Stocks Plunge in India on RBI Plan to Drain Cash, Morgan Stanley Downgrade

Nupur Acharya
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Indian stocks slumped the most in six months as a rating downgrade by Morgan Stanley and a central bank plan to drain liquidity soured sentiment in the world’s best-performing major market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The S&P BSE Sensex slid 1.9% in its biggest loss since April 30, with heavyweight bank shares being the biggest drags on the benchmark. The drop comes amid rising investor concern about valuations after the gauge more than doubled from its March 2020 lows.

The Reserve Bank of India said late Wednesday that it will drain cash from the banking system for longer periods, spurring concern the move may temper gains in an equity market driven by record-low policy rates and a retail-investing boom. Morgan Stanley downgraded Indian stocks to equal-weight from overweight, following a similar move by Nomura earlier this week.

“At 24-times forward P/E, we look for some consolidation ahead of Fed tapering, an RBI hike in February and higher energy costs,” MS analysts led by Daniel Blake wrote in a note dated Oct. 27.

ICICI Bank Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. were the biggest drags on the Sensex Thursday, with each losing more than 3%. The expiry of monthly derivative contracts today may also have contributed to the market’s losses, traders said. The NSE Nifty 50 Index also fell 1.9%.

“We reiterate our cautious view on markets and suggest restricting leveraged positions,” said Ajit Mishra, vice president research at Religare Broking Ltd. “This fall in the index has derailed the recent recovery and we may see a further slide in the following sessions.”

Equity markets across Asia retreated Thursday amid global concerns that the prolonged pandemic and elevated inflation will hurt economic recoveries.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A Bond Selloff Is Coming to Emerging Markets of Korea and India

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond markets in South Korea and India are the most vulnerable to a sell-off in the region’s emerging markets, even if they’re typically at opposite ends of the investment spectrum.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaInflation in these two nations -- one a tech exporter and the other a services and agriculture-driven economy --

  • UniCredit CEO says MPS window closed for now, 'timing is everything'

    A window of opportunity for UniCredit to quickly clinch a deal for state-owned Monte dei Paschi (MPS) and implement on a bigger scale measures it is studying for its own branch network has closed for now, CEO Andrea Orcel said. UniCredit on July 29 entered exclusive talks with the Italian Treasury to buy selected parts of Monte dei Paschi. Orcel said UniCredit, which will present a new three-year plan in December, was working on a number of initiatives that it could have extended to MPS branches it planned to buy.

  • Texas Instruments Gives In-Line Forecast, Stock Drops

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Instruments Inc. gave a forecast in line with analysts’ estimates for the current period, disappointing investors who are concerned that a surge in demand for electronic components is beginning to slow.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaSales will be $4.22 billion to $4.58 billion in the fourth quarter, Texas Instruments

  • How To Coordinate Retirement Plans With Your Spouse

    As you near your targeted retirement date, you're likely anticipating all the upsides of not being tethered to a 9 to 5 anymore, such as taking mornings at your own pace, spending more time with your...

  • Tokyo Stock Exchange to Extend Trading Day by 30 Minutes

    (Bloomberg) -- The Tokyo Stock Exchange plans to extend the trading day by 30 minutes, the first change to cash equity trading hours in more than a decade. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe market would close at 3:30 p.m. local time if the proposed changes are implemented. The changes are planned at the same time as a large upgrade of i

  • Ooma (OOMA) Stock Jumps 11.2%: Will It Continue to Soar?

    Ooma (OOMA) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • German labour market continues post-pandemic recovery

    German unemployment fell more than expected in October, official figures showed on Thursday, showing that companies in Europe's largest economy were firmly on a post-pandemic hiring spree despite supply bottlenecks that have hurt manufacturers. The Labour Office said the number of people out of work fell by 39,000 in seasonally-adjusted terms to 2.466 million. "Despite the improvement, the numbers remain significantly lower that before the pandemic and we are facing big challenges," said Federal Labour Agency chief Detlef Scheele.

  • Global supply constraints deal heavy blow to Japanese firms

    A global parts and chip shortage is taking a heavy toll on Japanese firms with seven out of eight automakers seeing global output drop in September, casting doubt over the central bank's view the impact of supply constraints will be temporary. Toyota Motor said on Thursday it saw global output slump 39.1% in September from a year earlier to 512,765 units, marking the second straight month of falls. Nissan Motor's global output fell for the third straight month by 27.9% in September, while that of Honda Motor dropped for a four month in a row, by 30%, data released by the automakers showed.

  • Another Chinese Developer Is Sinking as Junk Bonds Sell Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors have a new worry in China’s battered real estate sector. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaKaisa Group Holdings Ltd. shares plunged a record 18% in Hong Kong after two credit assessors downgraded the Shenzhen-based developer and said it may struggle to refinance dollar debt. The company’s 6.5% bond due Dec. 7 fell 5

  • Indian rupee, bonds gain, helped by dip in global oil prices

    The Indian rupee and bonds strengthened on Thursday as a drop in global crude oil prices provided a breather and helped calm investor worries over sustained imported inflationary pressures in the domestic economy. India imports more around 80% of its oil requirements and high global prices percolate through the economy and hurt consumers, while also widening the country's current account deficit. Oil prices dropped to their lowest in two weeks after official figures showed a surprise jump in U.S. inventories of crude, and rising cases of COVID-19 in Europe, Russia, and some outbreaks of infections in China dented hopes for an economic recovery.

  • Ford, GM juggle high prices, supply chain pressure in Tesla's shadow

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Detroit automakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co both took advantage of insatiable demand from U.S. consumers for trucks and SUVs to offset the pain caused by supply chain bottlenecks. But both automakers warned investors that the cost pressures created by disruptions in the global semiconductor supply chain and price spikes for other commodities will continue well into next year. For the Detroit automakers, that means sustaining a complex juggling act: Pushing the price envelope on popular vehicles such as the Ford F-150 or Cadillac Escalade while scrambling to stabilize flows of semiconductors and keeping a lid on the costs of raw materials from steel to aluminum to magnesium.

  • Canadian Dollar’s Steep Rally Questioned as Fed Meeting Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- The year’s best-performing major currency got even stronger Wednesday after its central bank signaled that rate hikes may be coming sooner than previously thought. It may prove to be the rally’s final act.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaIn the wake of the Bank of Canada’s announcement, the loonie gained as much as 0.7%, and

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • TotalEnergies Profit Jumps More Than Expected as Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- TotalEnergies SE’s third-quarter profit rose by more than expected, making the French oil and gas producer the latest beneficiary of high energy prices. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhile an energy supply crunch is wreaking havoc on Europe’s economy, it’s lifting the earnings of major producers to multiyear highs. Norway

  • Elon Musk's wealth surged by $36 billion, the largest single-day gain Bloomberg's ever recorded

    Elon Musk's net worth rose to almost $289 billion on Monday, making him the richest person on Earth by a $96 billion margin over Jeff Bezos.

  • These 3 Stocks Have High Dividends With Ultrasafe Payouts

    The three companies each nudged out other reliable payers offering lower yields to take spots in New Constructs' model portfolios of dividend stocks.

  • El Salvador adds nearly $25 million in bitcoin to state coffers, says president

    The Salvadoran government acquired 420 more bitcoin on Wednesday, President Nayib Bukele announced on social media, as the Central American doubled down on its splashy cryptocurrency experiment. The latest purchase of bitcoin, worth nearly $25 million at current prices, marks the first government acquisition of the cryptocurrency since Sept. 20, when Bukele said it had bought 150 bitcoins. The cryptocurrency currently trades at just above $59,000 per bitcoin.

  • Coca-Cola’s Shares Rally After The Company’s Earnings Top Estimates

    The shares of Coca-Cola are up by more than 2% today after the company reported third-quarter revenue of $10 billion, surpassing analysts’ expectations.

  • Sony Says It’s Mulling Participation in TSMC Japan Fab Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. confirmed for the first time it may partner with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to set up a semiconductor factory in Japan, where the government has been seeking to shore up domestic chipmaking capabilities to alleviate a supply shortage. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe company is in discussions

  • Top Growth Stocks for November 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.