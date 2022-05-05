Stocks plummet after interest rate hike

The Dow, Nasdaq and S&P plummeted Thursday as investors worry that the Federal Reserve's plan to fight inflation could slow the economy. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger explains the volatility.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Despite higher mortgage rates, is now the right time to buy a house?

    You will soon start paying more to borrow money for big-ticket items like cars and homes.

  • Arrest warrant issued for man accused of shooting girlfriend, sparking hours-long SWAT situation

    A woman is in the hospital after an early Wednesday morning shooting that turned into a SWAT situation.

  • NC judges side with Catholic diocese, say no second chance for child sex abuse lawsuits

    The North Carolina Court of Appeals doubled down on a Mecklenburg County judge’s decision Wednesday. Two men said they were sexually abused by a priest.

  • Big-ticket purchases could suffer amid Fed's interest rate hike

    Think of it as a delicate dance: The Federal Reserve has to destroy inflation without killing the economy.

  • These 2 Falling Stocks Are Warning Signs for the Market

    With consumers supposedly still strong, it's not good to see weakness in some of the companies that serve them.

  • What Does Micron Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MU) Share Price Indicate?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ). The company's stock saw...

  • Momentum builds in Senate for major cannabis bill

    Senators on both sides of the aisle are throwing support behind a proposal to tuck key marijuana banking legislation into a larger package aimed at boosting U.S. competitiveness, increasing the odds that a significant cannabis bill gets through the upper chamber this year. Sen. Patty Murray (Wash.), the No. 3 Senate Democrat, is leading a…

  • Biden Administration Lays Out Plans to Refill Oil Reserve

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration announced a plan Thursday to begin purchasing oil to refill the nation’s emergency reserve. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ The Energy Department will start the

  • Powell Vows to Cool Prices With Hikes That Risk Economy Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell assured Americans that policy makers will do what it takes to curb surging inflation, acknowledging this could cause “some pain” as the U.S. central bank deployed its most powerful policy tightening in decades.Most Read from BloombergStocks Plunge as Traders Fret About Fed’s Quagmire: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFed Hikes Rates Half-Point a

  • Three sisters shot celebrating birthday, woman hit 8 times survives

    Atlanta police said the shooting happened after a fight started at an apartment complex on Cleveland Ave. Saturday night.

  • Handicapper Ed DeRosa's expert picks for Oaks Day races at Churchill Downs

    Expert handicapper takes some risks and some safe bets on Kentucky Oaks and undercard races Friday at Churchill Downs.

  • 2022 Kentucky Derby updated odds through Thursday

    Kentucky Derby odds as of Thursday morning.

  • Watch: Russian mercenaries storm trenches and fight door-to-door in rare close combat footage

    The Russian mercenaries advanced in single file, picking their way over rubble in the eastern town of Popasna as they approached their target: a cluster of houses containing Ukrainian defenders.

  • Vicious Stock Reversal Is Symptom of the Fed’s Feedback Problem

    (Bloomberg) -- Question for market experts: When U.S. stocks staged their biggest rally in two years Wednesday after the Federal Reserve enacted its first half-point rate hike since 2000, was Jerome Powell happy or sad? And what about today, when the entirety of that advance went poof in 90 minutes?Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gon

  • Stocks hit session highs into the close, FAANG stocks jump

    Stocks rallied into the close on Wednesday afternoon following Fed Chair Powell's announcement of a 50 basis point rate hike, with FAANG stocks among some of the biggest leaders.

  • European banks weather Ukraine war in Q1 earnings

    European banks counted the rising cost of war in Ukraine on Thursday as France's Societe Generale, Credit Agricole and Italy's UniCredit upped provisions for the conflict without shattering investors' confidence in their prospects. The Italian lender, one of Europe's banks most exposed to Russia where it runs AO UniCredit Bank, surprised the market by saying it would soon start a 1.6 billion euro ($1.7 billion) share buyback even as Russia-related provisions drove first-quarter profit down 70%. UniCredit shares jumped 6% as investors cheered the news and the fact the bank confirmed cash dividends on its 2021 results.

  • Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper Claims Trump Wanted To 'Shoot Protestors' In New Memoir

    Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, former White House communications director Stephanie Grisham, and former National Security Advisor John Bolton are a few ex-Trump administration staffers who had a sudden case of morality when it came to locking up book deals. Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper will join these ranks with his memoir, “A Sacred Oath,” with a specific account concerning President Trump and the protests of 2020.

  • Executives are so bearish, they’re not even buying their own companies’ shares at steep discounts

    Company executives have little confidence that the stock market will return to all-time highs any time soon. It’s therefore not particularly surprising that the stock market Thursday gave back — and more — its huge rally from the day before. In April, insiders aggressively picked up the pace of selling.

  • Explainer-A guide to the Philippines election

    The Philippines holds an election on Monday to decide thousands of positions across the archipelago, including who will take over from Rodrigo Duterte and become its president for the next six years. About 67.5 million of the Southeast Asian nation's 110 million population are eligible voters and most ballots will be cast on election day, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. (2200-1100 GMT). Ferdinand Marcos Jr, 64, the son and namesake of the dictator overthrown in a 1986 "People Power" uprising, has been the clear leader in all opinion polls this year.

  • Cape Coral middle school teacher fired over discussion of sexual orientation, pride flags

    Casey Scott, a first-year art teacher at Trafalgar Middle School, was let go after discussing LGBTQ+ topics and telling students she is pansexual.