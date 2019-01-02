Stocks point to a decline in first session of 2019

U.S. stock futures are sliding into the new year as recently released data from major Asian economies pointed to deteriorating manufacturing sector conditions, reigniting concerns of a global growth slowdown.

Futures for the S&P 500 (ES=F) fell 1.5%, or 37.5 points, as of 8:09 a.m. ET. Dow (YM=F) futures declined 1.47%, or 342 points, while Nasdaq (NQ=F) futures slipped 2.09%, or 132.5 points.

Wednesday’s session is the first equity trading day of the 2019 calendar year, which comes in the wake of the worst year for stocks since 2008. In 2018, the S&P 500 was down 6.2%, the Dow was lower by 5.6% and the Nasdaq was down 3.9%. The fourth quarter was particularly volatile for equities as uncertainty about U.S.-China trade relations, global growth and Federal Reserve monetary policy weighed on investors. In December, the S&P 500 was up or down at least 1% nine times, versus eight moves of that size in the entirety of 2017.

Recent results from the Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index pointing to weakening factory conditions in China contributed to a decline in global equities Wednesday, fueling worries of an economic deceleration in Asia’s export-heavy countries. The private survey showed a reading of 49.7 in December from 50.2 in November. This was the first time since May 2017 that the reading fell below 50, indicating contraction in manufacturing activity.

“In general, China’s manufacturing sector faced weakening domestic demand and subdued external demand in December. Companies had a stronger intention to destock and prices of industrial products were declining, which could further drag on production,” Zhengsheng Zhong, director of macroeconomic analysis at Caixin subsidiary CEBM group, said in a statement. “It is looking increasingly likely that the Chinese economy may come under greater downward pressure.”

Despite a continued strong economy and low unemployment, 2018 proved to be a volatile year in the financial markets with numerous record breaking trading sessions. The Dow finished up over 250 points on the final day of 2018. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) More

The results reinforce a decline indicated in data released Monday from China’s government-issued PMI, which registered a drop to 49.4 in December from 50.2 in November.

The slump in manufacturing activity, however, was not exclusive to China for the month of December. Recent PMI results largely tumbled across Asian countries, with Taiwan’s Nikkei and IHS Markit manufacturing PMI falling to a three-year low of 47.7 in December from 48.4 in November, and Malaysia’s PMI declining to an all-time low of 46.8 from 48.2. In South Korea, manufacturing PMI rose to 49.8 from 48.6 in November, but languished in contractionary territory for the second consecutive month.

Stocks in Asia headed a swathe of red among global equities, with the Hang Seng Index (^HSI) declining 2.77% and the Shanghai Composite (000001.SS) tumbling 1.15% on Wednesday.

STOCKS: Activision Blizzard said it plans to fire CFO

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) said on Monday that it plans to terminate employment for CFO Stephen Neumann, who has been placed on a paid leave of absence. The video gaming company, which owns titles including Call of Duty and Crash Bandicoot, said in a filing that the cause for termination is unrelated to financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures. Reuters reported that Netflix (NFLX) had poached Neumann to be its CFO, with a start date expected in early 2019. Shares of Activision Blizzard fell 2.04% to $46.57 each, while shares of Netflix declined 2.78% to $260.22 each as of 8:17 a.m. ET.

Wells Fargo (WFC) had its stock upgraded to Sector Perform from Underperform by RBC Capital Markets analyst Gerard Cassidy, who cited valuation as a reason for the upgrade. Shares of Wells Fargo declined 25% in 2018 as fall-out from a cascade of corporate scandals continued to drag down share prices. However, Cassidy lowered his price target on the stock to $48 from $50, which represents about 4% upside from Monday’s close. Shares of Wells Fargo declined 0.93% to 45.65 each as of 8:11 a.m. ET.