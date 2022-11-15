Stocks Lifted by Fed Pivot Hopes, China Detente: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Bulls piled back into global stock markets, encouraged by an easing in Sino-US tensions and growing confidence that the Federal Reserve will be able to slow its rate hiking pace.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Europe’s Stoxx 600 benchmark fluctuated, while US equity futures pointed to a recovery, with index futures on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 up around 0.5% and 0.8% respectively. In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng benchmark rose as much as 3.6%. Treasury yields and the dollar slipped, while the yen briefly dropped following an unexpected contraction in Japan’s economy.

Markets have turned risk-on in recent days, trading off a softer-than-expected US data print that many reckon will allow the Fed to raise rates in 50 basis-point increment, after three 75 basis-point hikes. That view was encouraged by Vice Chair Lael Brainard who said on Monday it would probably be “appropriate soon to move to a slower pace of increases.”

“The issue the market has to wrestle with is how long is the Fed going to keep rates at that level and I think there is some positive sentiment out there that the Fed is going to pivot sometime in 2023,” Peter Kraus, Chairman and CEO at Aperture Investors, told Bloomberg Television.

Meanwhile, Monday’s meeting between President Xi Jinping and Joe Biden that generated hopes of warmer ties between the two superpowers. It came after Beijing had announced measures to support China’s beleaguered property sector, and to relax Covid curbs.

Chinese technology stocks were among the top contributors to gains in the MSCI Asia Pacific Index. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. surged as much as 9.4% after Warren Buffett took a stake of about $5 billion in the chipmaker.

Story continues

Read: Everything Is Suddenly Falling In Place for Chinese Stocks

On currency markets, the dollar fell against a basket of currencies, having pared most of its Monday gains following Brainard’s comments, while 10-year Treasury yields also slipped. Data showing Japan’s economy unexpectedly shrank in the third quarter, as well as softer than expected Chinese retail sales figures, highlighted risks for global growth.

Bank of America’s Global Fund Manager survey for November showed sentiment remains “uber-bearish,” with investors still crowded into the dollar and cash, while tech stocks remain unpopular.

“My biggest concern is the market gets ahead of itself and we get into a situation where the Fed feels it needs to rein in, and tighten more than it otherwise would have, as markets became too frothy,” Kristina Hooper, chief global strategist at Invesco said on Bloomberg Radio.

Elsewhere, oil extended losses as concerns over the near-term demand outlook overshadowed signs of tightening supply heading into winter. Gold was steady.

Key events this week:

Former US President Donald Trump plans to make an announcement, Tuesday

US empire manufacturing, PPI, Tuesday

US business inventories, cross-border investment, retail sales, industrial production, Wednesday

Fed’s John Williams, Lael Brainard and SEC Chair Gary Gensler speak, Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, Thursday

US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Neel Kashkari, Loretta Mester speak, Thursday

US Conference Board leading index, existing home sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:39 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.5%

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.9%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 2.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro rose 0.8% to $1.0405

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 139.66 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.0296 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.6% to $1.1826

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.2% to $16,913.73

Ether rose 3.9% to $1,273.92

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.86%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.16%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.38%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.4% to $92.77 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,775.61 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Allegra Catelli.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.