Stocks moving in after hours: Disney, KB Home

Shares of media giant Disney rose in after hours following the announcement of Mark Parker as chairman of the board. Parker has been executive chairman of Nike and has been a member of the board of Disney for the last seven years. Share of Nike stayed flat in after-hours.

Parker will succeed Susan Arnold, who will not stand for re-election due to the 15-year term limit under Disney's policy. He will take over the role of chairman following the company's 2023 annual shareholder meeting.

Parker's appointment comes after Bob Iger's recent return to Disney as CEO.

KB Home (KBH)

Shares of KB Home fell in after hours after the homebuilder's net orders for its latest quarter missed estimates. Fourth quarter net orders came in at 692, a decrease of 80% year over year. Wall Street analysts were expecting 2,013 net orders. The company's earnings per share came in at $2.47 versus expectations of $2.86.

Revenue of $1.94 billion grew 16% year-over-year, coming in just shy of the $1.99 billion expected by analysts.

