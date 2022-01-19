Stocks Extend Drop as Treasury Yields Stay Higher: Markets Wrap

Sunil Jagtiani
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A global selloff in stocks continued in Asia on Wednesday following a surge in Treasury yields as the prospect of Federal Reserve monetary tightening to fight high inflation weighs on markets.

Shares fell in Japan, Australia and South Korea. U.S. futures wavered after the S&P 500 suffered a broad drop and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 sank 2.6%.

Treasuries held a retreat amid speculation the Fed may deliver more than a quarter-percentage point March rate hike. Bonds in Australia and New Zealand declined. A dollar gauge held gains.

Oil extended a rally -- underscoring global price pressures -- after a pipeline running from Iraq to Turkey was hit by an explosion, taking out crucial supply.

In China, where policy is diverging from the U.S., the central bank pledged to use more monetary policy tools to aid the economy and ease credit stress amid a property slump. Hong Kong equity futures earlier pointed to a muted open.

Global equities have had a volatile start to the year, hurt by a more hawkish Fed stance, economic disruptions from the omicron virus strain and risks to company profits due to rising costs. Higher bond yields are forcing investors to rethink valuations across a range of assets.

“Generally, we do expect to see that the bond market is going to drive volatility, more broadly based, across the equity markets and other markets as well,” Winnie Cisar, global head of strategy at CreditSights, said on Bloomberg Television.

She added she is a little concerned about corporate earnings last quarter and in the first half of 2022 since they might miss lofty expectations.

Fed Outlook

The latest U.S. data showed a gauge of New York state manufacturing slumped in January, suggesting omicron caused a pullback in activity.

The question investors are wrestling with most is if the Federal Reserve will need to tighten monetary policy to guide inflation lower, or if a softening in economic growth will allow the central bank to be less aggressive in tightening, according to Dennis DeBusschere, founder of 22V Research. The former would be “terrible” for cyclical and technology shares, he said.

In company developments, Microsoft Corp. retreated after unveiling a $69 billion deal for Activision Blizzard Inc. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s worse-than-expected fourth-quarter trading revenue weighed on banks. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fell in the U.S. on a report that Washington is reviewing its cloud business to see if it poses a risk to national security.

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

What to watch this week:

  • Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, UnitedHealth Group and Netflix are among companies publishing earnings during the week

  • U.S. data includes housing starts Wednesday and jobless claims Thursday

  • Interest-rate decisions due from nations including Indonesia, Malaysia, Norway, Turkey and Ukraine, Thursday

  • EIA crude oil inventory report, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures were steady as of 9:11 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.8%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.6%

  • Japan’s Topix index fell 1.4%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.9%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index dropped 0.8%

  • Hang Seng futures rose 0.2% earlier

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was at $1.1324

  • The Japanese yen was at 114.65 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.3616 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 1.88%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield rose six basis points to 2.01%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.5% to $86.74 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,813.11 an ounce

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

