Stocks Jump as Slower US Inflation Curbs Rate Bets: Markets Wrap

Stocks Jump as Slower US Inflation Curbs Rate Bets: Markets Wrap
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sunil Jagtiani
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Neel Kashkari
    President/CEO Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks extended a rally Thursday following softer-than-expected US inflation data, which stoked speculation that the Federal Reserve could pivot to a shallower pace of interest-rate hikes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shares added about 1% in Australia and South Korea, while Hong Kong futures were up a similar amount. US and European contracts were in the green after the S&P 500 hit a three-month high and the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 pulled 20% above a June low.

The dollar held losses in the wake of the optimism in the US session, which saw a greenback gauge retreat the most since the onset of the pandemic.

Short-term Treasury yields dropped Wednesday as investors scaled back expectations of how aggressively the Fed will have to tighten monetary policy. There’s no cash Treasuries trading in Asia on Thursday due to a Japan holiday.

Crude oil held most of a jump above $91 a barrel, while Bitcoin broke past $24,000 in a sign of the brighter spirits in markets.

US headline inflation was 8.5% in July, down from the 9.1% June advance that was the largest in four decades. That’s still high and Fed officials were quick to stress more rate hikes are coming. They also signaled investors should rethink expectations of cuts next year to shore up economic growth.

The question is whether the rebound in global equities and other riskier investments from this year’s rout can continue against that backdrop.

“We still need to see a couple more monthly decreases in underlying inflation before the FOMC can start to think about pausing its tightening cycle,” Carol Kong, strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia Ltd., said on Bloomberg Television. “The market is still currently underestimating US inflation and how sticky it will be over the medium term.”

Fed-Speak

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he wants the Fed’s benchmark interest rate at 3.9% by the end of this year and at 4.4% by the end of 2023.

Alluding to market pricing of the Fed’s policy path, Kashkari said it was not realistic to conclude that the Fed will start cutting rates early next year, when inflation is very likely to be well in excess of the 2% goal.

Chicago counterpart Charles Evans said inflation remains “unacceptably high” and that “we will be increasing rates the rest of this year and into next year.”

Financial Conditions

“The easing of financial conditions likely annoys the Fed, and we should not be surprised to see Fed speakers continue to try to talk down the market and risk assets,” said Christian Hoffmann, portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management.

Swaps referencing the Fed’s September meeting brought a half-point rate increase back into play as opposed to a bigger move. A key portion of the Treasury yield curve remains deeply inverted, a pattern widely thought to signal the risk of a recession.

Meanwhile in China, the central bank said it will safeguard the economy against inflation threats, pledging to avoid massive stimulus and excessive money printing to spur growth.

Respected for decades for combining decent returns and relatively low volatility, the 60/40 portfolio has generated a 11.5% loss so far this year. Is it time to put the strategy to rest entirely or does it just need a tweak? Have your say in the anonymous MLIV Pulse survey.

What to watch this week:

  • US PPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

  • San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly is interviewed on Bloomberg Television, Thursday

  • Euro-area industrial production, Friday

  • US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 9:50 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 2.1%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures increased 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.9%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 0.8%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index added 1.4%

  • Hang Seng Index futures advanced 1.1% earlier

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

  • The euro was at $1.0301

  • The Japanese yen was at 132.84 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.7301 per dollar, down 0.1%

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 2.78% on Wednesday

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was at $91.57 a barrel, down 0.4%

  • Gold was at $1,790.82 an ounce, down 0.1%

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Buy Dutch Bros (BROS) Ahead of Earnings?

    Dutch Bros (BROS) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Goldman Sachs says it’s too soon for markets to be trading `a full Fed pivot’

    "The near-term inflation picture is likely to remain uncomfortably high," said the firm's Dominic Wilson and Vickie Chang.

  • Wall Street hits 3-month high as inflation cools

    Stocks are closing at three-month highs on Wall Street as investors cheered a report showing inflation cooled more than expected in July.

  • July Inflation Slows to 8.5%, Paring Fed Rate Bets: Stocks Surge

    U.S. inflation slowed notably last month, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated Wednesday, setting the possibility of a pause in Fed rate hikes.

  • Wall Street Goes Risk-On After Inflation Surprise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks surged as softer-than-expected inflation data fueled bets the Federal Reserve could pivot to a smaller pace of hikes -- a view taken with a grain of salt by market watchers saying officials may still be a long ways from achieving their goal.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsRussia Is Scouring the

  • Market Wrap: US Inflation Slows, Crypto Markets Accelerate

    BTC jumps sharply on CPI news before moderating.

  • Stock-market investors cheer July inflation data. Big-name firms like Pimco and BlackRock aren’t so sure.

    The details of Wednesday's data were firmer than implied by the annual headline CPI rate, say Pimco economists Tiffany Wilding and Allison Boxer.

  • Apple Inches Closer to Erasing 2022 Losses as Inflation Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is close to erasing its losses for the year as softer-than-expected inflation data fueled a risk-on rally in the stock market Wednesday. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanT

  • Explainer - How will SoftBank cut its stake in Alibaba without selling shares?

    SoftBank Group Corp is set to post a gain of $34.1 billion by reducing its stake in Alibaba Group Holding from 23.7% to 14.6%. But the Japanese conglomerate will not sell its shares directly in the market. It is using a complex security called "prepaid forward contracts," which is a derivative largely used by investors.

  • Blackstone to Buy Bulk Purchaser CoreTrust From HCA Subsidiary

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is buying a company that controls how a swath of businesses owned by private equity firms secure and pay for goods and services as varied as printers, pallets and postage. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blacko

  • Stock Market Today: Encouraging Inflation Data Sparks Stunning Stock Rally

    Signs that inflation might have peaked sparked a broad-based rally in stocks on Wednesday.

  • TREASURIES-Yields give back earlier plunge, focus on Fed rate path

    The drop in Treasury yields immediately after the data indicates traders were expecting a rise in inflation. "The downside miss is certainly not something the markets were positioned for, I think the market was really one way positioned for a higher inflation print and higher Fed pricing,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. The inflation report came after investors ramped up bets that the Fed would be more hawkish following data on Friday showing that U.S. job growth unexpectedly accelerated in July.

  • GE Is Worth More in Pieces. Wall Street’s Math Shows Why.

    Management is breaking the conglomerate into three pieces so analysts are considering what each one would be worth on its own.

  • Global physical oil market weakens as recession jitters mount

    Physical oil prices around the world have begun to sag alongside futures, reflecting less alarm over Russian-led supply disruptions along with heightened worries about a possible global economic slowdown. Lower-than-usual U.S. gasoline demand during peak summer driving season and contracting factory activity in China indicate that high prices cut consumption in the world's top oil consumers, analysts and traders said. The market for prompt oil supplies has slowed, traders told Reuters, with offers slumping for West African, North Sea, Mediterranean and Middle East crudes.

  • Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

    Early each month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) releases the latest data for the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a benchmark tracking the price movement on a wide range of goods and services that people use every day. Investors monitor the CPI to gauge the current state of inflation, which has been at a 40-year high for most of the year and resulted in aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, which is trying to rein in the high prices currently plaguing the country. On Wednesday, BLS will release the data for how the CPI trended in July.

  • Trump’s Deposition Day: Invoking the Fifth in Showdown With AG

    (Bloomberg) -- Former president Donald Trump and New York Attorney General Letitia James have sparred vigorously for years through court filings and public statements. But when they finally sat across from each other during Trump’s long-awaited deposition in a probe of his asset valuations, the mood was surprisingly friendly and cordial.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in Ch

  • Inflation moderates in July as CPI rises at less-than-expected 8.5%

    U.S. consumer prices rose at a slower pace in July as gas prices fell and supply chains improved, but inflation held near its highest level in 40 years.

  • Dutch Bros 2Q Revenue Jumps 44%; Raises Forecast

    By Exec Edge Editorial Staff Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) coffee chain reported a sharp increase in revenue in the second quarter and raised its revenue guidance for the full year. Revenue rose 44% at $186.4 million in the quarter from a year earlier, the company said in a statement. Total revenue for the […]

  • Credit Suisse's top investor Harris Associates discloses 10% stake

    The investment firm said in a filing that it owned 266 million shares, or a 10.1% stake, in the company as of end-July. Harris Associates previously held a stake of around 5.2%, according to Credit Suisse's website.

  • These stocks soared up to 12% after inflation cooled

    DEEP DIVE Amid the euphoria following what appeared to be the first sign of slowing inflation, stocks staged a broad rally on Aug. 10, with dozens of large-cap stocks rising 5% or more. Those included several tech names that investors loved during the early stages of the coronvirus pandemic, along with cruise lines, credit-card lenders and chip-related companies.