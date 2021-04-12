Stocks That Would Have Made You Rich Today

©Shutterstock.com / Shutterstock.com

In few places does the phrase “hindsight is 20/20” apply as much as in the stock markets, where it’s easy to spot companies that could have made you a fortune well after it’s too late to do anything about it. Unfortunately for investors, identifying those companies before they’ve boomed is much more difficult.

Still, it’s worth remembering that there are few options better for growing your wealth than the stock market. Jumping onto the right economic trend means the potential to turn a few thousand dollars into a six-figure fortune that can solidify your child’s college education fund or help you secure a safe retirement.

That’s especially true as the stock market crash and housing crisis of 2008 are fading further into the rear-view mirror. Stocks were only beginning to get back on the right track two full years later, in 2010, with 2020 marking a full decade of recovery. In that spirit, GOBankingRates identified the companies that — should you have been prescient enough to make a $10,000 investment in 2010 as the market was beginning its recovery from the wreckage — would have turned your investment into untold riches as the markets continued to recover over the following 10 years. See which investments could have made you big money.

Last updated: April 12, 2021

DEXCCOM Monthly Stock 2008 to 2022.

DexCom (DXCM)

Share price Oct. 1, 2010: $13.26

Share price Oct. 1, 2020: $413.84

Profit on $10,000 investment: $302,097

Pictured: DexCom (DXCM) Monthly Logarithmic Chart 2008-2020

United Rentals Monthly Stock 2008 to 2022.

United Rentals (URI)

Share price Oct. 1, 2010: $14.95

Share price Oct. 1, 2020: $175.35

Profit on $10,000 investment: $107,291

Pictured: United Rentals (URI) Monthly Logarithmic Chart 2008-2020

Dominos Pizza Monthly Stock 2008 to 2022.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ)

Share price Oct. 1, 2010: $11.20

Share price Oct. 1, 2020: $426.99

Profit on $10,000 investment: $371,241

Pictured: Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Monthly Logarithmic Chart 2009-2020

ABIOMED Inc Monthly Stock 2008 to 2022.

Abiomed (ABMD)

Share price Oct. 1, 2010: $10.60

Share price Oct. 1, 2020: $260.45

Profit on $10,000 investment: $235,708

Pictured: Abiomed (ABMD) Monthly Logarithmic Chart 2009-2020

Netflix Monthly Stock 2008 to 2022.

Netflix (NFLX)

Share price Oct. 1, 2010: $22.09

Share price Oct. 1, 2020: $527.51

Profit on $10,000 investment: $228,800

Pictured: Netflix (NFLX) Monthly Logarithmic Chart 2008-2020

Lululemon Athletica Monthly Stock 2008 to 2022.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Share price Oct. 1, 2010: $22.30

Share price Oct. 1, 2020: $341.05

Profit on $10,000 investment: $142,937

Pictured: Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Monthly Logarithmic Chart 2008-2020

Ulta Beauty Monthly Stock 2008 to 2022.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Share price Oct. 1, 2010: $29.03

Share price Oct. 1, 2020: $228.63

Profit on $10,000 investment: $68,756

Pictured: Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Monthly Logarithmic Chart 2008-2020

Exact Sciences Corp Monthly Stock 2008 to 2022.

Exact Sciences (EXAS)

Share price Oct. 1, 2010: $7.09

Share price Oct. 1, 2020: $105.21

Profit on $10,000 investment: $138,392

Pictured: Exact Sciences (EXAS) Monthly Logarithmic Chart 2008-2020

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Monthly Stock 2008 to 2022.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Share price Oct. 1, 2010: $10.93

Share price Oct. 1, 2020: $144.13

Profit on $10,000 investment: $121,866

Pictured: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Monthly Logarithmic Chart 2008-2020

checkered flag for the winner

Your Next Investment Might Be Your Big Winner

Seeing stocks that blew away the market might get you down about your own portfolio’s performance. But it’s important to remember that virtually no one can identify with any consistency which stocks are going to turn $10,000 into six-figure profits in just a decade. What’s more, if you commit a small slice of your portfolio to smaller companies that have room to grow — such as a Lululemon or a Netflix — over the next decade, you can take a small chance on a few high-risk/high-reward plays while keeping most of your investments in stable, established stocks with less potential for a downside. Even if most of them don’t pan out, just one big hit can make up for a dozen or so misses.

So always remember that the next batch of companies that might redefine a whole sector of commerce — and make their investors rich in the process — is already out there. If you’re willing to take some calculated chances, you might be able to connect with a winner like the ones listed here.

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Stocks That Would Have Made You Rich Today