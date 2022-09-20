Stocks on the move after hours: Stitch Fix, Beyond Meat, Ford

Stitch Fix (SFIX): Shares fell in extended trading after the company missed fourth-quarter revenue expectations, issued weaker-than-expected sales guidance and posted a drop in active clients. Stitch Fix’s fourth quarter revenue totaled $481.9 million, short of the Street’s estimate of $489.4 million. First-quarter revenue guidance was lowered to $455 million to $465 million and full-year sales guidance was revised to $1.76 billion to $1.86 billion. Wall Street expected $2.1 billion. CEO Elizabeth Spaulding wrote in the earnings release, “Today’s macroeconomic environment and its impact on retail spending has been a challenge to navigate, but we remain committed to working through our transformation and returning to profitability.” Stitch Fix shares have declined -75% year-to-date.

Beyond Meat (BYND): The company suspended its chief operating officer Doug Ramsey, effective immediately, following allegations that he punched a man and bit his nose. Beyond Meat released a statement noting Jonathan Nelson, Senior Vice President of Manufacturing Operations, will oversee operations activities on an interim basis. Ramsey was arrested Saturday evening and charged with felony battery and making a terroristic threat, court records show. Beyond Meat shares fell 6% on Tuesday.

Ford (F): Shares of the automaker declined 12.3%, its biggest one-day drop since January 2011, after warning inflation-related supply costs are about $1 billion higher than initially expected in the current quarter. Ford also said it expects third quarter adjusted EBIT of $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion, well below the $3 billion reported a year ago. General Motors (GM) shares fell 5.6% on Tuesday following the warning from Ford.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube