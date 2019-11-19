Home Depot, Boeing drag Dow lower

Stocks pulled back from their record highs on Tuesday as Home Depot dragged the Dow Jones Industrial Average lower after delivering a disappointing forecast. Rival Lowe's fell in sympathy.

Shares of Dow component Boeing turned lower after the National Transportation Safety Board said the planemaker must redesign the engine cowl on all of its 737 NG planes -- a precursor to the 737 MAX -- in response to the death of a passenger who was partially pulled through a broken window on Southwest flight 1380 after a jet-turbine blade snapped, ripping off the cowl, in April 2018.

Boeing opened higher after receiving an order at the Dubai Air Show from Air Astana for 30 737 Max planes worth $3.6 billion and a separate order for 10 Max jets from an unnamed airline, according to a Reuters report.

The Nasdaq was the only major index to remain in positive territory, helped in part by gains from big tech names such as Microsoft and Apple. The two biggest American companies by market capitalization, they remain near record highs.

Despite the mixed trading Tuesday, President Trump celebrated this year's stock-market strength in a tweet.

In other news, tobacco-maker Altria dipped after New York Attorney General Letitia James slapped e-cigarette brand Juul Labs with a lawsuit on Tuesday that claimed deceptive marketing exacerbated the state’s “ongoing youth epidemic,” officials announced. Altria holds a 35 percent stake in the e-cigarette maker.

Elsewhere, Kohl's slashed its earnings outlook, sending shares sharply lower. The department store cut the top end of its full-year earnings forecast by 9 percent to $4.95 a share. Nordstrom and Macy's fell as a result.

Off-price retailer TJX, which operates stores including TJ Maxx and Home Goods, was gaining ground after reporting higher-than-expected revenue.

Commodities were weaker, with gold down 0.3 percent near $1,467 an ounce and West Texas Intermediate crude oil off 1.7 percent at $56.15 a barrel.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was little changed near 1.81 percent after mixed housing data.

Housing starts rose 3.8 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.31 million units, missing the 1.32 million that economists surveyed by Refinitiv were anticipating. Building permits climbed 5 percent to an annual rate of 1.46 million units in October, the highest since May 2007.

In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged 0.5 percent lower, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.6 percent, while the Shanghai Composite was up 0.9 percent.

The Chinese Central Bank cut the seven-day reverse repurchase rate to 2.5 percent from 2.55 percent, fueling expectations that Beijing will continue to ease monetary policy, according to Reuters.

Chinese indexes rose despite the continuing unrest in Hong Kong. Police have tightened their blockade of Hong Kong Polytechnic University, where some protesters are trapped and hundreds who left have been arrested.

In Europe, London's FTSE added 1.2 percent, Germany's DAX was higher by 1 percent and France's CAC was off 0.4 percent.

