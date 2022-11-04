Stocks Pare Weekly Loss on China Reopening Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Global equities trimmed a weekly loss as Chinese shares surged amid signs that authorities are trying harder to ease the impact of its Covid-Zero policy. Treasuries were little changed before US payrolls data.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Miners led gains in Europe as commodities rallied, while luxury stocks also got a boost. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index was set for the biggest weekly jump since 2011 and US futures advanced, with US-listed Chinese stocks surging in premarket trading.

Investors were heartened by news that US audit officials were ahead of schedule in on-site inspections of Chinese companies, and that a system penalizing airlines for bringing virus cases into the country may be scrapped.

Focus will turn to US payrolls data later on Friday for clues on the strength of the labor market and pace of Federal Reserve tightening. A key segment of the Treasury curve reached an extreme of inversion not seen since the 1980s on Thursday, an anomaly that historically preceded economic downturns.

“Our view has been for a while that the only way central banks can credibly tame inflation is through tighter financial conditions and slower growth,” Barclays analysts wrote in a note. “Chairman Powell made it clear that over tightening may be a less costly option over the long run than doing too little. So as it stands, we find few reasons to stop worrying about a hard landing.”

Swaps that reference future Federal Reserve meetings indicate an expected peak policy rate above 5.14% around mid-2023. The dollar weakened, while the offshore yuan advanced.

China’s rally follows days of speculation on the back of unverified social media posts detailing a reopening plan. While similar rallies have all fizzled in recent months, bulls are now betting that some of the world’s lowest valuations have left the nation’s shares primed to surge on any hint of good news.

Story continues

“What we are guessing is China in the future will model the reopening on the back of Hong Kong,” Jack Siu, Greater China chief investment officer at Credit Suisse Group AG, said on Bloomberg Television. “To fully reopen, we are still at least nine months away from today.”

Elsewhere, European gas and power prices jumped after Electricite de France SA issued yet another warning about its troubled nuclear fleet, adding to pressure on the region’s tight energy supplies this winter.

Key events this week:

US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7% as of 8:45 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.3%

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.6%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 1.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro rose 0.3% to $0.9781

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 147.73 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.7% to 7.2770 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.6% to $1.1223

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2% to $20,648.19

Ether rose 2.8% to $1,584.01

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.14%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.23%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.50%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 2.1% to $96.67 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.1% to $1,647.82 an ounce

--With assistance from Tassia Sipahutar and Brett Miller.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.