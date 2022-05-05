Stocks plummet after interest rate hike

Reuters

European banks counted the rising cost of war in Ukraine on Thursday as France's Societe Generale, Credit Agricole and Italy's UniCredit upped provisions for the conflict without shattering investors' confidence in their prospects. The Italian lender, one of Europe's banks most exposed to Russia where it runs AO UniCredit Bank, surprised the market by saying it would soon start a 1.6 billion euro ($1.7 billion) share buyback even as Russia-related provisions drove first-quarter profit down 70%. UniCredit shares jumped 6% as investors cheered the news and the fact the bank confirmed cash dividends on its 2021 results.