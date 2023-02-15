What stocks do your lawmaker trade? See investments by NC members of Congress

Does your representative own any stocks?

Are they trading on information they obtained while representing you in Congress?

Trying to figure that out requires time, effort and the willpower to make it through pages upon pages of public records.

Here’s what North Carolina members of Congress reported buying or selling in public records they filed between Jan. 1, 2021 and Feb. 10, 2023.

Sen. Thom Tillis

Party: Republican Terms: Two

Committees:

Banking, House and Urban Affairs

Finance

Judiciary

Veteran Affairs

Stocks:

IBM-International Business Machines Corporation

Sen. Ted Budd

Party: Republican Terms: One; three in House Committees:

Armed Services

Commerce, Science, and Transportation

Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions

Small Business and Entrepreneurship

Stocks: None

Rep. Don Davis

Party: Democrat Terms: One

Represents: Bertie, Chowan, Edgecombe, Franklin, Gates, Greene, Halifax, Hertford, Martin, Nash, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell, Vance, Warren, Washington, Wilson and part of Pitt

Committees:

Armed Services

Subcommittee on Readiness

Subcommittee on Military Personnel

Stocks: None

Rep. Deborah Ross

Party: Democrat Terms: Two

Represents: Part of Wake

Committees:

Science, Space, and Technology

Subcommittee on Environment (ranking member)

Judiciary

Ethics

Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic

Stocks:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (BRK.B)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc Class A (CRWD)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

ironSource Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares (IS)

Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)





Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)

Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF)

Walt Disney Company (DIS)

Rep. Greg Murphy

Party: Republican



Terms: Two and a half



Represents: Beaufort, Camden, Carteret, Craven, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow, Pamlico, Sampson and parts of Pitt and Wayne.



Committees:

Ways and Means

Veterans’ Affairs

Administration

Story continues

Stocks:

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NYMX)

Rep. Valerie Foushee

Party: Democrat



Terms: One



Represents: Alamance, Durham, Granville, Orange and Person and part of Caswell



Committees:

Transportation and Infrastructure

Science, Space, and Technology

Stocks:

None

Rep. Virginia Foxx

Party: Republican



Terms: 10



Represents: Alleghany, Alexander, Ashe, Avery, Davie, Mitchell, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin and parts of Caldwell and Forsyth

Committees:

Education and the Workforce

Oversight and Accountability

Stocks:

Aegon N.V. (AEG)

Alcoa Corporation (AA)





Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)

Altria Group Inc (MO)

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)

Apollo Asset Management, Inc. (AAM$A)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

Arlington Asset Investment (AAIC$B)

AT&T Inc. (T)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

BP plc (BP)

British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Capital Power Corp (CPXWF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Clearway Energy, Inc. Class A(CWEN.A)

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Discovery Inc - Class A (DISCA)

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK$A)

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)

FLEX LNG Ltd (FLNG)

Flowers Foods Inc (FLO)

Franklin Street Properties Corp (FSP)

General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND)

GSK plc (GSK)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)

Green Plains Partners LP (GPP)

Hartford Core Bond ETF (HCRB)

Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)

Hess Corporation (HES)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA)

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF)

Kellogg Company (K)

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Mosaic Company (MOS)

Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)

National Health Investors Inc (NHI)

NextEra Energy Units (NEE$Q)

NewtekOne Inc(NEWT)

Nucor Corporation (NUE)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP)

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)

Piedmont Lithium Inc (PPL)

Proctor & Gamble Company (PG)

Rio Tinto Plc (RIO)

Ryder System Inc (R)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)

Schwab US REIT ETF (SCHH)

Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Sisecam Resources LP (SIRE)

Sculptor Capital Management Inc (SCU)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)

TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

Tribune Publishing Company (TPCO)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Vector Group Limited (VGR)

Via Renewables (VIASP)

USD Partners LP (USDP)

Universal Corporation (UVV)

Walmart Inc (WMT)

Warner Bros Discovery Inc (WBD)

Rep. Kathy Manning

Party: Democrat



Terms: Two



Represents: Guilford, Rockingham and parts of Caswell and Forsyth

Committees:

Education and Labor

Foreign Affairs

Stocks:

3M Company (MMM)

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Accenture Plc (ACN)

Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Allergan (AGN)

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Altria Group Inc (MO)

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Amcor PLC (AMCR)

Ameren Corporation (AEE)

American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

American International Group Inc (AIG)

American Tower Corporation (AMT)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Aon PLC (AON)

APA Corporation (APA)

Apple Inc (AAPL)

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

ASML Holding NV (ASML)

AT&T (T)

Autozone, Inc. (AZO)

Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B(BRK.B)

Biogen Inc (BIIB)

BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Blackstone Inc (BX)

Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (BRBS)

Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Bristol-Meyers Squibb Company (BMY)

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)

Capitol One Financial Corporation (COF)

Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Celanese Corporation (CE)

Centene Corporation (CNC)

Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)

Chevron Corporation (CVX)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Chubb Limited (CB)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Citigroup Inc (C)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

CME Group Inc (CME)

Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

Danaher Corporation (DHR)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ)

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)

Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

FedEx Coporation (FDX)

Gartner Inc (IT)

General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Home Depot Inc (HD)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

HP Inc. (HPQ)

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO)

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Intel Corporation (INTC)

International Paper Company (IP)

Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

iShares Core MSCI Emergeing Market ETF (IEMG)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

iShares ibond Dec 2020 (IBDL)

iShares iBond Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

iShares iBond Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)

iShares iBond Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)

iShares Russell 1000 Value (IWD)

iShares Russell Mid-CAP Growth ETF (IWP)

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO)

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JMP)

KeyCorp (KEY)

Kimberly Clark Corporation (KMB)

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Kroger Company (KR)

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Liberty Global PLC Class C (LBTYK)

Linde Plc (LIN)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW)

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

Masco Corporation (MAS)

Mastercard Inc (MA)

Match Group Inc (MTCH)

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

McKesson Corporation (MCK)

Medtronic Plc (MDT)

Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

MetLife Inc (MET)

Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Netflix Inc (NFLX)

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Nike Inc (NKE)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)

NVIDIA Corporation (NCDA)

NVR, Inc. (NVR)

NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

PPL Corporation (PPL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)

Proctor & Gamble Company (PG)

Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

Regency Centers Corporation (REG)

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)

Salesforce Inc (CRM)

ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Snap Inc (SNAP)

Southwest Airlines Company (LUV)

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Synchrony Financial (SYF)

SYSCO Corporation (SYY)

Target Corporation (TGT)

Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

United Parcel Services, Inc. (UPS)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Visa Inc (V)

Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Walmart (WMT)

Walt Disney Company (DIS)

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Welltower Inc. (WELL)

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

Western Union Company (WU)

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)

Rep. David Rouzer

Party : Republican Terms : Five Represents : Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, Pender, Robeson and part of Cumberland. Committees:

Agriculture

Transportation and Infrastructure

Stocks :

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Altria Group Inc (MO)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (BRK.B)

Boeing Company (BA)

BRK Inc (BRKK)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Fund (EXG)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN)

Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Visa Inc (V)

Rep. Dan Bishop

Party : Republican Terms : Two and a half Represents : Anson, Davidson, Montgomery, Rowan, Stanly, Union and parts of Cabarrus and Richmond Committees :

Homeland Security

Judiciary

Stocks : None

Rep. Richard Hudson

Party : Republican Terms : Six Represents : Chatham, Hoke, Lee, Moore, Scotland, Randolph and parts of Cumberland, Harnett and Richmond Committees:

Energy and Commerce

Stocks : None

Rep. Patrick McHenry

Party: Republican Terms: 10 Represents : Alexander, Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Iredell, Lincoln and parts of Caldwell, Gaston and Rutherford

Committees:

Financial Services

Stocks :

Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Rep. Chuck Edwards

Party : Republican Terms : One Represents : Buncombe, Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood Jackson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Yancey and part of Henderson

Committees:

Transportation and Infrastructure

Budget

Oversight and Accountability

Stocks :

McDonald’s Corporation (MD)

Rep. Alma Adams

Party: Democrat Terms : Five Represents: Parts of Mecklenburg and Cabarrus Committees:

Agriculture

Education and Labor

Financial Services

Stocks : None

Rep. Wiley Nickel

Party: Democrat Terms: One Represents: Johnston and parts of Harnett, Wake and Wayne. Committees:

Financial Services





Stocks:

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)

Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Anheuser-Busch (BUD)

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM)

Apple Inc (AAPL)

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK)

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (ADME)

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Bank of America (BAC)

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)

Block Inc (SQ)

Boeing Company (BA)

Chevron Corporation (CVX)

Cigna Corporation (CI)

Citigroup Inc (C)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

Clorox Company (CLX)

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Cree, Inc. (CREE)

Dominion Energy IncHome Depot, Inc. (D)





Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collard Income Opportunity ETF (ACIO)

ETF Series Solutions Aptus International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (IDME)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (EOM)

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries (INFL)

HP Inc. (HPQ)

iShares Morning Star Small-Cap Growth (ISCG)

iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (Low)

Lyft Inc. (LYFT)

Meta Platforms Inc. (FB)

Netflix Inc. (NFLX)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)

Nokia Corporation (NOK)

Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings (NCLH)

Opus Small Cap Value ETF (OSCV)

Pacer US Cash Cow 100 ETF (COWZ)

Paramount Global (PARA)

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN)

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP)

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Prologis Inc. (PLD)

ProShares Short Dow30 (DOG)

ProShares S&P 500 (SH)

Schwab US Large-CAP ETF (SCHX)

Siren Nasdaq NextGen Economy ETF (BLCN)

Southwest Airlines Company (LUV)

SPDR Gold Trust (GLD)

Square Inc (SQ)

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)

United States Oil ETF (USO)

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Vanguard Total Bond Market (BND)

Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI)

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC)

WP Carey Inc. (WPC)

Walt Disney Corporation (DIS)

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF)

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)

Rep. Jeff Jackson

Party: Democrat Terms: One Represents: Parts of Gaston and Mecklenburg Committees:

Armed Services

Science, Space and Technology

Stocks: None

