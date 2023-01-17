Stocks moving after hours: United, Interactive Brokers, Moderna

United Airlines (UAL)

Shares of the airline are up more than 5% in after hours after better-than-expected quarterly results and earnings guidance. United sees its first quarter adjusted earnings anywhere between 50 cents and $1.00, beating estimates of 22 cents per share. The airline reported fourth quarter EPS of $2.36 versus analysts' consensus expectations of of $2.12. It's revenue of $12.4 billion also came in above expectations of $12.2 billion.

The airline said it able to recover quickly from significant irregular operations in December as a result of winter storm Elliott. "Our dedicated team used our state-of-the-art tools to prepare for the bad weather, take care of our customers and quickly recover once the worst of the weather had passed," United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said in the company's earnings release.

Interactive Brokers (IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group posted higher-than-expected fourth quarter revenue and profit. The company’s earnings per share came in at $1.31, compared with 67 cents a year ago. Revenue also increased, to $976 million, up from $603 million for the same period in 2022.

Interactive Brokers' net interest income rose 92% year-over-year to $565 million amid higher interest rates and credit card balances.

Moderna (MRNA)

Shares of the biotech company soared more than 5% after announcing the results of a phase-3 study surrounding a vaccine targeting respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a lung disease. The company said it its messenger RNA vaccine was 83.7% effective in a late-stage trial at preventing at least two symptoms in adults aged 60 and older. Moderna said the full results will be published at a later date.

Ines is a senior business reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube