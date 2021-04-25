Stocks to Open Higher on Strong Data; Fed in Focus: Markets Wrap

1 / 2

Stocks to Open Higher on Strong Data; Fed in Focus: Markets Wrap

Andreea Papuc
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks are set to kick off the week on the front foot in Asia after strong U.S. earnings enforced evidence the recovery from the pandemic is gathering speed. Currencies were steady early Monday.

Futures pointed higher in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong after most major groups in the S&P 500 advanced Friday. U.S. new-home sales rebounded in March to the highest since 2006, while output at manufacturers and service providers reached a record high in April. The 10-year Treasury yield hovered below 1.6%.

The dollar maintained losses against major peers in early trading.

Focus turns to the Federal Reserve meeting this week, with policy makers reiterating that they are in no hurry to withdraw support even as the U.S. economy rebounds.

“The markets have clearly had some time to digest the data flows coming in,” Amir Khan, Saudi National Bank’s senior economist, said on Bloomberg TV. After concerns about a pick-up in inflation, “the markets are starting to get sense of where the U.S. economy is likely to come in, I think they are starting to get a little bit more comfortable in terms of how to position themselves,” he said.

Equities whipsawed last week amid a flare-up in global coronavirus cases and news that the White House plans to propose almost doubling the capital-gains tax rate for the wealthy.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Bloomberg Live hosts the Bloomberg Green Summit Monday through April 27Bank of Japan rate decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing TuesdayFed Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference Wednesday following the FOMC meetingJoe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress WednesdayU.S. GDP is forecast to show robust 6% growth in the first quarter, bolstered by government stimulus Thursday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.1% FridayNikkei 225 futures rose 0.7%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures added 0.6%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.5% earlier

Currencies

The yen was little changed at 107.94 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4875 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4% FridayThe euro traded at $1.2093

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.56%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $62.14 a barrelGold ended last week at $1,777.20 an ounce

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla and Big Tech are about to rev up the busiest week of earnings season

    The busiest week of earnings season is about to kick off, with Tesla and Big Tech companies expected to dominate the headlines.

  • Tesla, Apple, Amazon, Visa, GE, Exxon Mobil, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    It’s a packed week of earnings with Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft, Boeing, Exxon Mobil, Starbucks, Visa, Ford, and Comcast among 169 S&P 500 firms reporting.

  • The Stock Market Got Spooked by What It Already Knew. Here’s Next Week’s Surprise.

    When news “broke” that the Biden administration was considering raising the top capital-gains tax rate on millionaires to 39.6%, the S&P 500 dropped from its high of the day to its low in less than one hour.

  • These 5 Stocks Could Benefit From Biden’s Emission Reduction Target

    Investors will likely see growing demand for renewable energy solutions, such as wind and solar, along with transformative low-carbon technologies.

  • Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Intel, Netflix, Tesla And More

    Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker, clean energy stocks and an aerospace giant. Video streaming and electric vehicle leaders were among the bearish calls seen during the week. The big three U.S. indexes ended this past week fractionally lower. Earning season was off to a largely solid start, despite rising COVID-19 fears, increasing volatility and growing concern about higher taxes. However, there were some prominent disappointments among the quarterly results and outlooks. Even some companies with solid results were punished. Also last week, the price of crude hit a one-month high before retreating, and interest rates headed lower, with pent-up reopening demand still clear ahead of the summer travel season. Things were choppy for cryptocurrency, and Wall Street may already be turning its attention to the coming quarters and even 2022. The iPhone maker revealed new products at last week's event, even as a key supplier suffered a ransomware attack and big tech giants faced the U.S. Senate in an antitrust hearing. Furthermore, it increasingly looks like the global chip shortage will drag on for quite a while. The U.S. Supreme Court has limited the power of a top regulator. And the Olympics may be under threat. Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look. Bulls The hits from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) just keep coming. So says the analyst featured in Shivdeep Dhaliwal's "Why Analyst Sees AirTags As A B Opportunity For Apple." In Chris Katje's "MGM, DraftKings Leading US iGaming Market," check out how Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) and others fared in an analyst's review of the online sports betting and gaming segment. "4 Clean Energy Stocks Set To Outperform Says Evercore ISI" by Phil Hall examines what it was about Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) and other clean energy stocks that caught the eye of the featured analysts. In "PepsiCo Stock Gets Upgrade, 'Successful Innovation And Expansion'," Priya Nigam focuses on why the current PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) share price may offer a good entry point. Melanie Schaffer's "Options Traders Think Boeing May Be Ready For Liftoff" discusses some recent "smart money" moves that suggest the share price of Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) could be headed higher. For additional bullish calls of the past week, have a look at the following: Pandemic Savings + Government Stimulus: What It All Means For The Stock Market And Economy This Reddit Stock Looks Ready To Break Out Soon Norman Anderson On The Clean Tech Of Tomorrow: 'Infrastructure Is Going To Be The Brains Of The Economy' Bears Wayne Duggan's "Netflix Analysts Cautious Following Q1 Earnings: 'Net Adds Shortfall Will Likely Overwhelm The Narrative'" suggests that things may be challenging for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) in the near term. "Tesla Remains Top Player In US EV Market But Its Dominance Is Shrinking: What You Should Know" by Rachit Vats shows which competitors have been outselling Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) models. In Shanthi Rexaline's "5 Intel Stock Analysts On Chipmaker's Q1 Results, Foundry Strategy, Investments," find out why the Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) report did not impress these analysts. Some headwinds could offset the opportunities at Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), according to "Why Coinbase Stock Has Analyst Remaining On The Sidelines" by Shanthi Rexaline. In "Harley-Davidson Stock Could Hit Some Speed Bumps, Gets Dowgrade" Priya Nigam looks at how first-quarter results at Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) turned these analysts bullish on the stock. For additional bearish takes, be sure to check out these posts: Here Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate This Week 2 Pot Stocks Looking To Find Support At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities. Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBarron's Latest Picks And Pans: Amazon, Coinbase, Disney, Johnson & Johnson And MoreLast Week's Notable Insider Buys Included Evergy, StoneMor, Tattooed Chef And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Bitcoin Falls Again; Apple, Tesla Lead Huge Earnings In Pivotal Stock Market Week

    Tesla, Apple and four other titans headline earnings in a pivotal week for the stock market rally, hovering at record highs.

  • The Award for Best Beginner Stock Goes To...

    As celebrities prepare to walk the red carpet, investors can prepare their stock portfolios to maximize their earning potential. There are thousands of stocks to choose from, and seemingly unlimited mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and other types of investments. Fortunately, it's easier than you may think to get started investing.

  • U.S. Says It’ll Send India Vaccine Materials, Boost Aid Finance

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. will send India raw materials for vaccines and step up financing aid for Covid-19 shot production, joining European countries in pledging to help stem the world’s biggest surge in cases.“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need,” President Joe Biden tweeted on Sunday.Material needed to produce Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made in India, has been identified and “will immediately be made available,” Emily Horne, a spokesperson for U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, said in a statement.Sullivan spoke by phone Sunday with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, according to the statement, and the pair agreed to stay in close touch.Additionally, the U.S. Development Finance Corporation will fund an expansion of production capability by Indian vaccine maker Biological E Ltd., or BioE, to at least 1 billion doses by the end of 2022. Ventilators, therapeutics, rapid-test kits and personal protective equipment will be sent as well, according to the statement.The U.K., France and Germany also pledged aid for India, which has reported some 1 million new cases over the last three days and 2,767 deaths in the latest 24-hour period. The outbreak is increasingly closing the rest of the world to travelers from India and threatening the country’s economic recovery.India is administering an average of about 2.6 million doses per day, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. At that pace, it’ll take an estimated two years to cover 75% of its population.Earlier, Biden’s chief medical adviser said the U.S. will consider sending India stockpiled doses of AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine currently unapproved for use in the U.S.“I think that’s going to be something that is up for active consideration,” Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” while cautioning that he didn’t “want to be speaking for policy right now.”The U.S. stockpile of AstraZeneca shots reached more than 20 million doses earlier this month and has grown since then, prompting persistent calls by doctors and others to donate the shots to other countries that are way behind the U.S. in their vaccination efforts. That’s gained urgency with India’s worsening crisis.AstraZeneca hasn’t requested regulatory approval for its two-dose vaccine in the U.S., which has three other authorized vaccines to deploy. Biden by March had ordered almost enough Covid-19 vaccines to fully inoculate every American adult twice.The U.K., which has seen Covid cases dwindle, is sending nine airline containers of supplies, including oxygen concentrators and ventilators from surplus stocks, that will begin arriving in New Delhi on Tuesday, the Foreign Office in London said in a statement.Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K. “will continue to work closely with the Indian government during this difficult time,” according to the statement.Additionally, France will supply India “with significant support in terms of oxygen,” President Emmanuel Macron’s office told Agence France-Presse. France plans to ship respirators, AFP reported. Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany is “urgently preparing a mission of support,” her chief spokesman said on Twitter.(Updates with Biden comments in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • UK economy set to grow faster than the U.S. this year -Goldman

    Britain looks set to see faster economic growth than the United States this year as the country races ahead with its vaccination programme after its slump in 2020, Goldman Sachs said on Sunday. The bank said in a note to clients that it now expects British gross domestic product to grow by a "striking" 7.8% this year, "above our expectations for the U.S." A Reuters poll of analysts published on April 13 showed an average forecast for growth of 5.0% in the UK, the world's fifth-biggest economy in 2021.

  • Qualcomm: Too Much Risk Going Forward, Says Analyst

    The semiconductor industry is known for its cyclical nature and has been through one of its boom phases. However, Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland says the cycle is reaching a peak. “Industry lead-times and valuation multiples have expanded to levels well beyond their historical averages,” says Roland. With the segment due a pullback, Rolland thinks it’s time for a reassessment of one of the chip industry’s giants – Qualcomm (QCOM). And it’s not a positive one. Rolland downgraded QCOM’s rating from Positive (i.e. Buy) to Neutral (i.e. Hold) and slashed the price target from $175 to $155. Still, the revised target could yield investors returns of 14% over the coming months. (To watch Rolland’s track record, click here) Over the past decade, Qualcomm has been through “some harrowing ups and downs,” Rolland says, although the 5-star analyst applauds the company for a “wonderful turnaround since 2017.” The trend reversal has resulted in the stock’s “exceptional performance” over the last couple of years. However, there are several “future risks” which account for the downgrade. These include: “1) near-term benefits (long-term headwinds) from over-ordering and elevated pricing; 2) licensing and royalty fights in the future as handsets and 5G technology continue to commoditize; 3) a revamped and competitive offering from MediaTek; 4) supply issues (transceiver supply out of Samsung, Texas more specifically); and 5) most importantly Apple’s “doubling down” on modem and (some) RF independence in '23/'24 and beyond.” That said, Rolland does consider he could be making the wrong call. Qualcomm has steered its way with skill through various clashes with the FTC and Apple, coming out victorious in court cases and “reconnecting with their largest customer.” Rolland also highlights his belief that from early on, Susquehanna identified the RF opportunity for Qualcomm, which could still be in its “early innings,” with RF wins accelerating. “Trusted contacts tell us the company may be bundling RF in order to get 5G modems that are in tight supply,” Rolland noted as an example. However, these positives are not enough to convince Rolland the bull case has merit right now. Rolland joins a growing trend on Wall Street. The analyst’s downgrade is the third to take place within the last 12 days. Based on 8 Buys and Holds, each, the stock currently has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average price target remains an upbeat one – at $168.14, upside of 24% is projected for the year ahead. (See QCOM stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for tech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Johnson & Johnson and 6 Other Companies Raised Their Dividends This Week. What to Know.

    Johnson & Johnson, Otis Worldwide, and Whirlpool were among the large U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week.

  • How Does the Fed Measure Inflation?

    Inflation should not be a concern that keeps you up at night, that’s sort of the goal, from the Fed’s standpoint.

  • Mortgage Rates Fall for a 3rd Consecutive Week and Return to sub-3% Levels

    Mortgage rates fell once more to support a pickup in demand. Rising house prices amidst a shortage of housing supply remains an issue, however.

  • This Penny Stock Is Creeping Up To A Key Technical Level

    Naked Brand Group LTD. (NASDAQ: NAKD) moved higher Friday, likely after shareholders voted for approval of the proposed transaction to divest its Bendon brand brick-and-mortar operations. Another recent development from the company includes an appointment of a new chief financial officer, Mark Ziirsen, as of April 19, 2021. Naked Brand Daily Chart Analysis Naked Brand stock looks to be testing a key level where it has previously held as resistance. The stock has been forming higher lows throughout the past six months. The stock is trading below the 50-day moving average (green) and above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is most likely facing a period of consolidation. The 50-day moving average may hold as a place of resistance on the chart, and the 200-day moving average is a potential area of support. Key Levels To Watch In May 2020, the stock held the $0.60 level as support. Later in the year the stock broke down below this level and tested its resistance a handful of times. Late January 2021 saw a breakout above this level before the stock eventually fell back below. The stock is now looking to test this level again, and consolidation above the level could let this stock see higher moves. The stock began trading with higher lows in November 2020, and can be seen in the trendline on the chart above. What’s Next? Bullish technical traders would like to see the stock break above the resistance line and consolidate. Consolidation above the $0.60 level could let the stock see a breakout. Bearish technical traders would like to see the stock fall below the $0.60 level. If the stock is able to break below the trendline, it could see a further downwards push. Naked Brand had over 50 million shares traded Friday, and notably, a large amount of activity. Some other penny stocks that traded at that volume on Friday include: Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL), Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR), Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX). Image by makingmilly from Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy This Tech Stock Looks Like It's Breaking Out2 Semiconductor Stocks Hanging Near Support Levels© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Millions of Americans are skipping their second vaccine doses, CDC says

    Cancellation of appointments, feeling as if they have enough protection, and fear of side effects are some reasons behind people skipping second doses

  • Indonesian navy submarine found split into three on sea bed

    The shattered hull of the vessel is found on the sea bed off Bali and all 53 crew are confirmed dead.

  • ‘Vaccine apartheid’: US under fire for sitting on stockpile while developing nations face deadly shortage

    One billion vaccine shots now given worldwide but 75 per cent have gone to ten countries

  • Biden’s approval rating is 10 points higher than his predecessor’s was after 100 days

    Obama never reached disapproval level with Republicans in his first three years as president that Biden is now facing only three months into his first term

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro says military would follow his orders to take the streets

    Under-fire South American leader continues to try to assert his dominance over country’s armed forces