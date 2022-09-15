Stocks Mixed as Traders Assess Fed Rate Path: Markets Wrap

Stocks Mixed as Traders Assess Fed Rate Path: Markets Wrap
Abigail Moses
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks were mixed as investors weighed the prospect of large interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Treasury yields rose and the dollar was little changed.

Most Read from Bloomberg

European stocks and US futures advanced, while the MSCI Asia Pacific Index reversed earlier gains to trade lower. In Europe, banks outperformed, while utilities slumped.

Traders remain focused on US economic data, with a decline in producer prices there providing some relief after the jolt from consumer-price figures saw wagers for rate increases ratchet higher. Retail sales due Thursday and University of Michigan readings Friday will be parsed for clues on the strength of the economy and inflation expectations.

“I think you want to begin to add risk back into your portfolio,” Nancy Tengler, chief executive and chief investment officer at Laffer Tengler Investments said on Bloomberg TV. “I do think, despite the CPI number we got the day before yesterday, we are approaching or at peak inflation, and historically it has always been appropriate and good for your portfolio if you added to equities when we hit peak inflation.”

Swaps traders are pricing in a 75 basis point hike when the Fed meets next week, with some wagers appearing for a full-point move. The continued rise in rate-sensitive Treasuries deepened the curve inversion -- a harbinger for a looming recession -- to a level unseen this century.

Read More: US 2- to 30-Year Curve Reaches Most Inverted Level This Century

Among individual stock moves, H&M climbed after the Swedish apparel retailer reported a better “back-to-school” period, outweighing fiscal 3Q sales that missed analyst estimates. Shell Plc rose, taking this year’s gain to more than 45%, after the firm said its head of gas and renewables, Wael Sawan, will replace Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden at the end of the year.

The banking sector, which falls into the so-called value category, is emerging as an inflation winner, showing the best performance among industry groups in Europe this month. Meanwhile, the UK is considering scrapping a cap on banker bonuses.

Asian currencies remained at risk from a strong greenback. The yen weakened on Thursday to trade around 143.6 per dollar after it rallied away from just under the closely-watched 145 level Wednesday on signs the Bank of Japan was preparing an intervention.

Oil fluctuated as traders grappled with concerns about global demand and assessed comments from the US on refilling strategic reserves. Natural gas increased as traders assessed Europe’s steps to contain the energy crisis, with governments making plans to shut down power in some places to avoid a total collapse of the system this winter. Gold fell.

What’s your dollar bet ahead of the Fed decision? This week’s MLIV Pulse survey asks about the best trades ahead of the FOMC meeting. Please click here to share your views anonymously.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

  • US business inventories, empire manufacturing, retail sales, initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

  • China home sales, retail sales, industrial production, fixed assets, surveyed jobless rate, Friday

  • Euro area CPI, Friday

  • US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% as of 8:50 a.m. London time

  • Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.2%

  • Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%

  • Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

  • The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.8%

  • The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 1.8%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was little changed at $0.9972

  • The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 143.60 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.9801 per dollar

  • The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.1526

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.44%

  • Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 1.75%

  • Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 3.16%

Commodities

  • Brent crude rose 0.1% to $94.22 a barrel

  • Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,688.33 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Expect Flat Retail Sales. High Prices Aren’t Scaring Shoppers.

    Despite fears that inflation could crimp consumer spending, economists predict retail sales will remain unchanged from July's reading.

  • These Chicago companies just opened new offices downtown. Here’s what the post-pandemic workplace looks like

    As hybrid working becomes the norm in the post-pandemic landscape, several major companies have opened new Chicago offices they hope will give employees a reason to ditch their fuzzy slippers and head downtown. Cisco and Accenture are among those seeking to earn the commute and redefine the workplace with communal settings, creative amenities and seamless technology they hope will blow away ...

  • 10 Penny Stocks With High Growth Potential

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 penny stocks with high growth potential. If you want to skip our discussion on penny stocks and their historical performance, go directly to the 5 Penny Stocks With High Growth Potential. Investors normally avoid going into the realm of penny stocks that trade under […]

  • Hedge Funds Swoop on Swedish Match, Piling Pressure on PMI

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the world’s largest hedge funds have built stakes in Swedish Match AB, people familiar with the matter said, piling pressure on Philip Morris International Inc. to increase its $16 billion offer for the smokeless tobacco company. Most Read from BloombergNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Stocks Rise as Dip

  • Stocks Fluctuate as Traders Assess Fed Rate Path: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fluctuated as investors weighed the prospect of large interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Treasury yields and the dollar edged higher. Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Xi Unlikely to Throw Putin a Lifeline as Uk

  • Fascists smear opponents. Sound familiar?

    You might ask yourself who now is more aligned with fascism.

  • German economy minister sees possible victory for democracy in Ukraine

    German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday he could see the possibility of victory for democracy in Ukraine and vowed to send more weapons as the country battles to extend its territorial gains against Russia. "You now can see that it could come to an end with victory for freedom and democracy," Habeck told reporters after meeting Ukraine's trade minister at a G7 gathering in the German state of Brandenburg. Germany would continue to decide which weapons to deliver in discussion with NATO partners, Habeck said, adding that "within this process, I know that more weapons are going to come."

  • ING says power, autos finance on course to hit climate goal

    Dutch lender ING said five of the highest-emitting sectors it services, such as power and autos, were on track to meet new, tougher climate targets, although others such as residential property were lagging. After assessing clients in its most-polluting sectors, the bank said most were on course to meet a recently adopted tougher climate target, aiming to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average by mid-century. "We have updated the pace at which the decarbonisation needs to materialise, basically translating into curves that are steeper; we need to go quicker in terms of reducing the carbon intensity," ING Global Head of Sustainability Anne-Sophie Castelnau told Reuters.

  • Shell CEO to Leave at Year-End, Replaced by Gas Chief Sawan

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden will step down at the end of this year after almost 40 years at the company, to be replaced by the firm’s head of gas and renewables, Wael Sawan. Most Read from BloombergNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Stocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets W

  • Is it possible to save too much for retirement? The top 3 signs you're going way overboard

    Get a fresh take on your retirement planning. Avoid these three mistakes.

  • Twitter whistleblower’s testimony proves we need national data privacy laws

    If companies like Twitter and its cohorts are unwilling to protect user data, the federal government finally needs to step in and pass national data privacy legislation.

  • Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and 8 other billionaires saw $50 billion wiped from their fortunes by the stock market's tumble

    10 of the world's wealthiest people have seen their combined net worth shrink by nearly $300 billion or 20% this year, reflecting a slump in stocks.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 5 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    The stock market has proven to be a great way for normal folks to build wealth over time. It can be as simple as investing through index funds for some that don't have the time or inclination to stay involved. Below are five stock investments that could offer a diversified way to beat the S&P 500 index over the coming years and decades.

  • Retail investors keep buying the dip in stocks, but a retest of the June market low would spark selling, according to VandaTrack

    "We continue to see a weakening trend in retail demand, and at the same time, multiple capitulation indicators are now flashing a warning sign."

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Down 85% From Its High, This Top Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    To that end, BMO Capital Markets estimates CTV ad spend in the U.S. will reach $100 billion by 2030, up from $21 billion in 2021. Few companies are better positioned to capitalize on that opportunity than Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Roku connects consumers with content publishers, allowing users to manage all of their streaming channels from a single platform.

  • How Can I Protect My Portfolio? Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    According to the latest CPI (consumer-price index) report, U.S. inflation cooled down slightly from July but not enough to appease the markets. Overall prices rose by 8.3% from the same period a year ago, slowing down from July’s 8.5% uptick and further down from June’s 40-year high showing of 9.1%. On a monthly basis, after plateauing in July, consumer prices rose by 0.1%. As the expectation was for a rise of 8.1% over last year and a drop of 0.1% compared to last month, the markets did what th

  • 1 Incredibly Cheap Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock You Won't Want to Miss

    This year's strong conditions in the energy market enabled Crestwood to boost its 2022 forecast when it reported its second-quarter results in July. With a current enterprise value (EV) of around $7 billion, Crestwood trades at a mere 8.5 times its EV to adjusted EBITDA. The company is even cheaper on a cash flow basis.

  • Traders Are Betting Against Ether at Unprecedented Levels as Crypto Market Reels

    Investors should expect volatility as the hotly-anticipated upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain network is set to complete over the next day.

  • Billionaires typically own concentrated stock positions — this investor posted a 30-fold gain over 10 years on one little-known company

    The key to wealth is diversification, the adage goes. But building extreme wealth is often derived from just a few investments.