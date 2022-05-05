Stocks plummet after interest rate hike
The Dow, Nasdaq and S&P plummeted Thursday as investors worry that the Federal Reserve's plan to fight inflation could slow the economy. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger explains the volatility.
You will soon start paying more to borrow money for big-ticket items like cars and homes.
A woman is in the hospital after an early Wednesday morning shooting that turned into a SWAT situation.
The North Carolina Court of Appeals doubled down on a Mecklenburg County judge’s decision Wednesday. Two men said they were sexually abused by a priest.
Think of it as a delicate dance: The Federal Reserve has to destroy inflation without killing the economy.
With consumers supposedly still strong, it's not good to see weakness in some of the companies that serve them.
Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ). The company's stock saw...
Senators on both sides of the aisle are throwing support behind a proposal to tuck key marijuana banking legislation into a larger package aimed at boosting U.S. competitiveness, increasing the odds that a significant cannabis bill gets through the upper chamber this year. Sen. Patty Murray (Wash.), the No. 3 Senate Democrat, is leading a…
(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration announced a plan Thursday to begin purchasing oil to refill the nation’s emergency reserve. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ The Energy Department will start the
(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell assured Americans that policy makers will do what it takes to curb surging inflation, acknowledging this could cause “some pain” as the U.S. central bank deployed its most powerful policy tightening in decades.Most Read from BloombergStocks Plunge as Traders Fret About Fed’s Quagmire: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFed Hikes Rates Half-Point a
Atlanta police said the shooting happened after a fight started at an apartment complex on Cleveland Ave. Saturday night.
Expert handicapper takes some risks and some safe bets on Kentucky Oaks and undercard races Friday at Churchill Downs.
Kentucky Derby odds as of Thursday morning.
The Russian mercenaries advanced in single file, picking their way over rubble in the eastern town of Popasna as they approached their target: a cluster of houses containing Ukrainian defenders.
(Bloomberg) -- Question for market experts: When U.S. stocks staged their biggest rally in two years Wednesday after the Federal Reserve enacted its first half-point rate hike since 2000, was Jerome Powell happy or sad? And what about today, when the entirety of that advance went poof in 90 minutes?Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gon
Stocks rallied into the close on Wednesday afternoon following Fed Chair Powell's announcement of a 50 basis point rate hike, with FAANG stocks among some of the biggest leaders.
European banks counted the rising cost of war in Ukraine on Thursday as France's Societe Generale, Credit Agricole and Italy's UniCredit upped provisions for the conflict without shattering investors' confidence in their prospects. The Italian lender, one of Europe's banks most exposed to Russia where it runs AO UniCredit Bank, surprised the market by saying it would soon start a 1.6 billion euro ($1.7 billion) share buyback even as Russia-related provisions drove first-quarter profit down 70%. UniCredit shares jumped 6% as investors cheered the news and the fact the bank confirmed cash dividends on its 2021 results.
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, former White House communications director Stephanie Grisham, and former National Security Advisor John Bolton are a few ex-Trump administration staffers who had a sudden case of morality when it came to locking up book deals. Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper will join these ranks with his memoir, “A Sacred Oath,” with a specific account concerning President Trump and the protests of 2020.
Company executives have little confidence that the stock market will return to all-time highs any time soon. It’s therefore not particularly surprising that the stock market Thursday gave back — and more — its huge rally from the day before. In April, insiders aggressively picked up the pace of selling.
The Philippines holds an election on Monday to decide thousands of positions across the archipelago, including who will take over from Rodrigo Duterte and become its president for the next six years. About 67.5 million of the Southeast Asian nation's 110 million population are eligible voters and most ballots will be cast on election day, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. (2200-1100 GMT). Ferdinand Marcos Jr, 64, the son and namesake of the dictator overthrown in a 1986 "People Power" uprising, has been the clear leader in all opinion polls this year.
Casey Scott, a first-year art teacher at Trafalgar Middle School, was let go after discussing LGBTQ+ topics and telling students she is pansexual.