price In the Hit of a US Recession

Jessica Menton
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stock-market investors are still wagering that the US economy will avoid a recession even as the Federal Reserve and other central banks raise interest rates aggressively to get decades-high inflation under control.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The S&P 500 Index initially dropped as much as 1.6% Wednesday after consumer prices in June surged by another four-decade high only to later pare the loss, with the index slipping 0.3% to about 3,806 by midday in New York.

That’s put it down more than 20% this year. But to reach the point where investors are pricing in a US economic downturn, the benchmark index would need to sink another 5.8% to 3,586, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Read: Fed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After CPI Scorcher

Despite Wednesday’s muted drop, investors say they are bracing for more pain ahead after US stocks finished one of the worst half of the year in decades. Stubbornly high inflation is bolstering the odds that the Fed will raise interest rates by 75 basis points later this month and again in September, which some strategists fear may halt the nation’s economic expansion.

They key question for investors is “how big a recession, if one occurs, should be expected,” Scott Knapp, chief market strategist at CUNA Mutual Group, wrote in a note. “Many have suggested a short, shallow one is likely because of the strength of the labor market and consumers. The probabilities are increasing that a steep one will be required to defeat inflation at these levels.”

Bank of America Corp. economists have joined Wells Fargo Investment Institute and Nomura Holdings Inc. in expecting a US recession in 2022. BofA forecasts a “mild” downturn, saying services spending is slowing and hot inflation is spurring consumers to pull back.

Even so, the probability-weighted base case from BI’s model assumes that the S&P 500 is fairly valued around 4,100, or 8% above current levels, according to BI. That estimate is still 18% below the current aggregated bottom-up analyst consensus of 5,011.

Read: Bank of America Economists Forecast Mild US Recession This Year

Investors are now looking ahead to the official kick off of second-quarter earnings season Thursday, when JPMorgan Chase & Co. and other big banks begin to report results, to see whether profit growth can handle inflation and supply constraints.

In the second quarter, S&P 500 earnings are expected to rise just 3.5% from a year ago, led by energy, industrials and materials, while financials and consumer discretionary are expected to post the largest declines, according to strategists at Bernstein. Excluding energy, the S&P 500’s growth would contract 5.3%, the firm said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Euro falls below dollar parity for first time since 2002

    LONDON (Reuters) -The euro dropped below parity against the dollar on Wednesday for the first time in almost two decades, as a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve and growing concern about rising recession risks in the euro area continued to batter the currency. Heightened global uncertainty and an aggressive Fed monetary policy stance meanwhile have benefited the safe-haven dollar. "Gas rationing, stagflation, an expected recession, they are all good reasons to be bearish on the euro," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital in London before the euro crossed that threshold.

  • Stocks Spin Wildly as Hot CPI Boosts Hawkish Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks whipsawed after a shockingly hot US inflation report rattled financial markets, boosting bets the Federal Reserve could get even more aggressive with its belt-tightening campaign.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time

  • Permira Hits $16 Billion Milestone for New Flagship Buyout Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Permira has gathered 16 billion euros ($16 billion) for its new flagship buyout pool after passing the fund’s first close, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesThe UK

  • Wall St slips as hot inflation data rattles investors

    (Reuters) -U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday after hotter-than-expected inflation data fanned fears that the Federal Reserve might take a more aggressive stance on interest rate hikes, potentially tipping the economy into a recession. The main indexes, however, bounced off session lows as investors looked for signs that inflation had peaked amid a broad retreat in commodity prices, with Brent and U.S. crude now trading below $100 a barrel. U.S. consumer prices accelerated in June as gasoline and food costs remained elevated, data showed, resulting in the largest annual increase in inflation in 40-1/2 years and cementing the case for the Fed to go big on rate hikes.

  • Spirit Airlines Again Delays Shareholder Vote on Merger, Backs Frontier Deal

    Spirit Airlines agreed to push back its shareholder vote on its merger with Frontier Group again, to July 27.

  • Nasdaq leads stocks to lower finish as investors weigh restrictions in China, await U.S. inflation data

    Stocks posted their biggest declines in more than a week on Monday, as investors evaluated China’s crackdown on a new COVID-19 subvariant and braced for the likelihood of another hot U.S. inflation reading in two days. The S&P 500 (SPX) closed lower by 44.95 points, or 1.2%, at 3,854.43. Those were the biggest declines for the Dow since June 30, and for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq since June 28, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • How Much Is Twitter Worth With Elon Musk Out Of The Picture?

    Now that Elon Musk walked from his bid to buy Twitter, how much is the short-messaging service worth now? Analysts think this S&P 500 stock is a bargain

  • The ‘good news and bad news’ for bank earnings, according to an analyst

    Wells Fargo Sr. Analyst Mike Mayo joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the expectations for big bank earnings and market uncertainty.

  • WTO awards Canada future right to impose duties on U.S. goods

    Canada has the right to impose tariffs on U.S. imports in the future to ward off the threat of the United States penalising Canadian manufacturers for alleged unfair subsidies, the World Trade Organization said on Wednesday. Canada brought a case to the WTO in 2016 over U.S. anti-subsidy duties on Canadian "supercalendered" paper, which is used in glossy magazines and catalogues. A WTO panel in 2018 and a WTO appeals body in 2020 found these duties breached global trading rules, prompting Canada to request the right to impose tariffs on a specific amount of U.S. goods.

  • Bank of Canada Hikes Rate by Full Point to 2.5% in Bid to Crush Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada hiked interest rates by a full percentage point, a surprise move that supercharges efforts to withdraw stimulus amid fears four-decade-high inflation is becoming entrenched.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for Firs

  • Unity Software plans $4.4B acquisition, with Sequoia, Silver Lake pledging to invest $1B

    San Francisco-based Unity's stock, which has lost more than two-thirds of its value in the past 12 months, dropped by more than 13% early Wednesday on news of the planned M&A deal.

  • Why Twitter is one of the biggest missed opportunities in Silicon Valley history

    Roger McNamee joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss Twitter’s value and the Elon Musk deal.

  • Bill Gates to Send Foundation $20 Billion as It Ramps Up Giving

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gates is donating $20 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation this month as the philanthropic behemoth plans to speed up its pace of giving. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two Decades“I hope by giving

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks extended losses after red hot inflation data

    U.S. stocks fell in a turbulent session Wednesday as investors mulled hotter-than-expected inflation data for June.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Thinks Stocks Are More Attractive Than Bonds Right Now; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    As fears of recession and the prospect of more aggressive interest rate rises become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Leon Cooperman. Cooperman built his $2.5 billion fortune after founding Omega Advisors, which he now runs as a family office. Cooperman is mostly retired today, but he keeps his fingers on the pulse of the market. And now, he finds that in the midst of weakness, stocks may show the strongest signs of life. Explaining his stan

  • Exclusive: Trump’s Lawyers Think Mark Meadows Is Going Down

    The Jan. 6 Committee is probing the former chief of staff's finances, Rolling Stone has learned, adding to a long list of legal headaches

  • ‘July 13th will be the bottom’: Here’s why Jim Cramer believes that the market will soon bounce and have a ‘strong rally’ through late August

    Don’t get stuck on the sidelines. Bullish patterns are reappearing.

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • J.P. Morgan: The Energy Sector Offers the Most Attractive Risk-Reward Profile. Here Are 2 Stocks With Over 50% Upside

    Sometimes it’s good to take a worm’s eye view of the markets, to narrow down the search and the market analysis to a particular industry or a particular sector. The zoomed-in view offers some advantages that the macro lacks – greater detail, or a look at opportunities that might get lost in the shuffle of a larger market trend. And that’s what we have here. Markets are trending down right now, but J.P. Morgan energy sector expert Christyan Malek sees a chance for investors to find an attractive

  • Morgan Stanley: Despite Turbulent Economy, These Stocks Have Over 90% Upside Potential

    Rising inflation has been the story of 2022, reaching roughly 8.5% in the latest report. To fight it, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and cutting back on the money supply – but that has an immediate effect of strengthening the dollar, which will negatively impact corporate earnings in the overseas markets. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson sees the strong dollar as a headwind that can’t be dodged, at least not for long, and expects the stock market will contin