U.S. stocks came under pressure Wednesday on worries over the prospects of a quick economic recovery after the International Monetary Fund projected the global recession will be worse than initially expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average shed 800 points, giving back all of its gains for the week. The Standard & Poor’s 500 fell 3% following two consecutive days of gains. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 2.7%, threatening to snap an eight-day winning streak.

The International Monetary Fund cut its economic forecasts further Wednesday as global supply chains attempt to combat social-distancing measures from the coronavirus pandemic in the second half of the year. The IMF estimates a contraction of 4.9% in global GDP in 2020, down from 3% in April. That would mark the worst annual contraction since immediately after World War II.

The downgrade comes as new virus cases in the U.S. have surged to their highest level in two months after trending down for more than six weeks. While early hot spots like New York and New Jersey have seen cases steadily decrease, the virus has been hitting the south and west. Several states on Tuesday set single-day records, including Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas.

Investors are closely watching economic data for signs of recovery from the worst global downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Further updates on the U.S. economy are expected toward the end of this week, when the government will issue data on weekly unemployment aid applications, consumer spending and durable goods orders.

A dream home, a vintage school bus and quirky roller skates: Here's what couples are buying with their pandemic wedding funds

Ouch!: COVID-19 is forcing some people to put retirement on hold

On Thursday, economists estimate between 1.3 million to 1.4 million people filed initial applications for unemployment insurance last week. That would mark a mind-boggling 47 million Americans filed first time unemployment claims in just 14 weeks.

Investors have recently been focused on the prospects for an economic recovery as more businesses reopen after being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Encouraging economic data, including retail sales and hiring, have helped stoke optimism that the recession will be relatively short-lived.

To be sure, the near-term outlook for financial markets depend on several variables including the spread of the virus and the development of a vaccine, analysts say.

“The global economic growth projections released by the IMF are certainly stark, but should be ingested with the caveat that the outlook is radically uncertain and it is very difficult for anyone to paint an accurate picture,” Cormac Nevin, investment analyst at Beaufort Investment, said in a note.

Trader David O'Day works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Technology stocks were leading indexes higher on Wall Street after the U.S. gave Chinese telecom giant Huawei another 90 days to buy equipment from American suppliers. More

The market had continued to climb in recent weeks, despite bouts of volatility, even as rising coronvairus cases in the U.S. and other countries cloud prospects for an economic turnaround.

While economic data is pointing to a recovery from the spring lockdowns that are being eased in many countries, the rise in new contagions is raising concerns that limits might have to be reimposed in some cases on business activity and public life.

Analysts are warning that, despite recent market rallies, there is little reassurance infections won’t keep spreading, given the growing numbers in some parts of the U.S., Brazil and Asia.

Worldwide, more than 9.2 million people are confirmed to have contracted the virus, including more than 477,000 who have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. It is thought to understate the actual numbers because of limits to testing and numerous asymptomatic cases.