Stocks moving in after-hours: Palantir, Avis, Denny's

Palantir (PLTR)

Palantir’s stock jumped 20% after posting its first quarterly profit. The data technology firm also expects 2023 to be its first profitable year.

Palantir's fourth quarter revenue of $508.6 million came in above Wall Street’s estimate of $505.1 million. Adjusted earnings per share of 4 cents came in above estimates of 2.9 cents.

Avis Budget (CAR)

Avis's fourth quarter earnings per share of $10.46 topped analyst estimates of $6.45. The rental car company’s revenue of $2.77 billion topped Wall Street expectations of $2.66 billion as demand for travel was strong.

Avis shares rose 7% immediately following the results.

Denny's (DENN)

Denny’s fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of 18 cents came in above expectations of 16 cents. Operating revenue rose 12% year-over-year to $120.8 million. Domestic same store restaurant sales were up 2% year-over-year.

Denny's shares were trading about 2% higher in after hours.

Ines is a senior business reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube